Star Tracks: Tuesday, January 10, 2012
QUEEN OF THE NIGHT
Showing off her curves in a formfitting dress, Queen Latifah shines at the Hollywood premiere of her new comedy, Joyful Noise, at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Monday.
BUNDLE OF JOY
New mom Penélope Cruz holds tight to son Leo – who turns 1 on Jan. 22 – Tuesday in London.
CLOSE ENCOUNTER
Ben Affleck gives very pregnant wife Jennifer Garner his undivided attention during a couples outing Monday in L.A.
MEET THE PRESS
A newly engaged Justin Timberlake suits up to promote his latest business venture, Myspace TV, at the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Monday.
BEST FOOT FORWARD
Still using a cane due to an injured knee, a well-suited Brad Pitt looks picture-perfect with lady love Angelina Jolie at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards dinner Monday.
HEAD CASE
Mercy! Mario Lopez finds himself in a friendly choke hold courtesy of Haywire star Gina Carano on Monday during her Extra appearance at L.A.'s The Grove.
STREET STYLE
Well, hello! A glammed-up Brandy glows as she leaves her New York hotel Monday.
STAR IN STRIPES
Mark Wahlberg makes a dashing statement in a dark pinstripe suit Monday for his guest spot on Late Show with David Letterman in New York, where he promoted his latest flick, Contraband, in theaters Friday.
DADDY DUTIES
Proud papa Gabriel Aubry steps out with his adorable daughter Nahla, 3, in West Hollywood on Monday.
STAR IN STRIPES
Ready to celebrate big sister Kate's 30th birthday, ever fashionable Pippa Middleton picks up some supplies in London on Monday.
'DRAGON' SLAYER
Rooney Mara heats up the red carpet in a scarlet gown at Monday's screening of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in Rome.
FAN FAVORITE
Tony Stark's Hollywood alter ego Robert Downey Jr. stops to sign an Iron Man helmet for a fan in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday while promoting his latest film, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.
WELL SUITED
After dazzling the crowds at the Palm Springs Film Festival, a dapper George Clooney steps out solo from his New York hotel on Monday.
HOLD THE APPLAUSE
Flaunting her curves, a smiling Jennifer Hudson pauses for a photo opp while promoting her new book, I Got This: How I Changed My Ways and Lost What Weighed Me Down, on Monday in N.Y.C.
NAP TIME
Hands-on mom Natalie Portman cradles her sleeping 6-month-old son Aleph in Los Feliz, Calif., on Monday.