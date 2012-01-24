Star Tracks: Tuesday, January 24, 2012

Moore and Osbourne attend an event honoring stylist Rachel Zoe. Plus: Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Lawrence, Uggie the dog and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

GRIN & BARE IT

Credit: ABACA

Mandy Moore and Kelly Osbourne are all smiles Monday at the Los Angeles Gay amp Lesbian Center benefit in West Hollywood, where celeb stylist Rachel Zoe was honored.

RAIN MAN

Credit: AKM Images

When it rains, it pours! Ashton Kutcher braves a sudden storm while walking back to his hotel in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Monday.

DRESSED FOR SUCCESS

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Madonna shows off one sexy silhouette in her floor-length Marchesa gown at Monday's New York premiere of her movie W.E., hosted by the Cinema Society amp Forevermark.

OSCAR DARLING

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence shoots from the hip Tuesday while announcing the nominees for the 84th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

'SMASH'-IN' FASHION

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

A superstylish Katharine McPhee flashes a smile Monday while filming the upcoming NBC series Smash in Brooklyn, N.Y.

WHERE IS THE LOVE?

Credit: Peter Kramer/Bravo/AP

Uggie the Dog – whose film The Artist scored 10 Oscar nods this morning – gets up close and personal with Bravo's Andy Cohen during a Monday taping of Watch What Happens Live in N.Y.C.

COAT CHECK

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

Expectant mom Maggie Gyllenhaal and her look-alike daughter Ramona, 5, bundle up for a chilly stroll through Brooklyn, N.Y., on Monday.

GOLD STANDARD

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Aglitter in an Emilio Pucci dress and House of Lavande jewels, Elizabeth Banks sticks close to costar Sam Worthington at the L.A. premiere of their film, Man on a Ledge, Monday at Grauman's Chinese Theatre. The crime thriller opens Friday.

ON THE DOT

Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Cameron Diaz waves bonjour to a throng of paparazzi while arriving at the Dior Haute Couture runway show Monday during Paris Fashion Week.

IN THE TRENCHES

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

One for the Money star Katherine Heigl keeps it covered while braving New York's rainy weather Monday for a day of press, including a stop by The View. "I love those ladies, wish I could start a book club with them!" she Tweeted.

STREET CHIC

Credit: X17online

Following a casual day in L.A., it's off to Paris for The Help's Jessica Chastain, who flashes her signature smile upon leaving her hotel Monday.

HAPPY SHOWERS

Credit: AKM Images

After sharing her excitement about her, Kristin Cavallari braves L.A.'s wet weather for an errand run on Monday.

JET SETTER

Credit: Xposure

Taylor Swift, who made a quick stopover at the Sundance Film Festival, jets over to London, where she was spotted stepping out on Monday.

RED ALL OVER

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

Kim Kardashian makes one lacy appearance as co-host of Live! With Kelly Monday in New York. Of the experience, Kardashian Tweeted, "Up early glamming for @LiveKelly tune into ABC east coast!"

LIFTING HIS WEIGHT

Credit: INF

After re-upping with the Los Angeles Galaxy, David Beckham warms up during his first training session with his team Monday in Los Angeles.

By People Staff