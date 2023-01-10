01 of 80 Lights, Camera ... James Devaney/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker on set for season two of And Just Like That... in New York's Upper East Side on Jan. 9.

02 of 80 Megawatt Smile Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Tracee Ellis Ross, who just launched the first heat tool for her brand, Pattern, is seen arriving at NBC Studios in New York City.

03 of 80 New York Minute Gotham/GC Images Janelle Monáe is seen hopping out of a car in New York City on Jan. 9.

04 of 80 Scary Good The image direct M3GAN's Allison Williams sporting an all-white ensemble paired with a blue purse for a pop of color on Jan. 9.

05 of 80 Award Season Smiles Nina Westervelt/Getty Glass Onion costars Janelle Monáe and Daniel Craig are seen together at The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on Jan. 8.

06 of 80 Big Night Out Jamie McCarthy/Getty Michelle Yeoh poses alongside Awkwafina who awarded the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress with the best actress award during the National Board Of Review 2023 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Jan. 8.

07 of 80 Three's Company Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas perform onstage during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 7.

08 of 80 Girl Power Emma McIntyre/Getty Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers pose together at the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast at Catch in L.A. on Jan. 8.

09 of 80 Breaking a Sweat MEGA Ashton Kutcher is seen out on a run in Los Angeles dressed in a black beanie and Chicago Bears sweatshirt.

10 of 80 Showing Support Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Austin Butler joins Elvis director Baz Luhrmann as he's honored at Variety's Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors To Watch Brunch at Parker Palm Springs on Jan. 6.

11 of 80 Jump Around The Image Direct Natalie Portman is seen jumping on a trampoline while out and about with her daughter, Salma Hayek and the Pinault-Hayek family in Gstaad, Switzerland

12 of 80 Aussie Adventure Faith Moran/GC Images Lil Nas X is seen leaving Perth Airport on Jan. 8 in Perth, Australia.

13 of 80 A 'West Side Story' Reunion Jamie McCarthy/Getty Ariana DeBose poses alongside Steven Spielberg after presenting him with the best director award for The Fabelmans during the National Board Of Review 2023 Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Jan. 8.

14 of 80 Power Suit Amy Sussman/Getty Angela Bassett is seen onstage at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival's Talking Pictures Screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Q&A on Jan. 6.

15 of 80 Movie Magic Charley Gallay/Getty Guillermo del Toro and Rian Johnson pose together at the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast at Catch in L.A. on Jan. 8

16 of 80 All Dressed Up Michael Tullberg/Getty Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash pose together at WP Miller Special Events' "A Golden Salute" to Black actresses at The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey on Jan. 8.

17 of 80 Sweet Sounds Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Saweetie performs during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 8.

18 of 80 Stepping Out in Style Star Max/GC Images Fortune Feimster and Jacquelyn Smith are seen out in Los Angeles on Jan. 8.

19 of 80 Out and About Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Kendall Jenner is seen out and about in Los Angeles, California on Jan. 7.

20 of 80 Sing It, Girl! Ethan Miller/Getty Kehlani performs during the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on Jan. 07 in Nevada.

21 of 80 Baby Blue Michael Tullberg/Getty Soulja Boy attends the one-year anniversary celebration for the Green Paradise Dispensary on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles, California in vibrant baby blue attire.

22 of 80 Role of a Lifetime Bruce Glikas Billy Crudup poses backstage with Chris Wood at Broadway's adaptation of Almost Famous — a film in which he previously starred — in New York City.

23 of 80 Fab Family Kevin Mazur/Getty for W Magazine Danielle, Alana and Este Haim attend Louis Vuitton and W Magazine's awards season dinner on Jan. 06 in Beverly Hills, California.

24 of 80 Gal Pals Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty Eva Longoria and Kate Hudson attend Variety's Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors To Watch Brunch at Parker Palm Springs on Jan. 06 in Palm Springs, California.

25 of 80 Rock Star Status David Livingston/Getty Billy Idol is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 06 in Hollywood, California.

26 of 80 Leading Ladies Vivien Killilea/Getty for Palm Springs International Film Society Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field attend the world premiere opening night screening of 80 for Brady during the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 06 in Palm Springs, California.

27 of 80 Star Power Kevin Winter/Getty Bullet Train star Brian Tyree Henry and Till star Danielle Deadwyler pose at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: Variety's Directors To Watch Brunch on Jan. 6.

28 of 80 Deep Dive NBC News Lester Holt interviews Al Roker about his recent health scare for NBC's Nightly News on Jan. 6.

29 of 80 Calling All Queens Dave Kotinsky/Getty The N.Y.C. premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race brings together the competing stars of the MTV show's latest installment: Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Amethyst, Salina EsTitties, Loosey LaDuca, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Anetra, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Robin Fierce, Sasha Colby, Sugar, Luxx Noir London, Princess Poppy and Spice.

30 of 80 Already Famous Bruce Glikas Jimmy Fallon, an original cast member of Almost Famous, attends the Broadway adaptation of the 2000 film on Jan. 5. He posed for a photo with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Cameron Crowe, who wrote the original film.

31 of 80 Two Kings of Rock & Roll Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society Elvis star Austin Butler and the film's director Baz Luhrmann pose together in the desert of California, where they attended the afterparty for the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 5.

32 of 80 Proud Pals Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society Colin Farrell holds his Desert Palm Achievement Award alongside Sam Rockwell while backstage at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 5.

33 of 80 Mini Me AdMedia /SplashNews.com At the Hollywood premiere of BMF's season 2, on Jan 5, rapper 50 Cent and his son Sire Jackson match in suits and teal patterned ties.

34 of 80 Off the Shore Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley pose beside the latter's daughter Meilani Matthews at the season 15 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race on Jan. 5 in N.Y.C.

35 of 80 Sneakers On Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sporting an athletic look, Kendall Jenner steps out in L.A. on Jan. 5.

36 of 80 Girl Power Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony smile together at the season 2 premiere of Starz's BMF held at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Jan. 5.

37 of 80 In the Spotlight Brendan Fraser. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Brendan Fraser is all smiles as he accepts the Spotlight award at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 5.

38 of 80 Wine & Dine Gerardo Mora/Getty Images Priscilla Presley shines during an event held in her honor by the Vineyard Wine Bar and Bistro in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 5.

39 of 80 Pretty in Pink MediaPunch/Shutterstock Shania Twain flaunts her pink hair as she arrives at The Today Show in New York on Jan. 5.

40 of 80 On the Press Tour Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Brendan Fraser chats with Seth Meyers on Jan. 4 while doing promotion for The Whale.

41 of 80 Strike a Pose Eugene Gologursky/Getty Luke Grimes attends the Yellowstone SAG Panel at Paley Center for Media in N.Y.C. on Jan. 4.

42 of 80 Weathering the Storm Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images Anna Kendrick seems to be in high spirits while out and about on a rainy day in L.A. on Jan. 4.

43 of 80 Courtside Couple Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso. Michael Simon/Shutterstock Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso smile from the front row at the Jan. 4 New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

44 of 80 Revved About Renewables PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images Arnold Schwarzenegger's passion is palpable as he speaks about clean energy at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Jan. 4.

45 of 80 City Style TheImageDirect.com Allison Williams heads out of the Today show in New York City after promoting her new film M3GAN on Jan 5.

46 of 80 Dazzling & Dapper Dave Allocca/StarPix/Startraksphoto.com Nope star Keke Palmer poses with the film's director, Jordan Peele, at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 4.

47 of 80 Let the Rain Fall Down APEX / MEGA Hilary Duff steps out for lunch on a gloomy day in L.A. on Jan. 4.

48 of 80 Out to Dinner GAMR/TPG/BACKGRID In a long multicolored dress, Kendall Jenner heads out of Giorgio Baldi in the Santa Monica Canyon, where she was celebrating a friend's birthday on Jan. 5.

49 of 80 Poised Professional Cate Blanchett brings chic sophistication while speaking at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 4 at TAO Downtown in N.Y.C.

50 of 80 Dynamic Duo Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Sean Patrick Thomas and Javier Bardem attend a special screening of Till in Los Angeles on Jan. 3.

51 of 80 Bumping Along SplashNews.com Keke Palmer is all smiles as she shows off her growing baby bump while arriving at a Q&A for the film, Nope, in New York City on Jan. 4.

52 of 80 Model Behavior SplashNews.com Emily Ratajkowski is seen in a Coperni wool crop top and matching mini skirt on Jan. 4 in New York City.

53 of 80 New York Minute Raymond Hall/GC Images Sadie Sink is seen keeping warm in a dark overcoat outside of the Today show on Jan. 4 in New York City.

54 of 80 Showstopper Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for/Shutterstock Kumail Nanjiani attends a SAG Screening of Hulu's Welcome to Chippendales in Los Angeles.

55 of 80 Smile Bright Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images Danielle Brooks sports a brightly-colored dress during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Jan. 3.

56 of 80 Still the One BACKGRID Shania Twain touches down in New York City with husband Frédéric Thiébaud days after the couple celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary.

57 of 80 Walk the Walk TheImageDirect.com Joey King sports her engagement ring while out on a hike with fiancé Steven Piet in Los Angeles.

58 of 80 Funny Man RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Seth Rogen is seen carrying a change of clothes at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 3 in Los Angeles.

59 of 80 Big City, Bright Clothes SplashNews.com While escaping the rainy weather on Jan. 3, Quinta Brunson stuns in a printed Carolina Herrera mini dress outside of The View in N.Y.C.

60 of 80 Shaded Lady SplashNews.com Keeping warm in a sleek black trench coat and dark shades, Hailey Bieber heads out after a workout on Jan. 3 in Los Angeles.

61 of 80 Glam Girl SplashNews.com Ana de Armas shows some leg as she heads into the New York City night on Jan. 3.

62 of 80 Fresh New Year Casey Durkin/NBC via Getty Alongside an abundance of flowers, Mario Lopez and Ana Gasteyer host the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade for NBC in Pasadena, California on Jan. 2.

63 of 80 Royal Moment Snorlax/MEGA In an ensemble fit for a king, RuPaul's Drag Race judge Carson Kressely makes his annual appearance at the Jan. 2 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

64 of 80 Mum and Pup SplashNews.com Claire Foy takes her dog for a walk around London on Jan. 2.

65 of 80 High Five Spread Pictures/MEGA Ethan Hawke and his wife Ryan Shawhughs come together to celebrate New Year's Day on the beach in St. Barts.

66 of 80 Staying Fit Michael Simon/Shutterstock Maria Menounos and her husband Keven Undergaro enjoy a workout under the L.A. sun on Jan. 2.

67 of 80 Miami Heat Pichichipixx/SplashNews.com Keeping her style chic and sheer, actress Karrueche Tran steps out for dinner at Carbone in Miami Beach on Jan. 2.

68 of 80 Snow Day The Image Direct Justin Bieber is spotted on the slopes for a snowboarding run in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 31.

69 of 80 Basketball Blessings Paras Griffin/Getty Tyrese Gibson flashes his pearly whites while watching the L.A. Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks play at State Farm Arena, the latter's home court, on Dec. 30.

70 of 80 Tuning In to 2023 Jesse Grant/Getty Halle Bailey sings in the new year on the Disneyland stage at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

71 of 80 Canine Confidante The Image Direct Selma Blair and her service pup, Scout, trot around Los Angeles on Dec. 30.

72 of 80 Beach Babe Splash News Online Alessandra Ambrosio soaks up the sun in Tulum while on a New Year vacation with friends.

73 of 80 Football Flow Ethan Miller/Getty Rappers Too Short and Ice Cube bring the halftime hype to Las Vegas during a Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 1.

74 of 80 Who Let the Dogs Out? Jesse Grant/Getty In matching outfits, Ben Platt and pop star sisters AJ and Aly Michalka smile together at Disneyland for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, where they are joined by Disney favorites Goofy and Pluto.

75 of 80 Date Night Jason Koerner/Getty for E11EVEN Offset and Cardi B celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 at E11EVEN on Dec. 31 in Miami, Florida.

76 of 80 Silver Goddess Jesse Grant/Getty Ciara performs during the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest broadcast on Dec. 31 at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

77 of 80 Ringing in the New Year Jeff Neira/ABC via Getty Liza Koshy helps Ryan Seacrest ring in the New Year on Dick Clarks New Years Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest in New York City on Dec. 31.

78 of 80 Hand in Hand BG040/Bauer-Griffin/GC Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are seen taking a stroll together on Dec. 31 in Los Angeles, California.

79 of 80 Bonjour, Olivia! KCS Presse/MEGA Olivia Wilde is all smiles as she is seen in Paris, France, on Dec. 30.