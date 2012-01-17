Star Tracks: Tuesday, January 17, 2012
HAPPY DAYS
Look who's got a case of the giggles! Selma Blair shares a hearty laugh with 5-month-old son Arthur in Beverly Hills on Monday.
FEELING GROOVY
Rocking a '70s-inspired minidress and floppy hat, a blue-haired Katy Perry makes her way through LAX on Monday.
IT'S A SIGN
Oprah Winfrey brings her star power to the Colaba region of Mumbai on Tuesday, where the media mogul is set to film an episode of her prime-time series "Oprah's Next Chapter."
GET A GRIP
Meanwhile, Perry's soon-to-be ex-husband, Russell Brand, keeps his cool – courtesy of a water bottle – Monday in Los Angeles.
HOT SHOT
Wearing a formfitting pink cover-up, Rihanna highlights her enviable figure Monday while unwinding in balmy Hawaii.
TUMMY TIME
My how you've grown! A very pregnant Jessica Simpson rubs her belly as she arrives at LAX on Monday.
THE 'HI' LIFE
Kate Beckinsale, whose latest flick, Contraband, took the top spot at the box office this weekend, gives a sweet smile and a wave during a Monday taping of Extra at L.A.'s The Grove.
BEANIE BABY
Gavin Rossdale makes a color-coordinated outing Monday with 3-year-old son Zuma in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
CANE & ABLE
Just hours after wowing fans with Angelina Jolie at the Golden Globes, Brad Pitt gets back to work in L.A. on Monday, signing autographs for fans while promoting Moneyball.
MAKEUP ON THE FLY
Twilight vamp Ashley Greene gets a quick touch-up Monday while filming her guest appearance on the '60s inspired TV series Pan Am in N.Y.C.
ERRAND RUN
Expectant mom Alyson Hannigan keeps a low profile in a pair of dark shades while running errands in Brentwood, Calif., on Monday.
FAMILY TIME
President Obama gets wife Michelle and eldest daughter Malia's support while greeting volunteers during a day of service to honor Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington D.C., on Monday.
DRESSING DOWN
After glamming up for Sunday night's Golden Globes, Albert Nobbs star Glenn Close dresses down for her Monday flight out of L.A.
POLITICS AS USUAL
Will Ferrell plays it for laughs on the set of his new movie Dog Fight in New Orleans, La, on Monday. The funnyman stars as a South Carolina politician who decides to run for President.
STREET STYLE
Elizabeth Banks looks picture-perfect in Andrew Gn outside the Late Show with David Letterman studios Monday in New York, where The Hunger Games actress talked up her new projects.