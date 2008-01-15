Star Tracks - Tuesday, January 15, 2008
FLIGHT PATTERN
Looking a bit like a sexy flight attendant, Fergie models her glamorous ready-for-takeoff ensemble while cruising through Los Angeles International Airport Monday.
WHAT A SPORT!
With yet another handsome hunk by her side, Paris Hilton works it for the camera Monday while shooting a Fila ad aboard a yacht in Marina del Rey, Calif.
HOLY ROLLER
After arriving at – then immediately leaving – an L.A. courthouse Monday, Spears and her entourage, including Sam Lufti and Adnan Ghalib, find a moment of peace and quiet at the Little Brown Church in Studio City, Calif. While the pop star was out and about (she later lunched at the Gaucho Grill), the court ruled that Kevin Federline will maintain sole legal and physical custody of their children "indefinitely."
THE BRIGHT SIDE
Lindsay Lohan keeps busy with her favorite pastimes: shopping and eating out! On Monday, the actress lunched with a friend at Orso before hitting up the Dior store in Beverly Hills.
BIRTHDAY BOY
Filled with cake, Kate Hudson with son Ryder leave Taverna Tony in Malibu Monday after celebrating a very happy 4th birthday for Ryder.
DOG HANDLER
Blake Lively is dressed and ready to shine Monday night in Los Angeles, toting along her little brown dog as she reportedly heads to shoot promos with her Gossip Girl castmates.
HAT TRICK
Environmental do-gooder Kim Cattrall is made in the shade Monday while shooting a scene for the upcoming Sex and the City movie in Malibu.
WALK ABOUT
Newlyweds Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery keep it casual while strolling along Rodeo Drive Monday in Beverly Hills.
HAVE BAGS, WILL TRAVEL
Jennifer Aniston takes to the streets of Vancouver, where the actress strutted her stuff Sunday on the set of her new movie, Traveling.
ROCK 'N' ROLL PLAY
In another fun family adventure, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale plunk down on a rock to play with son Kingston, 19 months, Sunday at Coldwater Canyon Park in Beverly Hills.
HOT WHEELS
Zac Efron, who speaks humbly about his stardom in a new interview, definitely looks the part of a celebrity Sunday while tooling around Studio City, Calif. in a convertible with girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens.
ROCKING THE RUNWAY
Showing their support during Milan Fashion Week, Spice Girls Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham share the runway with Roberto Cavalli Monday during the designer's fashion show. Tell us what you think of Posh's new look. Do you love it or hate it?
RED COAT
After enjoying a private shopping spree the night before, it was back to the publicity circuit Monday for Katie Holmes, who makes a sophisticated stop at the Late Show with David Letterman in New York.
FUN & GAMES
Meanwhile, husband Tom Cruise, who enjoyed a brief stint as family camera man, gets back to business himself Monday, making his way to a meeting in Manhattan.
TRUE BRIT
Although she has a new man in her life, Kelly Osbourne strikes a pose on her own Monday, after announcing the nominations for the BRIT Awards at The Roundhouse in London. The BRITS, the biggest event on the UK's music calendar, will be handed out on Feb. 20.