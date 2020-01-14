Jessica Alba Kicks Back on Set, Plus Kaia Gerber, Sir Patrick Stewart & More

Quiet on the Set
Jessica Alba takes five on Monday while filming L.A.’s Finest in Los Angeles.
Spin Cycle
Kaia Gerber heads back to Miami on Monday and takes a spin along the beach.
Permanent Marker
Sir Patrick Stewart places his handprints and footprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood on Monday.
Fab Four
Tyler Perry, Crystal R. Fox, Bresha Webb and Phylicia Rashad visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Good Morning
Ethan Hawke of The Good Lord Bird takes the stage during the Showtime segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour on Monday in Pasadena, California.
Having a Moment
Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel speak during a ceremony in Málaga, Spain, on Monday.
Glowing Guest Star
Zoë Kravitz waves to the audience as she arrives for an interview on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
The Good Table
The Good Place stars Kristen Bell and Ted Danson share a squeeze on Sunday at the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.
Tangerine Twins
Alison Brie and Rachel Brosnahan, both nominated for best actress in a comedy series at the Critics’ Choice Awards, match in bright orange dresses at the ceremony on Sunday.
Making Headlines
Bombshell costars Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron cozy up for a photo at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in Santa Monica.
Mom's Night Out
Anne Hathway glitters and glows on her first red carpet since giving birth to her second child at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in Santa Monica.
Straight Shooters
Bad Boys for Life costars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence sip from tiny mugs with iHeartLatino’s Enrique Santos at their film’s Miami premiere on Sunday.
Backstage Buddies
Luke Evans, Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit pose backstage at Moulin Rouge on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Shake on It
Costars Millie Bobby Brown and Maya Hawke share a handshake while speaking onstage during a Stranger Things Q&A session in West Hollywood on Saturday.
Fashionable Fellas
Riz Ahmed and Quavo attend the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sunday.
Back in Black
Cody Simpson looks ultra-cool in head-to-toe black at the GQ: Milan Fashion Week Party in Milan, Italy, on Saturday.
Che Bella!
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse post backstage at the Fendi fashion show in Milan, Italy, on Monday.
Momager Knows Best
Kris Jenner speaks at The Nazarian Institute Presents ThinkBIG! 2020 Conference in Hollywood on Saturday.
She Scoots, She Scores
Naomi Watts picks up the pace by running errands on a scooter on Saturday in N.Y.C.
Trekkie Talk
Isa Briones and Sir Patrick Stewart speak onstage during the Star Trek: Picard panel during the CBS TCA Winter Press Tour on Sunday in Pasadena, California.
Out to the Ball Game
Rob Lowe gets into uniform with his sons John and Matthew for the 2nd annual California Strong Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday in Malibu.
Royal Date Night
Zara Phillips complements her bubblegum pink dress with an orange fascinator while stepping out with husband Mike Tindall for the Moët Marquee Magic Millions Raceday in Gold Coast, Australia.
Model Moves
Bella Hadid steps out in a snakeskin jacket while on a walk in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
No 'Bother'
Sebastian Maniscalco, Kevin Hart and John Legend share a laugh backstage at the Inglewood, California, stop of Maniscalco’s You Bother Me Tour on Saturday.
Winner Winner
Renée Zellweger accepts the best actress award for Judy at AARP The Magazine‘s 19th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
Funny Men
Conan O’Brien and Adam Sandler share a laught at AARP The Magazine‘s 19th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
Scene Stealer
Jennifer Lopez looks glamorous at Saturday’s 2020 Los Angeles Critics Association Awards in Los Angeles, where she accepted the best supporting actress award for Hustlers.
Rare Star
Selena Gomez dresses in Givenchy to celebrate the premiere of her film Dolittle in Los Angeles on Saturday.
A Lot of Fun
Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan also celebrate the premiere of Doolittle in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Together Again
Julia Deakin, Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, Jessica Hynes and Katy Carmichael attend the 21st anniversary screening and Q&A for Spaced at the BFI Southbank in London.
Out of Office
Idris Elba enjoys a holiday at One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives, where he relaxed in his private villa with infinity pool.
Chic Trio
Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Dockery and Henry Golding attend a photo call for their upcoming movie The Gentlemen in New York City on Saturday.
Night Out on the Town
Courteney Cox has dinner with friends at Craig’s Restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday night.
High Rollers
Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas help their longtime drummer, Jack Lawless (not pictured), celebrate his bachelor party at The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio in Las Vegas.
Out and About
Samantha Ronson and Sofia Richie attend a party for Danielle Lauder and her Estée Lauder Act IV capsule makeup collection, hosted by Violet Grey, in Beverly Hills on Friday.
Friday Blues
Matthew McConaughey stays toasty in a fuzzy blue coat and coordinating blue sneakers in New York City on Friday.
Time for a Change
Susan Sarandon and Joaquin Phoenix are seen protesting together at the last Fire Drill Fridays climate change rally in Washington, D.C. on Friday.
Life’s a Beach
Rita Ora glows in a bright yellow dress while filming a music video in Miami on Friday.