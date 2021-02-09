Susan Sarandon & Jessica Lange Hit the Streets of N.Y.C., Plus David Beckham, Lucy Hale and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Get Together
Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange go for a leisurely walk through N.Y.C. on Monday.
Eyes on the Prize
David Beckham attends the training of his Inter Miami team on Saturday in Florida.
Athleisure Attire
Lucy Hale wears biker shoes, a cropped windbreaker and sneakers while walking through L.A. on Monday.
Three's Company
Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington are seen in full character while on the set of David O. Russell's latest project on Monday in L.A.
Team Comfort
Ashley Greene steps out in comfy sweats and a sweatshirt to run errands in L.A. on Monday.
Big Win
Serena Williams hits her stride during round one of the 2021 Australian Open on Monday at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.
Set Sighting
Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet hang out on the set of their upcoming Netflix film Don't Look Up on Saturday.
Live Show
Luke Bryan performs during the Verizon Big Concert for Small Business event on Sunday in Tampa, Florida.
Smoke Show
The Weeknd dazzles in a red blazer during rehearsals for his Super Bowl Halftime Show on Thursday in Tampa, Florida.
Go Team
Miley Cyrus wears a cheerleader-inspired costume for her performance at the TikTok Tailgate Party on Sunday in Tampa.
Giving Back
Bling Empire’s Christine Chiu, Cherie Chan, Kim Lee and Kelly Mi Li donate food to frontline medical workers on Saturday in Baldwin Park, California.
Filming Fun
Emma Thompson and Lily James are seen wandering down a West London street while filming What’s Love Got to Do With It on Thursday.
A Leg Up
Steve-O and Shaquille O’Neal goof around at The Shaq Bowl, a pre-Super Bowl kickoff event, on Sunday in Tampa.
Go for Gingham
Chrissy Teigen wears an off-the-shoulder gingham dress for a trip to the supermarket ahead of the big game on Sunday in L.A.
Glam Girls
Girls 5 Eva costars Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles and Paula Pell look ready for a night out while filming a scene for the Tina Fey series on Sunday.
Mask Up
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were spotted holding hands outside Craigs in West Hollywood, California.
Fresh Air
Diane Keaton showcased her signature style while taking her dog out for a walk in Santa Monica, California.
Live with the Levys!
Eugene Levy made a hilarious cameo when his son and Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan Levy hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in New York City.
Family Walk
Emily Ratajkowski showed a bit of her baby bump during a walk on the snowy streets of New York City with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and their dog.
Working Girl
Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted at her SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker store in New York City.
New Addition
Lucy Hale picked up her new puppy in Studio City, California.
The Morning Joe
Reese Witherspoon was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with a cup of coffee in hand.
Work in the City
Chris Noth was seen on the set of The Equalizer in Patterson, New Jersey.
Big Apple Stroll
Awkwafina was seen walking in New York City and wearing a face mask.
Big Weekend
50 Cent was joined by friends, DJ Camilo and DJ Pereira, at his Super Bowl dinner at the Urban Stillhouse in Saint Petersburg, Florida.
Director Mode
Jason Sudeikis is seen giving direction to his co-star Hannah Waddingham on the set of Ted Lasso on Friday in London.
Good Vibes
Rebel Wilson is in great spirits on the red carpet during the NFL Honors Football Awards show on Tuesday in L.A.
Grab & Go
Parents-to-be Halsey and Alev Aydin grab Starbucks to go on Thursday in L.A.
Birthday Boy
Henry Golding celebrates his 34th birthday with wife Liv Lo by grabbing breakfast out in L.A. on Friday.
Snow Day
Naomi Watts bundles up in a green parka while out walking her dog in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Real Winner
Serena Williams makes her move on Friday during her women's singles quarterfinals match against Danielle Collins at the WTA 500 Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne, Australia. She later announced she was pulling out of the tournament to rest her shoulder ahead of the Australian Open next week.
Island in the Sun
Cody Simpson and girlfriend Marloes Stevens take a dip while vacationing in St. Bart’s on Thursday.
So Hip
Liev Schreiber takes pause on Friday on the Venice, Italy, set of Across the River and Into the Trees.
Shop to It
Matt Damon and wife Luciana grab some essentials on Friday in Byron Bay, Australia.