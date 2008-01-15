Star Tracks - Tuesday, January 15, 2008

After arriving at – then immediately leaving – an L.A. courthouse Monday, Spears and her entourage, including Sam Lufti and Adnan Ghalib, find a moment of peace and quiet at the Little Brown Church in Studio City, Calif. While the pop star was out and about (she later lunched at the Gaucho Grill), the court ruled that Kevin Federline will maintain sole legal and physical custody of their children "indefinitely."