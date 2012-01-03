Star Tracks: Tuesday, January 2, 2012
THINK PINK
Five months after welcoming daughter Haven, Jessica Alba puts her bikini body on display while hitting the beach with husband Cash Warren in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Monday.
STEP BY STEP
After ringing in the New Year together, Jennifer Lopez and beau Casper Smart continue their Miami vacation with a stroll along Lincoln Road in South Beach on Monday.
NEW YEAR, NEW COUPLE
Days after cheering on the University of Kansas Jayhawks together, actress Olivia Wilde and Saturday Night Live star Jason Sudeikis enjoy a romantic New Year's Day stroll Sunday in N.Y.C.
STROLL WITH IT
Gisele Bündchen keeps son Benjamin, 2, bundled up during a park play date Monday in Boston.
HOT TOTTIES
Tuckered out from being the , 8-month old twins Moroccan and Monroe take a snooze Saturday while out with mom Mariah Carey and dad Nick Cannon in Aspen, Colo.
DOG RUN
Still sporting his shaggier do, Ben Affleck runs like the wind while taking a jog with his dog Monday in Brentwood, Calif.
SPITTING IMAGE
Halle Berry gives look-alike daughter Nahla, 3, a lift to a daytime New Year's Eve celebration in L.A.
LUCKY LADY
Ryan Gosling rings in 2012 with a special lady – his mom, Donna – with a New Year's Day stroll in New York City.
COUPLE TIME
Lookalike spouses Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale snag a moment for themselves while out with sons Kingston and Zuma (not pictured) at Underwood Family Farms in L.A.
SHADY LADIES
Jessica Alba enjoys a sunny end of the year in Cabo San Lucas Friday with her 4-month-old daughter Haven and 3-year-old daughter Honor (not pictured).
A 'NEW' DAY
Ryan Seacrest arrives in good spirits at Good Morning America Friday morning, where he promoted his annual stint as host of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.
HE'S MINE!
Maintaining her Miami heat, Vanessa Hudgens keeps a tight hold on new beau Austin Butler during a night out at LIV at Fontainebleau in Florida.
LOUNGE ACT
Model/actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gets comfortable while hanging poolside Friday with beau Jason Statham in Miami.
SHORE THING
Also in Miami: Maria Menounos, who shows off her bikini body during a sandy stroll along the beach Thursday.
SWEET SCOOP
Expectant mom Jennifer Garner gives her adorable daughter Seraphina, who turns 3 on Jan. 6, a lift Friday in Los Angeles.
READY, SET, JET!
Away we go! Shakira grabs hold of boyfriend Gerard Pique before taking a ride on a Jet Ski Thursday off the coast of Miami.
STEP BY STEP
After filing for divorce from Katy Perry, Russell Brand keeps it moving in his native London on Friday.