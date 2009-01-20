Star Tracks - Tuesday, January 20, 2009
EUROPEAN UNION
Tom Cruise escorts his leading lady Katie Holmes (in Escada) to the European premiere of his World War II-era drama Valkyrie in Berlin on Tuesday.
SUNDAY BEST
David and Victoria Beckham leave the boys behind for a date night Sunday at Japanese eatery Nobu in Milan, Italy. The posh pair have been making their rounds during the city's Fashion Week, attending the Emporio Armani Men fashion show earlier in the evening. They're both spokemodels for the label's underwear line.
ON THE MARCH
New President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama, in a sparkling yellow design by Isabel Toledo, leave Blair House in Washington, D.C., heading to St. John's Episcopal Church before Tuesday's inauguration ceremony.
WARM & FUZZY
Paris Hilton hops to it – check out those bunny ears! – while making a pretty-in-pink pit stop Sunday at the MySpace Café while checking out the Sundance Film Festival scene, in Park City, Utah.
OPPOSITES ATTRACT
Talk about a striking contrast! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ramp up the glamour Monday at the Berlin premiere of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The couple are currently calling the German city home as Pitt finishes work on the Quentin Tarantino film Inglorious Bastards.
WITH 'LOVE'
Jenny McCarthy stands by her man as Jim Carrey fetes his latest comedy I Love You Phillip Morris Sunday at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The night before, the pair rang in the funnyman's 47th birthday at a 50 Cent performance, where Carrey joined the rapper onstage to do some manic dancing during "In Da Club."
BABE IN ARMS
Gwen Stefani has one stylish shopping companion in son Zuma, who turns 5 months old on Jan. 21, during a trip to Fred Segal in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
ALL FOR 'ONE'
Sheryl Crow and will.i.am join forces Sunday at the We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration event Sunday at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. The pair – who teamed up with jazz legend Herbie Hancock (not pictured) for a rousing rendition of Bob Marley's "One Love" – were on a star-studded bill with Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen and many more.
ON THE RIGHT TRACK
President-elect Barack Obama and wife Michelle greet their public Saturday in Wilmington, Del., on their 137-mile whistle-stop train tour from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C. Along the way, daughters Malia, 10, and Sasha, 7, celebrated Mom's 45th birthday by throwing her a mini-surprise party on board.
DOG DAY
That's one way to stay warm! Blake Lively holds tight to her maltipoo pooch Penny as she arrives Friday on the chilly New York City set of Gossip Girl.
WHAT A MATCH!
Doubt costars – and fellow SAG nominees – Meryl Streep and Amy Adams coordinate a chic black-and-white reunion at a special screening Friday of their drama at Brown's Hotel in London.
CITY WALK
Salma Hayek is fashionably dressed for a brisk stroll through the city streets while reportedly leaving a business meeting Friday in the Big Apple. The actress made her second guest-starring appearance the night before on 30 Rock.
NO SWEAT!
Look who's pumped for Sundance! In town with wife Mariah Carey for the film fest, Nick Cannon works in a weight training session Friday with personal trainer Gunnar Peterson at the Gatorade G Gym at the Village at the Yard event center in Park City, Utah.
A SWEET ROLE
With a script in hand, singer-actress Mandy Moore flashes a sweet smile as she reportedly heads to an audition Friday in Hollywood.
MILK-ING IT
Milk does her body good! A radiant Christie Brinkley unveils her new "Got Milk?" ad Friday at the Sundance Lift venue during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
LIKE A GLOVE
It's a perfect fit! Kim Kardashian tries on a pair of fashionable fingerless gloves Thursday during a shopping spree with sis Kourtney (not pictured) at the Chanel boutique in Beverly Hills.