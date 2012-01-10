Star Tracks: Tuesday, January 10, 2012

The Queen dazzles at the Hollywood premiere of her new comedy. Plus: Mark Wahlberg, Brad & Angie, Justin Timberlake and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:33 PM

1 of 15

QUEEN OF THE NIGHT

Credit: Chris Delmas/Visual Press

Showing off her curves in a formfitting dress, Queen Latifah shines at the Hollywood premiere of her new comedy, Joyful Noise, at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

BUNDLE OF JOY

Credit: Xposure

New mom Penélope Cruz holds tight to son Leo – who turns 1 on Jan. 22 – Tuesday in London.

3 of 15

CLOSE ENCOUNTER

Credit: X17online

Ben Affleck gives very pregnant wife Jennifer Garner his undivided attention during a couples outing Monday in L.A.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

MEET THE PRESS

Credit: Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

A newly engaged Justin Timberlake suits up to promote his latest business venture, Myspace TV, at the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Monday.

Advertisement

5 of 15

BEST FOOT FORWARD

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Still using a cane due to an injured knee, a well-suited Brad Pitt looks picture-perfect with lady love Angelina Jolie at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards dinner Monday.

6 of 15

HEAD CASE

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

Mercy! Mario Lopez finds himself in a friendly choke hold courtesy of Haywire star Gina Carano on Monday during her Extra appearance at L.A.'s The Grove.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

STREET STYLE

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Well, hello! A glammed-up Brandy glows as she leaves her New York hotel Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

STAR IN STRIPES

Credit: Luis Guerra/Ramey

Mark Wahlberg makes a dashing statement in a dark pinstripe suit Monday for his guest spot on Late Show with David Letterman in New York, where he promoted his latest flick, Contraband, in theaters Friday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

DADDY DUTIES

Credit: AKM

Proud papa Gabriel Aubry steps out with his adorable daughter Nahla, 3, in West Hollywood on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

STAR IN STRIPES

Credit: StarTraks

Ready to celebrate big sister Kate's 30th birthday, ever fashionable Pippa Middleton picks up some supplies in London on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

'DRAGON' SLAYER

Credit: Riccardo De Luca/AP

Rooney Mara heats up the red carpet in a scarlet gown at Monday's screening of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in Rome.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

FAN FAVORITE

Credit: AKM

Tony Stark's Hollywood alter ego Robert Downey Jr. stops to sign an Iron Man helmet for a fan in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday while promoting his latest film, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

WELL SUITED

Credit: Misha Gulko/ABACA

After dazzling the crowds at the Palm Springs Film Festival, a dapper George Clooney steps out solo from his New York hotel on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

HOLD THE APPLAUSE

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Flaunting her curves, a smiling Jennifer Hudson pauses for a photo opp while promoting her new book, I Got This: How I Changed My Ways and Lost What Weighed Me Down, on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

NAP TIME

Credit: Splash News Online

Hands-on mom Natalie Portman cradles her sleeping 6-month-old son Aleph in Los Feliz, Calif., on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff