Star Tracks -- Tuesday, January 13, 2009
COLD FRONT
Continuing her Big Apple adventures, Madonna manages to stay chic while bundling up to brave the cold weather during a stroll in New York City on Tuesday.
TRAPEZE ARTIST
Her impending divorce isn't getting her down! Amy Winehouse is flying high during a trapeze lesson Monday while continuing her vacation in St. Lucia, where she's hung with a new man and even performed for guests in her hotel.
SAY ALOHA
That's a way to beat the winter chill! Bride Wars star Kate Hudson soaks up the sun – and bares her bikini body – while hanging poolside in Hawaii on Monday.
HOT MAMA
Bye-bye, baby weight! Less than a month after giving birth to second son Samuel Kai, Naomi Watts shows off her trim figure Monday at a screening of fiancé Liev Schreiber's film Defiance in New York City.
STYLISH TURN
Sarah Jessica Parker is mad for plaid Monday as she cohosts a performance of the George Packer play Betrayed at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The event was sponsored by Refugees International, a nonprofit organization which assists displaced people around the world.
SINGING THE BLUES
Following her recent split with Gym Class Heroes frontman Travis McCoy, Katy Perry prepares for an emotional performance Monday at West Hollywood's Hotel Café. "When you break up with someone you move on," she told the crowd. "You don't really want to move on . . . but you have to because they don't give you any choice."
HIP TO IT
Tyra Banks is ravishing in red at a premiere event Monday for her new Oxygen network series America's Next Top Model Obsessed at New York City's Gotham Hall. The show, which features memorable moments from the current season, debuts on Jan. 18 with a 12-hour marathon.
HOME BOY
Fresh off his show winning a Golden Globe for best comedic series, 30 Rock star Jack McBrayer is a happy man as he arrives at Los Angeles International Airport to head home to New York City on Monday.
CHIC TO CHIC
After a stunning appearance at the Golden Globes, Salma Hayek and her little frequent flier – 15-month-old daughter Valentina – are a stylish duo on the go in matching ruffles as they arrive Monday at Los Angeles International Airport.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Seven Pounds star Will Smith greets eager fans Monday during a promotional stop at the University of Madrid in Spain.
MAIL CALL
Julia Roberts happily prepares to dig into her daily mail (someone's a Harper's Bazaar fan!) on Friday after reportedly picking it up from a neighbor's home in her Malibu neighborhood.
THE RUNNING MAN
After attending Sunday night's Golden Globes, it's back to the basics for Jake Gyllenhaal, who (while paying tribute to Lance Armstrong in a Livestrong shirt) gets his pulse racing with a morning run Monday through Santa Monica, Calif.
TEAM IN TRAINING
With the same idea, Matthew McConaughey hits the ground running, pounding the pavement with his trusty sidekick during a jog Sunday in Malibu.
DOUBLE SHOT
After a brief stint as a blonde, new mom Ashlee Simpson-Wentz returns as a redhead, juggling two cups of coffee Sunday in Bel Air, Calif.
JUST FOR KICKS
Kim Kardashian grabs a hold of some sporty footwear Saturday at the Janeen Mansour Celebrity Shoe Drive at the Rancho Park Golf Course in Los Angeles. The reality star participated in a shoe-throwing competition at the event, which raised money for the Salvation Army.