Jessica Alba Kicks Back on Set, Plus Kaia Gerber, Sir Patrick Stewart & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
January 14, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 86

Quiet on the Set

The Image Direct

Jessica Alba takes five on Monday while filming L.A.’s Finest in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 86

Spin Cycle

Splash News Online

Kaia Gerber heads back to Miami on Monday and takes a spin along the beach.

3 of 86

Permanent Marker

David Livingston/Getty

Sir Patrick Stewart places his handprints and footprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood on Monday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 86

Fab Four

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Tyler Perry, Crystal R. Fox, Bresha Webb and Phylicia Rashad visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement

5 of 86

Good Morning

Amy Sussman/Getty

Ethan Hawke of The Good Lord Bird takes the stage during the Showtime segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour on Monday in Pasadena, California.

6 of 86

Having a Moment

Splash News Online

Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel speak during a ceremony in Málaga, Spain, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 86

Glowing Guest Star

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Zoë Kravitz waves to the audience as she arrives for an interview on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 86

The Good Table

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Good Place stars Kristen Bell and Ted Danson share a squeeze on Sunday at the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. 

Advertisement

9 of 86

Tangerine Twins

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Alison Brie and Rachel Brosnahan, both nominated for best actress in a comedy series at the Critics’ Choice Awards, match in bright orange dresses at the ceremony on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 86

Making Headlines

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Bombshell costars Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron cozy up for a photo at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in Santa Monica.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 86

Mom's Night Out

Taylor Hill/Getty

Anne Hathway glitters and glows on her first red carpet since giving birth to her second child at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in Santa Monica.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 86

Straight Shooters

MediaPunch

Bad Boys for Life costars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence sip from tiny mugs with iHeartLatino’s Enrique Santos at their film’s Miami premiere on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 86

Backstage Buddies

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Luke Evans, Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit pose backstage at Moulin Rouge on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Friday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 86

Shake on It

Charley Gallay/Getty

Costars Millie Bobby Brown and Maya Hawke share a handshake while speaking onstage during a Stranger Things Q&A session in West Hollywood on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 86

Fashionable Fellas

Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty

Riz Ahmed and Quavo attend the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Sunday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 86

Back in Black

Giovanni Mocchetti/BFA.com

Cody Simpson looks ultra-cool in head-to-toe black at the GQ: Milan Fashion Week Party in Milan, Italy, on Saturday.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 86

Che Bella!

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse post backstage at the Fendi fashion show in Milan, Italy, on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 86

Momager Knows Best

Erik Voake/Getty

Kris Jenner speaks at The Nazarian Institute Presents ThinkBIG! 2020 Conference in Hollywood on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 86

She Scoots, She Scores

Peter Parker/SplashNews.com

Naomi Watts picks up the pace by running errands on a scooter on Saturday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 86

Trekkie Talk

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Isa Briones and Sir Patrick Stewart speak onstage during the Star Trek: Picard panel during the CBS TCA Winter Press Tour on Sunday in Pasadena, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 86

Out to the Ball Game

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Rob Lowe gets into uniform with his sons John and Matthew for the 2nd annual California Strong Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday in Malibu.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 86

Royal Date Night

Marc Grimwade/Getty

Zara Phillips complements her bubblegum pink dress with an orange fascinator while stepping out with husband Mike Tindall for the Moët Marquee Magic Millions Raceday in Gold Coast, Australia. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 86

Model Moves

Jackson Lee/SplashNews.com

Bella Hadid steps out in a snakeskin jacket while on a walk in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 86

No 'Bother'

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Sebastian Maniscalco, Kevin Hart and John Legend share a laugh backstage at the Inglewood, California, stop of Maniscalco’s You Bother Me Tour on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 86

Winner Winner

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Renée Zellweger accepts the best actress award for Judy at AARP The Magazine‘s 19th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 86

Funny Men

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Conan O’Brien and Adam Sandler share a laught at AARP The Magazine‘s 19th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 86

Scene Stealer

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez looks glamorous at Saturday’s 2020 Los Angeles Critics Association Awards in Los Angeles, where she accepted the best supporting actress award for Hustlers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 86

Rare Star

Selena Gomez dresses in Givenchy to celebrate the premiere of her film Dolittle in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 86

A Lot of Fun

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan also celebrate the premiere of Doolittle in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 86

Together Again

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Julia Deakin, Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, Jessica Hynes and Katy Carmichael attend the 21st anniversary screening and Q&A for Spaced at the BFI Southbank in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 86

Out of Office

One&Only Reethi Rah

Idris Elba enjoys a holiday at One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives, where he relaxed in his private villa with infinity pool.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 86

Chic Trio

John Lamparski/FilmMagic

Matthew McConaughey, Michelle Dockery and Henry Golding attend a photo call for their upcoming movie The Gentlemen in New York City on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 86

Night Out on the Town

Shutterstock

Courteney Cox has dinner with friends at Craig’s Restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 86

High Rollers

Tony Tran

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas help their longtime drummer, Jack Lawless (not pictured), celebrate his bachelor party at The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 86

Out and About

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Samantha Ronson and Sofia Richie attend a party for Danielle Lauder and her Estée Lauder Act IV capsule makeup collection, hosted by Violet Grey, in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 86

Friday Blues

Jackson Lee/SplashNews.com

Matthew McConaughey stays toasty in a fuzzy blue coat and coordinating blue sneakers in New York City on Friday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 86

Time for a Change

Paul Morigi/Getty

Susan Sarandon and Joaquin Phoenix are seen protesting together at the last Fire Drill Fridays climate change rally in Washington, D.C. on Friday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 86

Life’s a Beach

Steve Dennett/SplashNews.com

Rita Ora glows in a bright yellow dress while filming a music video in Miami on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 86