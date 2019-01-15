Saoirse Ronan Premieres Her Film in Scotland, Plus Bradley & Irina, Amy Schumer & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

More
Kate Hogan ,
Sophie Dodd ,
Lydia Price
January 15, 2019 06:00 AM
<p>James McArdle, Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden premiere their film <em>Mary Queen of Scots</em>&nbsp;in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday.</p>
pinterest
THE QUEEN'S MEN

James McArdle, Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden premiere their film Mary Queen of Scots in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday.

Duncan McGlynn/Getty
<p>Noomi Rapace and Vicky Jewson visit Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
BACK TO BACK

Noomi Rapace and Vicky Jewson visit Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Santiago Felipe/Getty
<p>Molly Shannon smiles on the set of&nbsp;<em>Divorce</em> in Tarrytown, New York, on Monday.</p>
pinterest
STICK TO THE SCRIPT

Molly Shannon smiles on the set of Divorce in Tarrytown, New York, on Monday.

Splash News Online
<p>On Monday, Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet stick together at Cesar-Revelations 2019 at Le Petit Palais in Paris.</p>
pinterest
PARIS PAIR

On Monday, Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet stick together at Cesar-Revelations 2019 at Le Petit Palais in Paris.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
<p>Also there: Lily-Rose Depp, who gets a boost from Rebecca Zlotowski in Paris on Monday.</p>
pinterest
NEED A LIFT?

Also there: Lily-Rose Depp, who gets a boost from Rebecca Zlotowski in Paris on Monday.

Rindoff Petroff/Viteur/Getty
<p>Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are in step in chilly N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
SO IN STEP

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are in step in chilly N.Y.C. on Monday.

Splash News Online
<p>Also out in N.Y.C. on Monday: pregnant Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer.</p>
pinterest
WINTER WARM-UP

Also out in N.Y.C. on Monday: pregnant Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer.

Splash News Online
<p>Lin-Manuel Miranda addresses the crowd after performing his musical&nbsp;<em>Hamilton</em>&nbsp;at Centro de Bellas Artes in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday night.</p>
pinterest
WAIT FOR IT

Lin-Manuel Miranda addresses the crowd after performing his musical Hamilton at Centro de Bellas Artes in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday night.

Gladys Vega/Getty
<p>Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cozy up inside the Critics&#8217; Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
SUNDAY GLAM

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cozy up inside the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday.

Michael Kovac/WireImage
<p>Nearby, Bradley Cooper and Julia Roberts pose at the Critics&#8217; Choice Awards.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
FILM FAVORITES

Nearby, Bradley Cooper and Julia Roberts pose at the Critics’ Choice Awards. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
<p>Best actress in a limited series or movie co-winners Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette show each other some love on the Critics&#8217; Choice Awards stage.</p>
pinterest
SHARING IS CARING

Best actress in a limited series or movie co-winners Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette show each other some love on the Critics’ Choice Awards stage.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
<p>On the Critics&#8217; Choice Awards red carpet, Tony Shalhoub grabs a bottle of Fiji Water.</p>
pinterest
WATER BOY

On the Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet, Tony Shalhoub grabs a bottle of Fiji Water.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
<p>Inside, host Taye Diggs gets goofy with Rob Marshall, Emily Blunt and John DeLuca.</p>
pinterest
AWARDS SHOW ANTICS

Inside, host Taye Diggs gets goofy with Rob Marshall, Emily Blunt and John DeLuca.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
<p>One day before announcing his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt takes son Jack to Monster Jam at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
FRIENDLY MONSTERS

One day before announcing his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt takes son Jack to Monster Jam at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on Saturday.

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images
<p><em>SNL</em> costars Pete Davidson and Chris Redd get on their feet at the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks basketball game at N.Y.C.&#8217;s Madison Square Garden on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
SUNDAY NIGHT LIVE

SNL costars Pete Davidson and Chris Redd get on their feet at the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks basketball game at N.Y.C.’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

James Devaney/Getty Images
<p>Jamie Foxx plays in a charity softball game to benefit California Strong at Pepperdine University in Malibu on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
PLAY ON

Jamie Foxx plays in a charity softball game to benefit California Strong at Pepperdine University in Malibu on Sunday.

Rich Polk/Getty Images
<p>Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their kids Dylan and Carys join Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen of <em>The Prom</em> backstage at the Broadway hit on Sunday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
PROM DATES

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their kids Dylan and Carys join Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen of The Prom backstage at the Broadway hit on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>Gina Rodriguez keeps it casual on Sunday at the <em>Miss Bala</em> photo call at The London Hotel in West Hollywood.</p>
pinterest
WEEKEND WEAR

Gina Rodriguez keeps it casual on Sunday at the Miss Bala photo call at The London Hotel in West Hollywood.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
<p>James McAvoy is spotted at New York City&#8217;s JFK airport on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
FLY WITH ME

James McAvoy is spotted at New York City’s JFK airport on Sunday.

ECP/GC Images
<p>Sunday in Los Angeles, C&eacute;line Dion performs at Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul.</p>
pinterest
SALUTING A STAR

Sunday in Los Angeles, Céline Dion performs at Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul.

Mike Nelson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
<p>Matthew Morrison and wife Renee Puente arrive at the NRF Foundation Gala Sunday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
SPOUSES WITH STYLE

Matthew Morrison and wife Renee Puente arrive at the NRF Foundation Gala Sunday in N.Y.C.

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
<p>Winnie Harlow walks the runway for John Richmond during the line&#8217;s show at Milan Fashion Week on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
RAD RUNWAY

Winnie Harlow walks the runway for John Richmond during the line’s show at Milan Fashion Week on Sunday.

Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Rihanna steps out in an oversized menswear-inspired look for Sunday dinner in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
SIZE MATTERS

Rihanna steps out in an oversized menswear-inspired look for Sunday dinner in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online
<p>Beck takes the stage at The Malibu Love Sesh Benefit concert on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
I'M A WINNER, BABY

Beck takes the stage at The Malibu Love Sesh Benefit concert on Sunday.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
<p>Timoth&eacute;e Chalamet, Brad Pitt, Barry Jenkins and Stephan James hang out at a special screening of Jenkins&#8217; film&nbsp;<em>If Beale Street Could Talk</em> in Los Angeles on Saturday. Pitt, an executive producer of the project, hosted the star-studded event at a private residence in the Hollywood Hills.</p>
pinterest
HOST WITH THE MOST

Timothée Chalamet, Brad Pitt, Barry Jenkins and Stephan James hang out at a special screening of Jenkins’ film If Beale Street Could Talk in Los Angeles on Saturday. Pitt, an executive producer of the project, hosted the star-studded event at a private residence in the Hollywood Hills.

Blair Raughley/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Charlize Theron, Yalitza Aparicio, Alfonso Cuar&oacute;n and Diego Luna link up at the <em>Roma</em> Tastemakers event at the Chateau Marmont in L.A. on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SAY CHEESE

Charlize Theron, Yalitza Aparicio, Alfonso Cuarón and Diego Luna link up at the Roma Tastemakers event at the Chateau Marmont in L.A. on Saturday. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
<p>Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss embrace their roles as mob wives on a mission while filming their movie <em>The Kitchen</em>&nbsp;in New York City on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
FILMING FUN 

Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss embrace their roles as mob wives on a mission while filming their movie The Kitchen in New York City on Saturday. 

LRNYC/MEGA
<p>Michelle Yeoh lights up the room with her smile during a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event in Los Angeles on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MEGA-WATT SMILE 

Michelle Yeoh lights up the room with her smile during a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
<p>Kaia Gerber dazzles on the runway at the Versace show during&nbsp;Milan Menswear Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
CATWALK QUEEN

Kaia Gerber dazzles on the runway at the Versace show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday. 

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<p>Hailey Bieber debuts a new pink &#8216;do while leaving Salon Nine One Zero in Los Angeles on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
PRETTY IN PINK

Hailey Bieber debuts a new pink ‘do while leaving Salon Nine One Zero in Los Angeles on Friday. 

Pap Nation/SplashNews.com
<p>Bella Hadid struts her stuff during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
BELLA, BELLA! 

Bella Hadid struts her stuff during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday. 

SplashNews.com
<p>Paris Hilton, dressed in a black studded coat and matching hat, does some shopping during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
PARIS HITS MILAN

Paris Hilton, dressed in a black studded coat and matching hat, does some shopping during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday. 

Accursio Lota/SplashNews.com
<p>Wearing a white lace gown with a fitted bodice, Elizabeth Hurley attends the ABB FIA Formula E 2019 Marrakesh E-Prix on Saturday in Morocco.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
RACEWAY READY

Wearing a white lace gown with a fitted bodice, Elizabeth Hurley attends the ABB FIA Formula E 2019 Marrakesh E-Prix on Saturday in Morocco. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Image
<p>Justin Theroux takes it off-road before the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MARRAKESH MOTORCROSS 

Justin Theroux takes it off-road before the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Friday. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<p>Gigi Hadid puts her best face forward during a photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Friday.</p>
pinterest
PHOTO FINISH

Gigi Hadid puts her best face forward during a photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Friday.

BACKGRID
<p>Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway come together for a photo call for their fim&nbsp;<em>Serenity</em> on Friday in L.A.</p>
pinterest
SERENITY NOW

Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway come together for a photo call for their fim Serenity on Friday in L.A.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Justin Timberlake brings T.I. on stage on Thursday during his Atlanta Man of the Woods tour stop.</p>
pinterest
DYNAMIC DUO

Justin Timberlake brings T.I. on stage on Thursday during his Atlanta Man of the Woods tour stop.

Mark la Shark
<p>Lamorne Morris heads into Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Friday.</p>
pinterest
PURPLE REIGN

Lamorne Morris heads into Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Diego Corredor/MediaPunch
<p>Jenna Coleman stands out from the crowd during a walk through N.Y.C.&#8217;s East Village on Friday.</p>
pinterest
PRINTS-ESS DIARIES

Jenna Coleman stands out from the crowd during a walk through N.Y.C.’s East Village on Friday.

Gotham/GC Images
<p>John Malkovich hops aboard a water taxi while shooting scenes for&nbsp;<em>The New Pope</em> in Venice, Italy, on Friday.</p>
pinterest
TRUE RELIGION

John Malkovich hops aboard a water taxi while shooting scenes for The New Pope in Venice, Italy, on Friday.

SGP/Sipa
<p><em>Broad City</em> stars&nbsp;Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer talk up their series at a Comedy Central press day in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
pinterest
JUST TWO BROADS

Broad City stars Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer talk up their series at a Comedy Central press day in Los Angeles on Friday.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Lupita Nyong&#8217;o and Michael B. Jordan stick together at a&nbsp;<em>Variety&nbsp;</em>screening of&nbsp;<em>Black Panther</em> in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
FRIENDS FOREVER

Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan stick together at a Variety screening of Black Panther in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Andrew Morales/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make it a date with Emily Blunt at a New York City screening of&nbsp;<em>Mary Poppins Returns</em> on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
FILM FORUM

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make it a date with Emily Blunt at a New York City screening of Mary Poppins Returns on Thursday.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Real life &#8230; or reel life? Gerard Butler runs from the paparazzi while filming a commercial on Thursday in London.</p>
pinterest
FAST PACED

Real life … or reel life? Gerard Butler runs from the paparazzi while filming a commercial on Thursday in London.

Splash News Online
<p>Jamie Chung is anything but sour on Thursday at&nbsp;the Shopbop x Rhode Resort dinner at Chateau Marmont in L.A.</p>
pinterest
WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS ...

Jamie Chung is anything but sour on Thursday at the Shopbop x Rhode Resort dinner at Chateau Marmont in L.A.

Milla Cochran/Startraks
<p>Brendon Urie belts it out as Panic! At The Disco kicks off the second leg of their Pray for the Wicked tour at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
SING THING

Brendon Urie belts it out as Panic! At The Disco kicks off the second leg of their Pray for the Wicked tour at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG
<p>Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross put their heads together on Thursday night during their Atlanta tour stop.</p>
pinterest
COLOR POP

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross put their heads together on Thursday night during their Atlanta tour stop.

Prince Williams/Wireimage
<p>A smiling Lana Condor arrives to&nbsp;<em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
DOUBLED UP

A smiling Lana Condor arrives to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>A warm and cozy Elle Fanning battles the New York City chill on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
BEANIE BABY

A warm and cozy Elle Fanning battles the New York City chill on Thursday.

The Image Direct
<p><em>Today</em> guests Kate Hudson and Karlie Kloss stand tall in the show&#8217;s N.Y.C. studio on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
BLONDE AMBITION

Today guests Kate Hudson and Karlie Kloss stand tall in the show’s N.Y.C. studio on Thursday.

Nathan Congleton/NBC
<p>Nick Offerman kicks back on Thursday at the Oxford Union in London.</p>
pinterest
BALD & BEARDED

Nick Offerman kicks back on Thursday at the Oxford Union in London.

Roger Askew/The Oxford Union/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Timoth&eacute;e Chalamet scores some swag on Thursday on the Los Angeles set of&nbsp;<em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show.</em></p>
pinterest
GOOD GEAR

Timothée Chalamet scores some swag on Thursday on the Los Angeles set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Taylor Hill looks like the quintessential California girl during a Victoria&#8217;s Secret photo shoot in Venice Beach on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
ROLL ALONG

Taylor Hill looks like the quintessential California girl during a Victoria’s Secret photo shoot in Venice Beach on Thursday.

Pacific Coast News
<p>Karen Gillan attends the Los Angeles premiere of <em>The Unicorn</em> at ArcLight Hollywood Thursday.</p>
pinterest
SHORTS STORY

Karen Gillan attends the Los Angeles premiere of The Unicorn at ArcLight Hollywood Thursday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
<p>Matthew McConaughey and Mahershala Ali hit their marks on Thursday at the&nbsp;<em>True Detective&nbsp;</em>premiere in L.A.</p>
pinterest
PARTNERS IN CRIME

Matthew McConaughey and Mahershala Ali hit their marks on Thursday at the True Detective premiere in L.A.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Sofia Richie looks chic on Thursday while waiting for her car in Los Angeles.</p>
pinterest
WAITING GAME

Sofia Richie looks chic on Thursday while waiting for her car in Los Angeles.

Splash News Online
<p>Keira Knightley signs autographs for fans during the Paris Premiere of&nbsp;<em>Colette</em>&nbsp;on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
CROWD PLEASER

Keira Knightley signs autographs for fans during the Paris Premiere of Colette on Thursday. 

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
<p>Ryan Gosling is seen wearing a baseball cap and walking with a thick manuscript in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
UNDER THE RADAR

Ryan Gosling is seen wearing a baseball cap and walking with a thick manuscript in L.A. on Thursday.

Shutterstock
<p>Meg Ryan bundles up for a walk in chilly N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
WINTER READY

Meg Ryan bundles up for a walk in chilly N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Kristen Stewart and rumored new girlfriend Sara Dinkin take their dogs for a walk in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
DOG DATE

Kristen Stewart and rumored new girlfriend Sara Dinkin take their dogs for a walk in L.A. on Thursday.

MEGA
<p>Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray shows off her tiara at SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
FIT FOR A QUEEN

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray shows off her tiara at SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
<p>Snoop hits the stage at The Grand in Boston, performing some of his tracks including &#8220;Next Episode,&#8221; &#8220;Still a G Thang&#8221; and &#8220;Drop It Like It&#8217;s Hot.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
STILL GOT IT

Snoop hits the stage at The Grand in Boston, performing some of his tracks including “Next Episode,” “Still a G Thang” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

BNEG
<p>New mom Kate Upton stops by Dick&rsquo;s Sporting Goods in El Segundo, California, on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
STOCKING UP

New mom Kate Upton stops by Dick’s Sporting Goods in El Segundo, California, on Wednesday.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Copper Fit
<p><em>Green Book</em>&nbsp;star Mahershala Ali is all smiles as he arrives at&nbsp;<em>Jimmy Kimmel Live&nbsp;</em>on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
pinterest
BOOK IT

Green Book star Mahershala Ali is all smiles as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday in L.A.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Jessie James Decker stops by&nbsp;<em>Extra</em>&nbsp;at the Times Square Levi&#8217;s store on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
ALWAYS EXTRA

Jessie James Decker stops by Extra at the Times Square Levi’s store on Wednesday.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
<p>On Wednesday, Joey Fatone chows down at the&nbsp;<em>Home &amp; Family</em>&nbsp;studios in Universal City.</p>
pinterest
TASTE TEST

On Wednesday, Joey Fatone chows down at the Home & Family studios in Universal City.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow lends a helping hand to host Jimmy Fallon during Wednesday&rsquo;s episode of&nbsp;<em>The Tonight Show </em>in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR

Gwyneth Paltrow lends a helping hand to host Jimmy Fallon during Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. 

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Blake Shelton performs at the C&rsquo;Ya on The Flipside benefit concert, benefitting The Troy Gentry Foundation, at The Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday in Nashville.</p>
pinterest
A 'GRAND OLE' TIME

Blake Shelton performs at the C’Ya on The Flipside benefit concert, benefitting The Troy Gentry Foundation, at The Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday in Nashville.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
<p>Edie Falco, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler pose together at&nbsp;<em>The Sopranos&#8217;</em>&nbsp;20th&nbsp;Anniversary Panel Discussion at SVA Theater on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
FOREVER FAMILY

Edie Falco, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler pose together at The Sopranos’ 20th Anniversary Panel Discussion at SVA Theater on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
<p>Kaia Gerber watches the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday in Los Angeles.</p>
pinterest
MODEL FAN

Kaia Gerber watches the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
<p>Wednesday in N.Y.C., Whoopi Goldberg smiles with Jeff Daniels backstage after his performance in&nbsp;<em>To Kill a Mockingbird</em>&nbsp;on Broadway.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
KILLER ROLE

Wednesday in N.Y.C., Whoopi Goldberg smiles with Jeff Daniels backstage after his performance in To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway. 

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>Ashley Graham leaves the N.Y.C.&nbsp;<em>Today&nbsp;</em>studios in a neon look after a Wednesday appearance.</p>
pinterest
SHINE BRIGHT

Ashley Graham leaves the N.Y.C. Today studios in a neon look after a Wednesday appearance.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Steve Harvey speaks at the&nbsp;<em>Variety&nbsp;</em>Entertainment Summit on Wednesday in Las Vegas.</p>
pinterest
ENTERTAINING EXPERT

Steve Harvey speaks at the Variety Entertainment Summit on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Isaac Brekken/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Alex Honnold and Jake Gyllenhaal pose at a Wednesday screening of&nbsp;<em>Free Solo</em>&nbsp;in New York City.</p>
pinterest
NOT RIDING SOLO

Alex Honnold and Jake Gyllenhaal pose at a Wednesday screening of Free Solo in New York City.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for National Geographic
<p>Kevin Hart chats with host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday&rsquo;s episode of&nbsp;<em>The Late Show </em>in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
OPEN H(E)ART

Kevin Hart chats with host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C. 

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
<p>Michael B. Jordan heads out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
DENIM DUDE

Michael B. Jordan heads out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

RSMX/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock
<p>Emilia Clarke works on the London set of an upcoming movie on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
COLD CHARACTER

Emilia Clarke works on the London set of an upcoming movie on Wednesday. 

Splash News Online
<p>Wednesday in N.Y.C., Bella Hadid serves up some looks at a Louis Vuitton dinner.</p>
pinterest
SITTING PRETTY

Wednesday in N.Y.C., Bella Hadid serves up some looks at a Louis Vuitton dinner.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
<p>Judge Ashton Kutcher and Sean &#8220;Diddy&#8221; Combs attend WeWork Presents Second Annual Creator Global Finals at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
pinterest
GOING GLOBAL

Judge Ashton Kutcher and Sean “Diddy” Combs attend WeWork Presents Second Annual Creator Global Finals at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday in L.A.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for WeWork
<p>Lucy Hale dons an n:PHILANTHROPY bodysuit with a pinstriped suit in New York Thursday.</p>
pinterest
WELL-SUITED

Lucy Hale dons an n:PHILANTHROPY bodysuit with a pinstriped suit in New York Thursday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Samuel L. Jackson, M. Night Shyamalan, Sarah Paulson and James McAvoy attend the U.K. premiere of their new film <em>Glass&nbsp;</em>at&nbsp;Curzon Cinema Mayfair in London on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
UNBREAKABLE

Samuel L. Jackson, M. Night Shyamalan, Sarah Paulson and James McAvoy attend the U.K. premiere of their new film Glass at Curzon Cinema Mayfair in London on Wednesday.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow shows off her winter whites as she hits the streets of N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
IN THE NAVY

Gwyneth Paltrow shows off her winter whites as she hits the streets of N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

James Devaney/GC Images
<p>Saoirse Ronan goes glam for Wednesday&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Mary Queen of Scots</em> premiere at the Kino International theater in Berlin.</p>
pinterest
PINK SLIP

Saoirse Ronan goes glam for Wednesday’s Mary Queen of Scots premiere at the Kino International theater in Berlin.

Splash News Online
<p>Kelly Rowland and Fabletics celebrate the launch of Rowland&#8217;s capsule collection for the brand at Casita Hollywood on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
WORK IT OUT

Kelly Rowland and Fabletics celebrate the launch of Rowland’s capsule collection for the brand at Casita Hollywood on Wednesday.

Jerritt Clark/Getty
<p>Lana Condor mixes and matches on Wednesday while leaving an interview with AM to DM by BuzzFeed News in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
SHORT STORY

Lana Condor mixes and matches on Wednesday while leaving an interview with AM to DM by BuzzFeed News in N.Y.C.

GC Images
<p>A smiling&nbsp;Cobie Smulders greets fans outside the&nbsp;<em>Good Morning America</em> studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
RED LETTER DAY

A smiling Cobie Smulders greets fans outside the Good Morning America studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Tom Holland putts on the first green on Wednesday during the pro-am round of the Sony Open golf event at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.</p>
pinterest
KEEP THE BALL ROLLING

Tom Holland putts on the first green on Wednesday during the pro-am round of the Sony Open golf event at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Matt York/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Brie Larson hits the gym in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
DRINK UP

Brie Larson hits the gym in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Fresh off the Golden Globe Awards, Isla Fisher and her pooch pound the pavement on Wednesday in Los Angeles.</p>
pinterest
DOG DAYS

Fresh off the Golden Globe Awards, Isla Fisher and her pooch pound the pavement on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Splash News Online
1 of 89

Advertisement
1 of 89 Duncan McGlynn/Getty

THE QUEEN'S MEN

James McArdle, Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden premiere their film Mary Queen of Scots in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday.

Advertisement
2 of 89 Santiago Felipe/Getty

BACK TO BACK

Noomi Rapace and Vicky Jewson visit Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Monday.

3 of 89 Splash News Online

STICK TO THE SCRIPT

Molly Shannon smiles on the set of Divorce in Tarrytown, New York, on Monday.

Advertisement
4 of 89 Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

PARIS PAIR

On Monday, Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet stick together at Cesar-Revelations 2019 at Le Petit Palais in Paris.

Advertisement
5 of 89 Rindoff Petroff/Viteur/Getty

NEED A LIFT?

Also there: Lily-Rose Depp, who gets a boost from Rebecca Zlotowski in Paris on Monday.

Advertisement
6 of 89 Splash News Online

SO IN STEP

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are in step in chilly N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
7 of 89 Splash News Online

WINTER WARM-UP

Also out in N.Y.C. on Monday: pregnant Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer.

Advertisement
8 of 89 Gladys Vega/Getty

WAIT FOR IT

Lin-Manuel Miranda addresses the crowd after performing his musical Hamilton at Centro de Bellas Artes in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday night.

Advertisement
9 of 89 Michael Kovac/WireImage

SUNDAY GLAM

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cozy up inside the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday.

Advertisement
10 of 89 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

FILM FAVORITES

Nearby, Bradley Cooper and Julia Roberts pose at the Critics’ Choice Awards. 

Advertisement
11 of 89 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

SHARING IS CARING

Best actress in a limited series or movie co-winners Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette show each other some love on the Critics’ Choice Awards stage.

Advertisement
12 of 89 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

WATER BOY

On the Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet, Tony Shalhoub grabs a bottle of Fiji Water.

Advertisement
13 of 89 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

AWARDS SHOW ANTICS

Inside, host Taye Diggs gets goofy with Rob Marshall, Emily Blunt and John DeLuca.

Advertisement
14 of 89 Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

FRIENDLY MONSTERS

One day before announcing his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt takes son Jack to Monster Jam at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on Saturday.

Advertisement
15 of 89 James Devaney/Getty Images

SUNDAY NIGHT LIVE

SNL costars Pete Davidson and Chris Redd get on their feet at the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks basketball game at N.Y.C.’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Advertisement
16 of 89 Rich Polk/Getty Images

PLAY ON

Jamie Foxx plays in a charity softball game to benefit California Strong at Pepperdine University in Malibu on Sunday.

Advertisement
17 of 89 Bruce Glikas/WireImage

PROM DATES

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their kids Dylan and Carys join Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen of The Prom backstage at the Broadway hit on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
18 of 89 Amanda Edwards/WireImage

WEEKEND WEAR

Gina Rodriguez keeps it casual on Sunday at the Miss Bala photo call at The London Hotel in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
19 of 89 ECP/GC Images

FLY WITH ME

James McAvoy is spotted at New York City’s JFK airport on Sunday.

Advertisement
20 of 89 Mike Nelson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

SALUTING A STAR

Sunday in Los Angeles, Céline Dion performs at Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul.

Advertisement
21 of 89 Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

SPOUSES WITH STYLE

Matthew Morrison and wife Renee Puente arrive at the NRF Foundation Gala Sunday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
22 of 89 Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images

RAD RUNWAY

Winnie Harlow walks the runway for John Richmond during the line’s show at Milan Fashion Week on Sunday.

Advertisement
23 of 89 Splash News Online

SIZE MATTERS

Rihanna steps out in an oversized menswear-inspired look for Sunday dinner in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
24 of 89 Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

I'M A WINNER, BABY

Beck takes the stage at The Malibu Love Sesh Benefit concert on Sunday.

Advertisement
25 of 89 Blair Raughley/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

HOST WITH THE MOST

Timothée Chalamet, Brad Pitt, Barry Jenkins and Stephan James hang out at a special screening of Jenkins’ film If Beale Street Could Talk in Los Angeles on Saturday. Pitt, an executive producer of the project, hosted the star-studded event at a private residence in the Hollywood Hills.

Advertisement
26 of 89 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

SAY CHEESE

Charlize Theron, Yalitza Aparicio, Alfonso Cuarón and Diego Luna link up at the Roma Tastemakers event at the Chateau Marmont in L.A. on Saturday. 

Advertisement
27 of 89 LRNYC/MEGA

FILMING FUN 

Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss embrace their roles as mob wives on a mission while filming their movie The Kitchen in New York City on Saturday. 

Advertisement
28 of 89 Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

MEGA-WATT SMILE 

Michelle Yeoh lights up the room with her smile during a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

Advertisement
29 of 89 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

CATWALK QUEEN

Kaia Gerber dazzles on the runway at the Versace show during Milan Menswear Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday. 

Advertisement
30 of 89 Pap Nation/SplashNews.com

PRETTY IN PINK

Hailey Bieber debuts a new pink ‘do while leaving Salon Nine One Zero in Los Angeles on Friday. 

Advertisement
31 of 89 SplashNews.com

BELLA, BELLA! 

Bella Hadid struts her stuff during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday. 

Advertisement
32 of 89 Accursio Lota/SplashNews.com

PARIS HITS MILAN

Paris Hilton, dressed in a black studded coat and matching hat, does some shopping during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday. 

Advertisement
33 of 89 David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Image

RACEWAY READY

Wearing a white lace gown with a fitted bodice, Elizabeth Hurley attends the ABB FIA Formula E 2019 Marrakesh E-Prix on Saturday in Morocco. 

Advertisement
34 of 89 David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

MARRAKESH MOTORCROSS 

Justin Theroux takes it off-road before the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Friday. 

Advertisement
35 of 89 BACKGRID

PHOTO FINISH

Gigi Hadid puts her best face forward during a photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Advertisement
36 of 89 Broadimage/Shutterstock

SERENITY NOW

Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway come together for a photo call for their fim Serenity on Friday in L.A.

Advertisement
37 of 89 Mark la Shark

DYNAMIC DUO

Justin Timberlake brings T.I. on stage on Thursday during his Atlanta Man of the Woods tour stop.

Advertisement
38 of 89 Diego Corredor/MediaPunch

PURPLE REIGN

Lamorne Morris heads into Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Advertisement
39 of 89 Gotham/GC Images

PRINTS-ESS DIARIES

Jenna Coleman stands out from the crowd during a walk through N.Y.C.’s East Village on Friday.

Advertisement
40 of 89 SGP/Sipa

TRUE RELIGION

John Malkovich hops aboard a water taxi while shooting scenes for The New Pope in Venice, Italy, on Friday.

Advertisement
41 of 89 Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

JUST TWO BROADS

Broad City stars Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer talk up their series at a Comedy Central press day in Los Angeles on Friday.

Advertisement
42 of 89 Andrew Morales/Variety/Shutterstock

FRIENDS FOREVER

Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan stick together at a Variety screening of Black Panther in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
43 of 89 Michael Simon/Startraks

FILM FORUM

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make it a date with Emily Blunt at a New York City screening of Mary Poppins Returns on Thursday.

Advertisement
44 of 89 Splash News Online

FAST PACED

Real life … or reel life? Gerard Butler runs from the paparazzi while filming a commercial on Thursday in London.

Advertisement
45 of 89 Milla Cochran/Startraks

WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU LEMONS ...

Jamie Chung is anything but sour on Thursday at the Shopbop x Rhode Resort dinner at Chateau Marmont in L.A.

Advertisement
46 of 89 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG

SING THING

Brendon Urie belts it out as Panic! At The Disco kicks off the second leg of their Pray for the Wicked tour at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday.

Advertisement
47 of 89 Prince Williams/Wireimage

COLOR POP

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross put their heads together on Thursday night during their Atlanta tour stop.

Advertisement
48 of 89 Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

DOUBLED UP

A smiling Lana Condor arrives to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
49 of 89 The Image Direct

BEANIE BABY

A warm and cozy Elle Fanning battles the New York City chill on Thursday.

Advertisement
50 of 89 Nathan Congleton/NBC

BLONDE AMBITION

Today guests Kate Hudson and Karlie Kloss stand tall in the show’s N.Y.C. studio on Thursday.

Advertisement
51 of 89 Roger Askew/The Oxford Union/REX/Shutterstock

BALD & BEARDED

Nick Offerman kicks back on Thursday at the Oxford Union in London.

Advertisement
52 of 89 Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

GOOD GEAR

Timothée Chalamet scores some swag on Thursday on the Los Angeles set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Advertisement
53 of 89 Pacific Coast News

ROLL ALONG

Taylor Hill looks like the quintessential California girl during a Victoria’s Secret photo shoot in Venice Beach on Thursday.

Advertisement
54 of 89 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

SHORTS STORY

Karen Gillan attends the Los Angeles premiere of The Unicorn at ArcLight Hollywood Thursday.

Advertisement
55 of 89 Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

PARTNERS IN CRIME

Matthew McConaughey and Mahershala Ali hit their marks on Thursday at the True Detective premiere in L.A.

Advertisement
56 of 89 Splash News Online

WAITING GAME

Sofia Richie looks chic on Thursday while waiting for her car in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
57 of 89 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

CROWD PLEASER

Keira Knightley signs autographs for fans during the Paris Premiere of Colette on Thursday. 

Advertisement
58 of 89 Shutterstock

UNDER THE RADAR

Ryan Gosling is seen wearing a baseball cap and walking with a thick manuscript in L.A. on Thursday.

Advertisement
59 of 89 The Image Direct

WINTER READY

Meg Ryan bundles up for a walk in chilly N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
60 of 89 MEGA

DOG DATE

Kristen Stewart and rumored new girlfriend Sara Dinkin take their dogs for a walk in L.A. on Thursday.

Advertisement
61 of 89 Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

FIT FOR A QUEEN

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray shows off her tiara at SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
62 of 89 BNEG

STILL GOT IT

Snoop hits the stage at The Grand in Boston, performing some of his tracks including “Next Episode,” “Still a G Thang” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

Advertisement
63 of 89 Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Copper Fit

STOCKING UP

New mom Kate Upton stops by Dick’s Sporting Goods in El Segundo, California, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
64 of 89 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

BOOK IT

Green Book star Mahershala Ali is all smiles as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
65 of 89 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

ALWAYS EXTRA

Jessie James Decker stops by Extra at the Times Square Levi’s store on Wednesday.

Advertisement
66 of 89 Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

TASTE TEST

On Wednesday, Joey Fatone chows down at the Home & Family studios in Universal City.

Advertisement
67 of 89 Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR

Gwyneth Paltrow lends a helping hand to host Jimmy Fallon during Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
68 of 89 Jason Kempin/Getty Images

A 'GRAND OLE' TIME

Blake Shelton performs at the C’Ya on The Flipside benefit concert, benefitting The Troy Gentry Foundation, at The Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday in Nashville.

Advertisement
69 of 89 Theo Wargo/Getty Images

FOREVER FAMILY

Edie Falco, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler pose together at The Sopranos’ 20th Anniversary Panel Discussion at SVA Theater on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
70 of 89 Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

MODEL FAN

Kaia Gerber watches the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
71 of 89 Bruce Glikas/WireImage

KILLER ROLE

Wednesday in N.Y.C., Whoopi Goldberg smiles with Jeff Daniels backstage after his performance in To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway. 

Advertisement
72 of 89 Broadimage/Shutterstock

SHINE BRIGHT

Ashley Graham leaves the N.Y.C. Today studios in a neon look after a Wednesday appearance.

Advertisement
73 of 89 Isaac Brekken/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

ENTERTAINING EXPERT

Steve Harvey speaks at the Variety Entertainment Summit on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
74 of 89 Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for National Geographic

NOT RIDING SOLO

Alex Honnold and Jake Gyllenhaal pose at a Wednesday screening of Free Solo in New York City.

Advertisement
75 of 89 Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

OPEN H(E)ART

Kevin Hart chats with host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
76 of 89 RSMX/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

DENIM DUDE

Michael B. Jordan heads out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Advertisement
77 of 89 Splash News Online

COLD CHARACTER

Emilia Clarke works on the London set of an upcoming movie on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
78 of 89 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

SITTING PRETTY

Wednesday in N.Y.C., Bella Hadid serves up some looks at a Louis Vuitton dinner.

Advertisement
79 of 89 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for WeWork

GOING GLOBAL

Judge Ashton Kutcher and Sean “Diddy” Combs attend WeWork Presents Second Annual Creator Global Finals at Microsoft Theater on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
80 of 89 Raymond Hall/GC Images

WELL-SUITED

Lucy Hale dons an n:PHILANTHROPY bodysuit with a pinstriped suit in New York Thursday.

Advertisement
81 of 89 Tim P. Whitby/Getty

UNBREAKABLE

Samuel L. Jackson, M. Night Shyamalan, Sarah Paulson and James McAvoy attend the U.K. premiere of their new film Glass at Curzon Cinema Mayfair in London on Wednesday.

Advertisement
82 of 89 James Devaney/GC Images

IN THE NAVY

Gwyneth Paltrow shows off her winter whites as she hits the streets of N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
83 of 89 Splash News Online

PINK SLIP

Saoirse Ronan goes glam for Wednesday’s Mary Queen of Scots premiere at the Kino International theater in Berlin.

Advertisement
84 of 89 Jerritt Clark/Getty

WORK IT OUT

Kelly Rowland and Fabletics celebrate the launch of Rowland’s capsule collection for the brand at Casita Hollywood on Wednesday.

Advertisement
85 of 89 GC Images

SHORT STORY

Lana Condor mixes and matches on Wednesday while leaving an interview with AM to DM by BuzzFeed News in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
86 of 89 Raymond Hall/GC Images

RED LETTER DAY

A smiling Cobie Smulders greets fans outside the Good Morning America studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
87 of 89 Matt York/AP/Shutterstock

KEEP THE BALL ROLLING

Tom Holland putts on the first green on Wednesday during the pro-am round of the Sony Open golf event at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Advertisement
88 of 89 The Image Direct

DRINK UP

Brie Larson hits the gym in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Advertisement
89 of 89 Splash News Online

DOG DAYS

Fresh off the Golden Globe Awards, Isla Fisher and her pooch pound the pavement on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.