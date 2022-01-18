Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn Crack Up in L.A., Plus Diane Keaton, Daveed Diggs and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Lots of Laughs
A suited up Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn crack up on Jan. 17 while filming in Beverly Hills.
Big Smile
Diane Keaton flashes a smile while taking a stroll in West Hollywood on Jan.17.
The Fine Print
Daveed Diggs looks sharp while at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 17 in N.Y.C.
Stay Neutral
Dakota Fanning rocks a neutral outfit while taking a stroll around Venice, Italy — where she is filming Ripley — on Jan. 18.
Strut Your Stuff
Alessandra Ambrosio leaves a pilates studio in L.A. on Jan. 17.
Oh So Chic
Euphoria star Hunter Schafer stops by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Jan. 17 in L.A.
Snow Problem
Kendall Jenner shreds the slopes while snowboarding on Jan. 17 in Aspen.
You Be the Judge
Judge Simon Cowell attends auditions for Britain's Got Talent in London on Jan. 18.
Lounge Around
Aidy Bryant makes herself comfortable alongside Seth Meyers and John Early with appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Jan. 17.
Passion for Fashion
Jeff Goldblum is among the celebrities hitting the runway on Jan. 16 during the Prada show at Milan Men's Fashion Week in Italy.
Good Grace
Leslie Grace gets into character on Jan. 17 on the Glasgow set of Batgirl.
Backstage Buddies
Avril Lavigne hangs with Zack Merrick and Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low at the 2022 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 15.
Making Waves
Patrick Schwarzenegger shows off his new blond locks as he hits the beach to go kayaking in Maui on Jan. 16.
Birthday Girl
Kate Moss celebrates her 48th birthday at Scott's Mayfair restaurant on Jan. 16 in London.
Let It Snow
Rihanna braves the cold on a snowy N.Y.C. night ahead of dinner with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Jan. 16.
Girls' Night Out
Bella Hadid puts on her party dress and heads to The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Jan. 15.
Host with the Most
Kate McKinnon sings alongside guest host Ariana DeBose during her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live on Jan. 15 in N.Y.C.
Welcome to My Crib
New mom to twins, Jamie Chung attends Babylist Cribs in L.A. on Jan. 14.
MGK in D&G
Machine Gun Kelly arrives in style wearing Dolce & Gabbana for Men's Fashion Week in Milan on Jan. 15.
Style-ish
Gray Sorrenti, Evan Mock and Luka Sabbat pose together at the Fendi fashion show in Milan on Jan. 15.
Sk8er Girl
Avril Lavigne brings her signature style to the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO show at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 15.
Up Her Sleeves
Katie Holmes bundles up as she steps out into the cold for a walk around Manhattan on Jan. 14.
Smoove Moves
JB Smoove strikes up some laughs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club in New Brunswick, N.J., on Jan. 14.
Presidential Poses
Thandiwe Newton and model Nyasha Matonhodze pose together at the premiere of the documentary President at Bertha Doc House in London on Jan. 14.
Hand-in-Hand
Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews attend the premiere of Cirque Du Soleil's Luzia in London on Jan. 13.
A Show Unlike Any Other
Jessie J also hits the red carpet at the Luzia Cirque Du Soleil premiere at Royal Albert Hall in London on Jan. 13.
Flash a Smile
Will Smith shoots a scene for David Letterman's new show at Carney's restaurant in L.A. on Jan. 13.
Going Incognito
Hailey Bieber covers up while out for a stroll in L.A. on Jan. 13.
La Bella Vita
Newly engaged Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox arrive at the Dolce & Gabbana showroom in Milan, Italy, on Jan. 14.
Scream King
David Arquette attends an L.A. screening of Scream on Jan. 13.
Ready to Ride
Chris Lane surprises a SoulCycle class during a country-themed ride in Boston on Jan. 13.
Premiere Ready
Famke Janssen attends the L.A. special screening of Universal's Redeeming Love on Jan. 13.
In the Trenches
Lily James steps out for a walk in L.A. wearing a trench coat on Jan. 12.
Major Milestone
Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Today show by turning the Empire State Building orange in N.Y.C. on Jan. 14.
Take a Hike
Lucy Hale takes a hike with her dogs in Studio City on Jan. 12.
It's a Wrap
Rose Byrne retires from a long day of filming on the set of Physical in L.A. on Jan. 12.
Three's Company
Jon Stewart, Ben Stiller and Pete Davidson sit courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Jan. 12.
West Hollywood Nights
Kanye West and Julia Fox hit up hot spot Delilah in West Hollywood on Jan. 13.
Big Win
Also at the New York Knicks game, Sienna Miller arrives to watch the home team beat the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 12.
Game Night
Jacob Elordi and Noah Schnapp pose for photos as they head to the Knicks game at The Garden on Jan. 12.
Around Town
Geena Davis slips on a hoodie and jeans to run errands around L.A. on Jan. 12.
Stunner Sunglasses
The Weeknd celebrates Fai Khadra and Oliver Peoples' collaboration at their cocktail and dinner party in L.A. on Jan. 12.
Model Behavior
Also there to celebrate close friend Fai Khadra at his Oliver Peoples collaboration event: Kendall Jenner.
Material World
Out in West Hollywood, Madonna exits Delilah after hanging out with a friend on Jan. 13.
Hey There!
Alana Haim arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 12 in L.A.
Late Night Chats
Caitríona Balfe heads to the Ed Sullivan Theater in N.Y.C. to tape The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 12.
Book Tour
Lindsey Vonn promotes her new memoir Rise in N.Y.C. on Jan. 12.
Cruising Through
Newly engaged Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman take a bike ride around Malibu the morning of Jan. 12.
Tee Time
Mark Wahlberg checks his swing during the Pro-Am Tournament ahead of the Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club on Jan. 12.
Checking Out
Channing Tatum leaves Hotel Bel-Air dressed casually on Jan. 11.
Challenge Accepted
Host Jimmy Fallon and Maggie Gyllenhaal take on the Random Instrument Challenge on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Jan. 11.
But First, Coffee
Selma Blair sports a "Bakers Gonna Bake" sweater while on a coffee date with Ron Carlson in L.A. on Jan. 11.
Winter Woes
Bradley Cooper braves the cold as he steps out for a walk on Jan. 11 in N.Y.C.
Off to the Park
Out in Los Feliz, Malin Akerman takes her dog to the park on Jan. 11.
Class Is in Session
Lori Harvey is ready to break a sweat as she heads to her pilates class in L.A. on Jan. 11.
One Woman Wonder
Cecily Strong smiles on Jan. 11 at the curtain call for the one-woman play, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, at The Shed in N.Y.C.
Fresh Start
Colton Underwood goes for a walk in his new neighborhood of Sherman Oaks on Jan. 11.
Go Lakers
Logan and Jake Paul watch the Lakers game at the new Confirmed360 Super Suite with CEO Matt Ampolsky at Crypto.com Arena in L.A.
Hot Wheel
Jacob Elordi takes his Onewheel out for a spin in Hollywood the morning of Jan. 11.
Rest & Relaxation
In Beverly Hills, Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend head to a spa on Jan. 11.
Put on a Smile
Sara Sampaio flashes a smile while out in L.A. on Jan. 11.
Keeping the 'Peace'
Peacemaker (John Cena) stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 10 in N.Y.C.
Date Night
Out in West Hollywood, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky kept it comfy yet stylish while headed to Nobu for a late night dinner date on Jan. 10.
On a freezing N.Y.C. day, Christopher Meloni films a scene of Law and Order: Organized Crime in Midtown, Manhattan on Jan. 11.