Bella Hadid Puts Her Best Fashionable Foot Forward, Plus Jerry O'Connell, Emily Ratajkowski & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi
January 21, 2020 06:00 AM

Life's a Runway 

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Bella Hadid leaves her hotel on Monday in Paris, France looking ultra-chic in a suede coat. 

Talk It Out 

Jim Spellman/Getty

Jerry O’Connell chats about “Carter” at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Stay Warm

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski bundles up in a red coat while out and about in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Thumbs Up 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Sigourney Weaver makes a statement at the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show on Monday.

Haute Stuff

Anthony Ghnassia/Getty

Haley Bennett attends the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Monday. 

Prince Charming

Chris Jackson/Getty

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi poses with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at an event for The Caring Foundation on Sunday to raise funds for Sentebale’s vital work supporting young people affected by HIV in southern Africa, in London. (Read Harry’s very personal spech here.)

Deer Hunter Reunion

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The Deer Hunter costars Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A. on Sunday. 

Go With the Flo 

Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Little Women star Florence Pugh speaks onstage on Saturday in Santa Barbara at the Virtuosos Award presentation during Santa Barbara International Film Festival. 

Put Your Dukes Up 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Joe Jonas and Jack McBrayer pretend to get into a scuffle at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A. on Sunday. 

And the Award Goes To...

Courtesy of Belvedere Vodka, Jose Silva

Adam Driver accepts the outstanding performer of the year award presented by Belvedere Vodka at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, California on Saturday. 

Sing It Out 

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Sara Bareilles performs during the Waitress press launch at Adelphi Theatre on Monday in London, England. 

Not-So-Mellow Yellow

Gerardo Mora/Getty

Laverne Cox attends Matrix Destination 2020 at Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando, Florida on Sunday. 

Listen Up! 

Jeff Hahne/Getty

Oprah Winfrey speaks during Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour presented by WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Fashionable Date Night 

David M. Benett/Getty

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci attend an intimate dinner in celebration of 50 years of Paul Smith at Le Trianon in Paris on Sunday.  

Like Mother, Like Son

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Uma Thurman and her son, Levon Thurman-Hawke, sit front row at the Dior couture show at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Monday. 

Cast of Characters

People Picture/Kochan/Shutterstock

Dolittle costars Harry Collett, Robert Downey Jr. and Carmel Laniado, attend the film’s premiere in Berlin, Germany on Sunday. 

Birthday Boy! 

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Jeremy Renner celebrates his birthday during the one-year anniversary of On The Record Speakeasy And Club At Park MGM on Saturday in Las Vegas. 

Picture Pawfect 

MediaPunch

Jennie Garth poses with a pup at the American Rescue Dog Show in L.A. on Sunday. 

No Sweat

Francois Durand/Getty

Jackie Chan attends the Li-Ning Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Orange You Glad? 

Christian Vierig/Getty

Gabrielle Union is seen rocking an orange, strapless Christopher John Rogers dress during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.

Out For a Walk

SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski makes dog-walking look chic on Sunday in N.Y.C. 

One Outstanding Cast 

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Parasite cast Song Kang-ho, Cho Yeo-jeong, director Bong Joon-ho, Lee Jung-eun, Choi Woo-shik, and Lee Sun-kyun pose in the press room with the trophy for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture during SAG Awards in L.A. on Sunday. 

Bad Girl

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Billie Eilish had some fun at the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Hollywood A-Listers

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino attended the 31st annual Producers Guild Awards at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Moto Fun

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

Carey Hart and Pink cheered on their son Jameson Moon Hart at the Monster Energy Supercross VIP Event at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Front Row's Finest

LAURENT BENHAMOU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade sat front row at the Li-Ning show during Couture Week in Paris.

Rule the Runway

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Gigi Hadid walked the Lanvin runway for its Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Fiery Star

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon talked about her upcoming Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere during the TCA Winter Press Tour in Los Angeles.

Big Winner

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Jojo Rabbit star and director Taika Waititi attended the 70th Annual ACE Eddie Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Model Strut

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Bella Hadid walked the runway during the Berluti Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show during Paris Fashion Week at Opera Garnier.

Furry Friend

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Joey King had a little help from Subaru commercial dog Luther when she rolled out the silver carpet ahead of the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The Rose Family

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara attended the Schitt’s Creek Screening & Conversation at 92nd Street Y in New York City.

Friday Feels

Amy Sussman/Getty

Elle Fanning gets animated on Friday while speaking with The Great writer Tony McNamara and costar Nicholas Hoult during the Hulu segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California.

Cutest Collaborators

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

SAG Awards ambassadors Joey King and Logan Browning cuddle up to Subaru’s The Barkleys at the Silver Carpet Roll Out Event for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in L.A. on Friday.

In the Pink

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Noomi Rapace goofs off for the cameras at the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

Family Affair

Dave Benett/Getty

Also at the Dior show on Friday: Brooklyn Beckham, with parents David and Victoria.

Model Moment

Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Joining the famous family, another famous family: Kate Moss and daughter Lila Grace.

Girls on Fire

Erik Voake/Getty

Little Fires Everywhere stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington speak onstage during the Hulu segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California.

