Susan Sarandon & Jessica Lange Hit the Streets of N.Y.C., Plus David Beckham, Lucy Hale and More

Get Together

Credit: AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange go for a leisurely walk through N.Y.C. on Monday.

Eyes on the Prize

Credit: BACKGRID

David Beckham attends the training of his Inter Miami team on Saturday in Florida.

Athleisure Attire

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/SplashNews.com

Lucy Hale wears biker shoes, a cropped windbreaker and sneakers while walking through L.A. on Monday.

Three's Company

Credit: BACKGRID

Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington are seen in full character while on the set of David O. Russell's latest project on Monday in L.A.

Team Comfort

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ashley Greene steps out in comfy sweats and a sweatshirt to run errands in L.A. on Monday.

Big Win

Credit: Jason Heidrich/Getty

Serena Williams hits her stride during round one of the 2021 Australian Open on Monday at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

Set Sighting

Credit: Marc Vasconellos/Splash News Online

Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet hang out on the set of their upcoming Netflix film Don't Look Up on Saturday.

Live Show

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Luke Bryan performs during the Verizon Big Concert for Small Business event on Sunday in Tampa, Florida.

Smoke Show

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Weeknd dazzles in a red blazer during rehearsals for his Super Bowl Halftime Show on Thursday in Tampa, Florida. 

Go Team

Credit: John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus wears a cheerleader-inspired costume for her performance at the TikTok Tailgate Party on Sunday in Tampa. 

Giving Back

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Bling Empire’s Christine Chiu, Cherie Chan, Kim Lee and Kelly Mi Li donate food to frontline medical workers on Saturday in Baldwin Park, California. 

Filming Fun

Credit: Spartacus/SplashNews.com

Emma Thompson and Lily James are seen wandering down a West London street while filming What’s Love Got to Do With It on Thursday. 

A Leg Up

Credit: Gerardo Mora/Getty

Steve-O and Shaquille O’Neal goof around at The Shaq Bowl, a pre-Super Bowl kickoff event, on Sunday in Tampa. 

Go for Gingham

Credit: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen wears an off-the-shoulder gingham dress for a trip to the supermarket ahead of the big game on Sunday in L.A.

Glam Girls

Credit: Steve Sands/SplashNews.com

Girls 5 Eva costars Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles and Paula Pell look ready for a night out while filming a scene for the Tina Fey series on Sunday.

Mask Up

Credit: BACKGRID

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were spotted holding hands outside Craigs in West Hollywood, California.

Fresh Air

Credit: SPOT/BACKGRID

Diane Keaton showcased her signature style while taking her dog out for a walk in Santa Monica, California.

Live with the Levys!

Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/

Eugene Levy made a hilarious cameo when his son and Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan Levy hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in New York City.

Family Walk

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Emily Ratajkowski showed a bit of her baby bump during a walk on the snowy streets of New York City with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and their dog.

Working Girl

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted at her SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker store in New York City.

New Addition

Credit: BACKGRID

Lucy Hale picked up her new puppy in Studio City, California.

The Morning Joe

Credit: Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with a cup of coffee in hand.

Work in the City

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Chris Noth was seen on the set of The Equalizer in Patterson, New Jersey.

Big Apple Stroll

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Awkwafina was seen walking in New York City and wearing a face mask.

Big Weekend

Credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

50 Cent was joined by friends, DJ Camilo and DJ Pereira, at his Super Bowl dinner at the Urban Stillhouse in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

Director Mode

Credit: The Image Direct

Jason Sudeikis is seen giving direction to his co-star Hannah Waddingham on the set of Ted Lasso on Friday in London.

Good Vibes

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Rebel Wilson is in great spirits on the red carpet during the NFL Honors Football Awards show on Tuesday in L.A.

Grab & Go

Parents-to-be Halsey and Alev Aydin grab Starbucks to go on Thursday in L.A.

Birthday Boy

Credit: The Image Direct

Henry Golding celebrates his 34th birthday with wife Liv Lo by grabbing breakfast out in L.A. on Friday.

Snow Day

Credit: The Image Direct

Naomi Watts bundles up in a green parka while out walking her dog in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Real Winner

Credit: Jack Thomas/Getty

Serena Williams makes her move on Friday during her women's singles quarterfinals match against Danielle Collins at the WTA 500 Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne, Australia. She later announced she was pulling out of the tournament to rest her shoulder ahead of the Australian Open next week.

Island in the Sun

Credit: Spread Pictures/Splash

Cody Simpson and girlfriend Marloes Stevens take a dip while vacationing in St. Bart’s on Thursday. 

So Hip

Credit: Backgrid

Liev Schreiber takes pause on Friday on the Venice, Italy, set of Across the River and Into the Trees.

Shop to It

Credit: Media-Mode/Splash

Matt Damon and wife Luciana grab some essentials on Friday in Byron Bay, Australia.  

