Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn Crack Up in L.A., Plus Diane Keaton, Daveed Diggs and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff January 18, 2022 06:00 AM

Lots of Laughs

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A suited up Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn crack up on Jan. 17 while filming in Beverly Hills. 

Big Smile

Credit: Backgrid

Diane Keaton flashes a smile while taking a stroll in West Hollywood on Jan.17. 

The Fine Print

Credit: Paula Lobo/NBC/Getty

Daveed Diggs looks sharp while at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 17 in N.Y.C. 

Stay Neutral

Credit: Backgrid

Dakota Fanning rocks a neutral outfit while taking a stroll around Venice, Italy — where she is filming Ripley — on Jan. 18. 

Strut Your Stuff

Credit: Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrosio leaves a pilates studio in L.A. on Jan. 17. 

Oh So Chic

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer stops by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Jan. 17 in L.A.

Snow Problem

Credit: RACHPOOT/BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner shreds the slopes while snowboarding on Jan. 17 in Aspen. 

You Be the Judge

Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Judge Simon Cowell attends auditions for Britain's Got Talent in London on Jan. 18. 

Lounge Around

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty

Aidy Bryant makes herself comfortable alongside Seth Meyers and John Early with appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Jan. 17. 

Passion for Fashion

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Jeff Goldblum is among the celebrities hitting the runway on Jan. 16 during the Prada show at Milan Men's Fashion Week in Italy.

Good Grace

Credit: Euan Cherry/Splash news Online

Leslie Grace gets into character on Jan. 17 on the Glasgow set of Batgirl. 

Backstage Buddies

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Avril Lavigne hangs with Zack Merrick and Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low at the 2022 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 15.

Making Waves

Credit: Stewy/BACKGRID

Patrick Schwarzenegger shows off his new blond locks as he hits the beach to go kayaking in Maui on Jan. 16. 

Birthday Girl

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Kate Moss celebrates her 48th birthday at Scott's Mayfair restaurant on Jan. 16 in London.

Let It Snow

Credit: PapCulture/BACKGRID

Rihanna braves the cold on a snowy N.Y.C. night ahead of dinner with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Jan. 16. 

Girls' Night Out

Credit: GPFM/BACKGRID

Bella Hadid puts on her party dress and heads to The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Jan. 15.

Host with the Most

Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kate McKinnon sings alongside guest host Ariana DeBose during her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live on Jan. 15 in N.Y.C.

Welcome to My Crib

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Babylist

New mom to twins, Jamie Chung attends Babylist Cribs in L.A. on Jan. 14.

MGK in D&G

Credit: Action Press/Shutterstock

Machine Gun Kelly arrives in style wearing Dolce & Gabbana for Men's Fashion Week in Milan on Jan. 15.

Style-ish

Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty

Gray Sorrenti, Evan Mock and Luka Sabbat pose together at the Fendi fashion show in Milan on Jan. 15.

Sk8er Girl

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Avril Lavigne brings her signature style to the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO show at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 15.

Up Her Sleeves

Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Katie Holmes bundles up as she steps out into the cold for a walk around Manhattan on Jan. 14.

Smoove Moves

Credit: Bobby Bank/Getty

JB Smoove strikes up some laughs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club in New Brunswick, N.J., on Jan. 14.

Presidential Poses

Credit: Nicky J Sims/Getty

Thandiwe Newton and model Nyasha Matonhodze pose together at the premiere of the documentary President at Bertha Doc House in London on Jan. 14.

Hand-in-Hand

Credit: Jack Dredd/Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews attend the premiere of Cirque Du Soleil's Luzia in London on Jan. 13.

A Show Unlike Any Other

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jessie J also hits the red carpet at the Luzia Cirque Du Soleil premiere at Royal Albert Hall in London on Jan. 13.

Flash a Smile

Credit: Backgrid

Will Smith shoots a scene for David Letterman's new show at Carney's restaurant in L.A. on Jan. 13. 

Going Incognito

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hailey Bieber covers up while out for a stroll in L.A. on Jan. 13. 

La Bella Vita

Credit: Splash News Online

Newly engaged Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox arrive at the Dolce & Gabbana showroom in Milan, Italy, on Jan. 14. 

Scream King

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

David Arquette attends an L.A. screening of Scream on Jan. 13. 

Ready to Ride

Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty

Chris Lane surprises a SoulCycle class during a country-themed ride in Boston on Jan. 13. 

Premiere Ready

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Famke Janssen attends the L.A. special screening of Universal's Redeeming Love on Jan. 13. 

In the Trenches

Credit: Splash News Online

Lily James steps out for a walk in L.A. wearing a trench coat on Jan. 12. 

Major Milestone

Credit: NBC

Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Today show by turning the Empire State Building orange in N.Y.C. on Jan. 14.

Take a Hike

Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Lucy Hale takes a hike with her dogs in Studio City on Jan. 12.

It's a Wrap

Credit: THe IMage Direct

Rose Byrne retires from a long day of filming on the set of Physical in L.A. on Jan. 12.

Three's Company

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller and Pete Davidson sit courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Jan. 12.

West Hollywood Nights

Credit: Splash News Online

Kanye West and Julia Fox hit up hot spot Delilah in West Hollywood on Jan. 13.

Big Win

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Also at the New York Knicks game, Sienna Miller arrives to watch the home team beat the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 12.

Game Night

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Jacob Elordi and Noah Schnapp pose for photos as they head to the Knicks game at The Garden on Jan. 12.

Around Town

Credit: The Image Direct

Geena Davis slips on a hoodie and jeans to run errands around L.A. on Jan. 12.

Stunner Sunglasses

Credit: BFA

The Weeknd celebrates Fai Khadra and Oliver Peoples' collaboration at their cocktail and dinner party in L.A. on Jan. 12.

Model Behavior

Credit: BFA

Also there to celebrate close friend Fai Khadra at his Oliver Peoples collaboration event: Kendall Jenner.

Material World

Credit: Backgrid

Out in West Hollywood, Madonna exits Delilah after hanging out with a friend on Jan. 13.

Hey There!

Alana Haim arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 12 in L.A.

Late Night Chats

Credit: Splash News Online

Caitríona Balfe heads to the Ed Sullivan Theater in N.Y.C. to tape The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 12.  

Book Tour

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Lindsey Vonn promotes her new memoir Rise in N.Y.C. on Jan. 12.

Cruising Through

Credit: Splash News Online

Newly engaged Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman take a bike ride around Malibu the morning of Jan. 12.

Tee Time

Credit: Cliff Hawkins/Getty

Mark Wahlberg checks his swing during the Pro-Am Tournament ahead of the Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club on Jan. 12.

Checking Out

Credit: Backgrid

Channing Tatum leaves Hotel Bel-Air dressed casually on Jan. 11.

Challenge Accepted

Credit: Paula Lobo/NBC/Getty

Host Jimmy Fallon and Maggie Gyllenhaal take on the Random Instrument Challenge on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Jan. 11.

But First, Coffee

Credit: The IMage Direct

Selma Blair sports a "Bakers Gonna Bake" sweater while on a coffee date with Ron Carlson in L.A. on Jan. 11.

Winter Woes

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Bradley Cooper braves the cold as he steps out for a walk on Jan. 11 in N.Y.C.

Off to the Park

Credit: Backgrid

Out in Los Feliz, Malin Akerman takes her dog to the park on Jan. 11.

Class Is in Session

Credit: MEGA

Lori Harvey is ready to break a sweat as she heads to her pilates class in L.A. on Jan. 11.

One Woman Wonder

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Cecily Strong smiles on Jan. 11 at the curtain call for the one-woman play, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, at The Shed in N.Y.C. 

Fresh Start

Credit: Backgrid

Colton Underwood goes for a walk in his new neighborhood of Sherman Oaks on Jan. 11.

Go Lakers

Credit: Dan Grab

Logan and Jake Paul watch the Lakers game at the new Confirmed360 Super Suite with CEO Matt Ampolsky at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. 

Hot Wheel

Credit: Backgrid

Jacob Elordi takes his Onewheel out for a spin in Hollywood the morning of Jan. 11.

Rest & Relaxation

Credit: Backgrid

In Beverly Hills, Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend head to a spa on Jan. 11. 

Put on a Smile

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sara Sampaio flashes a smile while out in L.A. on Jan. 11. 

Keeping the 'Peace'

Credit: Paula Lobo/NBC/Getty

Peacemaker (John Cena) stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 10 in N.Y.C.

Date Night

Credit: Backgrid

Out in West Hollywood, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky kept it comfy yet stylish while headed to Nobu for a late night dinner date on Jan. 10.

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

On a freezing N.Y.C. day, Christopher Meloni films a scene of Law and Order: Organized Crime in Midtown, Manhattan on Jan. 11.

