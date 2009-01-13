Star Tracks -- Tuesday, January 13, 2009

COLD FRONT

Credit: Jackson Lee-Tom Meinelt/ Splash News Online

Continuing her Big Apple adventures, Madonna manages to stay chic while bundling up to brave the cold weather during a stroll in New York City on Tuesday.

TRAPEZE ARTIST

Credit: SDFL / Splash News Online

Her impending divorce isn't getting her down! Amy Winehouse is flying high during a trapeze lesson Monday while continuing her vacation in St. Lucia, where she's hung with a new man and even performed for guests in her hotel.

SAY ALOHA

Credit: Starsurf / Splash News

That's a way to beat the winter chill! Bride Wars star Kate Hudson soaks up the sun – and bares her bikini body – while hanging poolside in Hawaii on Monday.

HOT MAMA

Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Bye-bye, baby weight! Less than a month after giving birth to second son Samuel Kai, Naomi Watts shows off her trim figure Monday at a screening of fiancé Liev Schreiber's film Defiance in New York City.

STYLISH TURN

Credit: Carrie Devorah / WENN

Sarah Jessica Parker is mad for plaid Monday as she cohosts a performance of the George Packer play Betrayed at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The event was sponsored by Refugees International, a nonprofit organization which assists displaced people around the world.

SINGING THE BLUES

Credit: Adrian Varnedoe/Pacific Coast News

Following her recent split with Gym Class Heroes frontman Travis McCoy, Katy Perry prepares for an emotional performance Monday at West Hollywood's Hotel Café. "When you break up with someone you move on," she told the crowd. "You don't really want to move on . . . but you have to because they don't give you any choice."

HIP TO IT

Credit: Amanda Schwab/Startraks

Tyra Banks is ravishing in red at a premiere event Monday for her new Oxygen network series America's Next Top Model Obsessed at New York City's Gotham Hall. The show, which features memorable moments from the current season, debuts on Jan. 18 with a 12-hour marathon.

HOME BOY

Credit: Flynet

Fresh off his show winning a Golden Globe for best comedic series, 30 Rock star Jack McBrayer is a happy man as he arrives at Los Angeles International Airport to head home to New York City on Monday.

CHIC TO CHIC

Credit: Kristian/Flynet

After a stunning appearance at the Golden Globes, Salma Hayek and her little frequent flier – 15-month-old daughter Valentina – are a stylish duo on the go in matching ruffles as they arrive Monday at Los Angeles International Airport.

See more stylish stars at the airport.

BACK TO SCHOOL

Credit: Flynet

Seven Pounds star Will Smith greets eager fans Monday during a promotional stop at the University of Madrid in Spain.

MAIL CALL

Credit: Fame Pictures

Julia Roberts happily prepares to dig into her daily mail (someone's a Harper's Bazaar fan!) on Friday after reportedly picking it up from a neighbor's home in her Malibu neighborhood.

THE RUNNING MAN

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

After attending Sunday night's Golden Globes, it's back to the basics for Jake Gyllenhaal, who (while paying tribute to Lance Armstrong in a Livestrong shirt) gets his pulse racing with a morning run Monday through Santa Monica, Calif.

TEAM IN TRAINING

Credit: ShaRRp/ Splash News Online

With the same idea, Matthew McConaughey hits the ground running, pounding the pavement with his trusty sidekick during a jog Sunday in Malibu.

DOUBLE SHOT

Credit: Garrett Ryan/Snap-Pix

After a brief stint as a blonde, new mom Ashlee Simpson-Wentz returns as a redhead, juggling two cups of coffee Sunday in Bel Air, Calif.

JUST FOR KICKS

Credit: Ramey

Kim Kardashian grabs a hold of some sporty footwear Saturday at the Janeen Mansour Celebrity Shoe Drive at the Rancho Park Golf Course in Los Angeles. The reality star participated in a shoe-throwing competition at the event, which raised money for the Salvation Army.

