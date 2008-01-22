Star Tracks - Tuesday, January 22, 2008
BILLABLE HOURS
After missing several depositions in her ongoing custody battle, a blue Britney Spears arrives (50 minutes late) at the Los Angeles office of Kevin Federline's lawyer on Monday where she spent more than two hours in what the attorney described as a gut-wrenching experience.
EAT & RUN
Single mom Reese Witherspoon, who recently said there aren't enough hours in the day to accomplish everything, makes time to join beau Jake Gyllenhaal for breakfast Sunday in Los Angeles.
PINK LADY
At the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, festival goers get a double dose of Paris Hilton Sunday as the heiress, dressed in her favorite color, takes a call on the run.
BALL BOYS
On a weekend trip to Sierra Leone, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham is hands on – and shirts off! – with a group of young athletes. "Saving ... children's lives is a top priority for UNICEF," the footballer said, "and as an Ambassador I hope I can help to draw attention to this issue."
GETTING SPAMMED
Making his Broadway debut, former American Idol star Clay Aiken adds some razzle-dazzle to the cast of Monty Python's Spamalot at the Shubert Theatre in Manhattan, on Friday.
TEAM MATES
Expectant parents Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban court each other Monday at the Australian Open in Melbourne, where Roger Federer advanced to the next round in men's singles.
SHINING STAR
Lindsay Lohan practically glows on a balmy Saturday in Los Angeles where the actress participates in a little retail therapy, stopping at Blue Essentials in Malibu and Theory on Melrose.
BABY ON THE WAY
Proud expectant parents Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony enter the Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City, where they celebrated with a baby shower on Saturday.
BAGGAGE HANDLER
No bellhop? No worries! Eva Longoria, who recently told PEOPLE she's not pregnant, manages her own luggage – and carries on a conversation – while leaving the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Miami on Friday.
VIP EXIT
After lunching with High School Musical costars Ashley Tisdale and girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens on Friday, a recovering Zac Efron heads through the kitchen and out the back entrance of Paty's restaurant – one of his favorite haunts – in Toluca Lake, Calif.
SHINING STAR
Supermodel Heidi Klum enjoys a break from her Project Runway duties with a trip to Spain on Thursday, where she attended her designer friend Philipp Plein's exclusive "Metal Rock Couture" fashion show.
MUG SHOT
After a brief hospitalization earlier in the week, a braided and buttoned-up Gwyneth Paltrow makes a point not to mug for the camera Friday while walking in Manhattan.
GRAND JURY
At the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, jurors Diego Luna and Sandra Oh – sporting new blonde highlights – hold court at a press conference at the Sundance House on Friday.
GRAB AND GO
Taking her food to-go, Naomi Watts prepares for a leisurely lunch Friday while on the New York City set of her latest film The International.