Star Tracks: Tuesday, January 17, 2012

Blair and 5-month-old son Arthur laugh it up in Beverly Hills. Plus: Russell Brand, Rihanna, Katy Perry and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

HAPPY DAYS

Look who's got a case of the giggles! Selma Blair shares a hearty laugh with 5-month-old son Arthur in Beverly Hills on Monday.

FEELING GROOVY

Rocking a '70s-inspired minidress and floppy hat, a blue-haired Katy Perry makes her way through LAX on Monday.

IT'S A SIGN

Oprah Winfrey brings her star power to the Colaba region of Mumbai on Tuesday, where the media mogul is set to film an episode of her prime-time series "Oprah's Next Chapter."

GET A GRIP

Meanwhile, Perry's soon-to-be ex-husband, Russell Brand, keeps his cool – courtesy of a water bottle – Monday in Los Angeles.

HOT SHOT

Wearing a formfitting pink cover-up, Rihanna highlights her enviable figure Monday while unwinding in balmy Hawaii.

TUMMY TIME

My how you've grown! A very pregnant Jessica Simpson rubs her belly as she arrives at LAX on Monday.

THE 'HI' LIFE

Kate Beckinsale, whose latest flick, Contraband, took the top spot at the box office this weekend, gives a sweet smile and a wave during a Monday taping of Extra at L.A.'s The Grove.

BEANIE BABY

Gavin Rossdale makes a color-coordinated outing Monday with 3-year-old son Zuma in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

CANE & ABLE

Just hours after wowing fans with Angelina Jolie at the Golden Globes, Brad Pitt gets back to work in L.A. on Monday, signing autographs for fans while promoting Moneyball.

MAKEUP ON THE FLY

Twilight vamp Ashley Greene gets a quick touch-up Monday while filming her guest appearance on the '60s inspired TV series Pan Am in N.Y.C.

ERRAND RUN

Expectant mom Alyson Hannigan keeps a low profile in a pair of dark shades while running errands in Brentwood, Calif., on Monday.

FAMILY TIME

President Obama gets wife Michelle and eldest daughter Malia's support while greeting volunteers during a day of service to honor Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington D.C., on Monday.

DRESSING DOWN

After glamming up for Sunday night's Golden Globes, Albert Nobbs star Glenn Close dresses down for her Monday flight out of L.A.

POLITICS AS USUAL

Will Ferrell plays it for laughs on the set of his new movie Dog Fight in New Orleans, La, on Monday. The funnyman stars as a South Carolina politician who decides to run for President.

STREET STYLE

Elizabeth Banks looks picture-perfect in Andrew Gn outside the Late Show with David Letterman studios Monday in New York, where The Hunger Games actress talked up her new projects.

By People Staff