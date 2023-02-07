Pete Davidson Passes at the Pro Bowl, Plus Kristin Davis and Evan Handler on Set and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on February 7, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Total Baller

Pete Davidson Pro Bowl
Ethan Miller/Getty

Pete Davidson gets into the game during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 5.

02 of 80

Coupled Up

Kristen Davis Evan Handler
Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA

Kristin Davis and Evan Handler film scenes for And Just Like That ... on Feb. 6 in N.Y.C.

03 of 80

Spin Cycle

ARnold Schwarzeneger
Backgrid

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a bike ride around Venice, California, on Feb. 6.

04 of 80

Gala Glam

Antonio Banderas
Shutterstock

Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel get together at the 78th Edition of the Film Writers' Circle Medals Gala at Palacio de la Prensa in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 6.

05 of 80

Across the Pond

Paul Mescal Florence Pugh
Dave Benett/Getty

At the 43rd Annual London Critics' Circle Film Awards, Florence Pugh wows in a red dress and headwear alongside a dapper Paul Mescal on Feb. 5.

06 of 80

Holding Tight

Ke Huy Quan Michelle Yeoh
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh show off their costar camaraderie during the Critics' Circle Film Awards at London's Mayfair Hotel on Feb. 5.

07 of 80

Pudding Parade

Jennifer Coolidge
Amanda Sabga/UPI/Shutterstock

Congratulations to Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2023 woman of the year: Jennifer Coolidge! The White Lotus star poses with her certificate during a parade in her honor on the school's campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Feb. 4.

08 of 80

Girl in Green

Ashley Graham
Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

In a draping emerald dress, Ashley Graham stuns at The Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on Feb. 4 in New York City.

09 of 80

Rise & Shine

Reese witherspoon
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Reese Witherspoon braves the N.Y.C. winter with a smile and a wave on her way into Good Morning America on Feb. 6.

10 of 80

Hands in the Air

Wiz khalifa
Jared C. Tilton/Getty

Wiz Khalifa provides the halftime hype at the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash on Feb. 5 at L.A.'s Memorial Coliseum.

11 of 80

Seen On Screen

Kit Harington
Dave Allocca/StarPix/Startraks

Baby Ruby star Kit Harington poses with the film's poster during a special screening held on Feb. 3 at New York's IFC Centre.

12 of 80

Silky Sleeves

Cate Blanchett
Can Nguyen/Shutterstock

With her arms draped in shimmering royal blue sleeves, Cate Blanchett stuns upon arrival at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Feb. 5.

13 of 80

Red All Over

Kendall Jenner
Backgrid

Kendall Jenner keeps it classy in a maroon dress with tights and shoes to match on a night out in West Hollywood on Feb. 5.

14 of 80

Off to the Races

Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson hosts Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and her kids Zuma and Apollo during the Busch Light Clash event on Feb. 5 at the Memorial Coliseum in L.A.

15 of 80

On the Mic

Betty Who
Debbie Hickey/Getty

Betty Who colors Dublin's Button Factory stage with a mood-lit performance on Feb. 5.

16 of 80

Grammy Goddess

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Cardi B attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cardi B attends the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 4 in Beverly Hills.

17 of 80

Purple Reign

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Nas X attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Also at the bash: Lil Nas X, who shines in his sleek purple suit.

18 of 80

Cute Couple

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend Interscope and Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace celebrate Dr. Dre's "The Chronic" at Hollywood Palladium on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Simu Liu and girlfriend Allison Hsu attend the Interscope x Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace event celebrating Dr. Dre's The Chronic at The Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles.

19 of 80

Skater Dude

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 4: Usher at Interscope x Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace held at The Hollywood Palladium on February 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty

Usher shows his skills at the Interscope x Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace event celebrating Dr. Dre's The Chronic at The Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles.

20 of 80

Top Man

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Jay Ellis attends the Grey Goose Essences: Sound Sessions, Featuring Jazmine Sullivan at The GRAMMY Museum on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Grey Goose Vodka)
Roger Kisby/Getty for Grey Goose Vodka

Top Gun: Maverick's Jay Ellis attends the Grey Goose Essences: Sound Sessions featuring Jazmine Sullivan at The Grammy Museum on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles.

21 of 80

Dynamic Duo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile attend MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Recording Academy

Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile get together at the MusiCares Persons of the Year event honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3.

22 of 80

Hello, Lionel!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Lionel Richie performs onstage during MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for The Recording Academy

Lionel Richie performs onstage during the MusiCares Persons of the Year event honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 3.

23 of 80

Ladies and Gentleman, H.E.R.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: H.E.R. attends H.E.R.'s Vogue Philippines Cover And Pre-Grammy Celebration at Bar Lis on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

H.E.R. attends a celebration of her Vogue Philippines cover and the Grammys at Bar Lis on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles.

24 of 80

Toasting Talent

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Estelle attends A Toast To The Ruler - Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award Powered by Google Pixel at Culina Modern Italian on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Slick Rick Music Corp.)
Arnold Turner/Getty for Slick Rick Music Corp.

Estelle hits the purple carpet at A Toast To The Ruler at Culina Modern Italian on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles.

25 of 80

Gangs All Here

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Slick Rick, MC Lyte, D-Nice, Russell Simmons, NAS, Swizz Beatz and DJ Cassidy attend A Toast To The Ruler - Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award Powered by Google Pixel at Culina Modern Italian on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Slick Rick Music Corp.)
Arnold Turner/Getty for Slick Rick Music Corp.

Slick Rick, MC Lyte, D-Nice, Russell Simmons, NAS, Swizz Beatz and DJ Cassidy get together at A Toast To The Ruler at Culina Modern Italian on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles.

26 of 80

Cardigan Couture

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Wiz Khalifa attends UnitedMasters, A Celebration Of Independence At The 65th GRAMMY Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for UnitedMasters)
Greg Doherty/Getty for UnitedMasters

Wiz Khalifa attends UnitedMasters' A Celebration of Independence at the 65th Grammy Awards event at the Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles.

27 of 80

Happy Putting

Jason Bateman
Godofredo A Vásquez/AP

Jason Bateman grins as he heads off the Spyglass Hill Golf Course green during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in the northern Californian seaside town on Feb. 2.

28 of 80

Emerald City

Jessica Chastain
Gotham/GC Images

Jessica Chastain struts around Manhattan's Upper West Side neighborhood in hues of green and teal on Feb. 3.

29 of 80

Stacks on Stacks

Alison Brie
The Image Direct

Alison Brie looks absolutely swamped with paperwork during a skit for Carpool Karaoke in Los Angeles on Feb. 3.

30 of 80

Color Coordination

Olivia Wilde
The image direct

In shades of burgundy and pink, Olivia Wilde steps out after a gym session on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles.

31 of 80

Midtown Rendezvous

Tyler Cameron
Craig Barritt/Getty

Bachelor alumnus Tyler Cameron pairs with Minted Weddings to celebrate the month of love at Duffy Square, located in N.Y.C.'s Times Square, on Feb. 2.

32 of 80

Double Debs

Debbie Harry Debi Mazar
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Debbie Harry and Debi Mazar flaunt their statement coats at the 2023 Marc Jacobs Runway Show held on Feb. 2 at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City.

33 of 80

Mix Master

Anderson Paak
Christopher Polk/Getty

Anderson .Paak, who spins vinyl under the nickname DJ Pee Wee, brings color and flair to the Warner Music Grammy party on Feb. 2 in L.A.

34 of 80

Cackling on the Carpet

Ashton Kutcher Reese Witherspoon
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are all laughs at the Feb. 2 premiere of their Netflix movie Your Place or Mine in Los Angeles.

35 of 80

Viral Sensations

Jax Gayle
Christopher Polk/Getty

Singers Jax and Gayle share a giggle at the Warner Music Grammy Party at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Feb. 2.

36 of 80

Miranda & Carrie Looking Merry

Cynthia Nixon Sarah Jessica Parker
James Devaney/GC Images

And Just Like That… costars Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker light up Manhattan's Greenwich Village with big smiles and colorful clothes on Feb. 2.

37 of 80

Hollywood's Sweethearts

Baz Luhrmann and Simu Liu attend Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify

Baz Luhrmann and Simu Liu pose together at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party in West Hollywood on Feb. 2.

38 of 80

Going Fur It

Emily Ratajkowski
Raymond Hall/GC Images

In a fuzzy coat and matching brown pants, Emily Ratajkowski stays warm outside of the N.Y.C. Marc Jacobs on Feb. 2.

39 of 80

Vocal Power

Ciara
Maury Phillips/Getty

The stage is all Ciara's as she performs on Feb. 2 during the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective in Los Angeles.

40 of 80

The Blazer Bunch

Kate Hudson Stella McCartney Madeline Clyne
JC Olivera/Getty

Kate Hudson, Stella McCartney and Madelyn Cline make for a stylish trio at the Stella McCartney x Adidas Party in Los Angeles on Feb. 2.

41 of 80

Red, White & Rock

Maneskin Machine Gun Kelly
Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty

Standing out in bright red, Machine Gun Kelly poses with Måneskin's Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis and Thomas Raggi at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood during Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party.

42 of 80

Congratulatory Kisses

Bob Odenkirk
Amanda Sabga/UPI/Shutterstock

Harvard University students Jacob Otsfeld and Maureen Clare give Bob Odenkirk a smooch at an on-campus press conference in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The cheeky occasion comes after the Better Call Saul star was named the university's Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 2023 Man of the Year on Feb. 2.

43 of 80

Edgy Glam

Paris Jackson
imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Paris Jackson shows a little skin at the Stella McCartney x Adidas Party on Feb. 2 in L.A.

44 of 80

Rosy-Cheeked Superstar

Shakira
Splash News Online

A rosy-cheeked Shakira celebrates her birthday in Barcelona on Feb. 2.

45 of 80

Charitable Icon

Angelina Jolie
German Larkin/Courtesy of Guerlain

Angelina Jolie holds a conversation with Guerlain experts in Paris on Jan. 30. The actress hosted a Bee School with local primary students, met with Guerlain experts to discuss the brand's bee conservation initiatives and hosted an intimate cocktail with Friends of the Maison.

46 of 80

Heavy Focus

Chloe Sevigny
MEGA

Chloë Sevigny is deep in character while filming Feud in N.Y.C. on Feb. 2.

47 of 80

Undercover Boss

Rita Ora
Gotham/GC Images

Rita Ora goes under the radar while strolling the streets of New York City on Feb. 2.

48 of 80

Seeing Double

Shania Twain Kim Petras
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Shania Twain and Kim Petras are all smiles as they pose together with matching platinum blonde hair at Baileys and Republic Records Artists' cocktail party at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles on Feb. 1.

49 of 80

For a Good Cause

Sheryl Crow
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

Sheryl Crow dresses on theme in a red leather outfit at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women event at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Feb. 1.

50 of 80

Heroes Assemble

Paul Rudd Jonathan Majors
Brendon Thorne/Getty

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed poses alongside stars Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors at the film's Sydney premiere at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on Feb. 2.

51 of 80

Barefoot Serenade

Kat McPhee David Foster
MediaPunch

Husband and wife duo David Foster and Katharine McPhee perform at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Feb. 1.

52 of 80

Dynamic Duo

Allison Brie Dave Franco
Michael Buckner/Getty

Alison Brie sparkles alongside husband Dave Franco at the premiere of their movie Somebody I Used to Know at The Culver Theater in Culver City, California, on Feb. 1.

53 of 80

Suited Up

Demi Lovato
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Demi Lovato takes the mic at the Billboard NMPA Grammy Week Songwriter Showcase held at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 1.

54 of 80

Rock On

Yung Gravy Gayle
Christopher Polk/Getty

Yung Gravy and Gayle pose together at the TikTok Pre-Grammy 2023 event at Bar Lis, Rooftop at Thompson Hotel in Los Angeles on Feb. 1.

55 of 80

Runway Moment

Marcus Samuelson
JP Yim/Getty

Dressed in a look by Thom Browne, chef Marcus Samuelsson walks the runway during the Seventh Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios in New York City on Feb. 1.

56 of 80

Staying Sharp

Jennifer Hudson
Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

The owner of Mo's House of Axe, Monique Caulfield, visits Jennifer Hudson during the Jan. 23 episode of her talk show in Burbank, California.

57 of 80

Birthday Celebrations

Joey Fatone
Courtesy

Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris sings to Joey Fatone for his birthday after their performance at The Venue at Hard Rock Hotel in New York City for the AFTR PRTY!

58 of 80

Actress in Action

Kristin Davis
Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Kristin Davis films scenes for And Just Like That... in New York City on Feb. 1.

59 of 80

All-Star Cast

Eighty for Brady
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tom Brady poses with stars Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda at the Los Angeles premiere screening of 80 For Brady on Jan. 31.

60 of 80

Bringing the Drama

Billy Porter
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Also in attendance at the 80 for Brady L.A. premiere, Billy Porter wears an eye-catching ensemble with a dramatic headpiece on Jan. 31.

61 of 80

Color Block

Jessica Chastain
Gotham/GC Images

In a magenta dress, Jessica Chastain arrives to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 31 in N.Y.C.

62 of 80

Dimples on Display

Michael B Jordan
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan flashes his famous dimples while at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Jan. 31.

63 of 80

Comedy Gold

Jon Stewart Pete Davidson Hasan Minaj
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson and Hasan Minhaj catch the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game on Jan. 31 in N.Y.C.

64 of 80

Double Date Night

Michael J Fox Emma Stone
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

It's double date night as Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game with Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, on Jan. 31 in N.Y.C.

65 of 80

Late Night Slayer

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Todd Owyoung/NBC/getty

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar beams during an interview on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Jan. 31.

66 of 80

On the Radio Waves

Rita Ora
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Rita Ora shows off her cute Miu Miu purse while at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Jan. 31.

67 of 80

Denim on Denim

Dakota Johnson
Backgrid

Dakota Johnson dons head-to-toe denim while leaving a lunch date at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica on Jan. 31.

68 of 80

Movie Star Walking

Brad Pitt
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Brad Pitt shoots a scene on the set of Wolves on Jan. 31 in New York City.

69 of 80

Queen of Hearts

Natahsha Lyonne Rian Johnson
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Natasha Lyonne poses with Rian Johnson, creator of her Peacock series Poker Face, at SiriusXM studios in New York City on Jan. 31.

70 of 80

Date Night

Allison Brie Dave Franco
Courtesy

Dave Franco and Alison Brie visit the new Alamo Drafthouse Chicago to promote their upcoming film Somebody I Used to Know on Jan. 27.

71 of 80

Star of the City

Sarah Jessica Parker
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of And Just Like That… season 2 in New York City on Jan. 31, draped in an oversized coat and holding an umbrella.

72 of 80

New York Minute

Rita Ora
Gotham/GC Images

Rita Ora steps out in New York City on Jan. 31 dressed in a sheer, coordinated two-piece set paired with a leather jacket and dark sunglasses.

73 of 80

Pedal to the Metal

Lucien Lavinscort
Courtesy

Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount poses at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Diriyah over the weekend.

74 of 80

Mama's Boys

Pamela Anderson
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Pamela Anderson poses with her two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, at the premiere of Pamela, A Love Story on Jan. 30 in Hollywood.

75 of 80

Back in Action

George Clooney Brad Pitt
Gotham/GC Images

George Clooney and Brad Pitt share a laugh on the set of Wolves in New York City on Jan. 30.

76 of 80

Puppy Love

Selma Blair
Backgrid

Selma Blair takes a stroll with her service dog, Scout, in Studio City on Jan. 30.

77 of 80

Women of the Hour

Jane Fonda
Phillip Faraone/Getty

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Sally Field pose together in L.A. on Jan. 30 at a luncheon and panel in support of their upcoming film, 80 for Brady, which was produced by NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

78 of 80

Sun Kissed

Chanel Iman
MEGA

Chanel Iman embraces her boyfriend, NFL player Davon Godchaux, on the beach in Miami.

79 of 80

Look Back

Paris Jackson
Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Paris Jackson stuns at the premiere of Pamela, A Love Story in Hollywood on Jan. 30 in a bronze, backless dress.

80 of 80

Leather Looks

Billy Porter
Michael Buckner/Getty

J. Harrison Ghee and Billy Porter both flash smiles at an event for the TV anthology series, Accused, at The Abbey on Jan. 30 in West Hollywood.

Related Articles
Paul Mescal Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh & Paul Mescal Bring Style to London, Plus Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh and More
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile attend MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile Are a Dynamic Duo in L.A., Plus Lionel Richie, H.E.R. and More
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lizzo and Myke Wright attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
All the Stars at the 2023 Grammys Pre-Parties in L.A.
Jason Bateman
Jason Bateman Hits the Green in Pebble Beach, Plus Jessica Chastain, Alison Brie and More
Debbie Harry Debi Mazar
Debbie Harry & Debi Mazar Attend a Runway Show in N.Y.C., Plus Anderson .Paak, Ashton Kutcher and More
Shania Twain Kim Petras
Shania Twain and Kim Petras Sport Matching Hairstyles in L.A., Plus Sheryl Crow, Paul Rudd and More
Eighty for Brady
Tom Brady Poses with the Ladies from '80 for Brady', Plus Billy Porter, Jessica Chastain and More
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Celebrates New Documentary with Sons, Plus Brad Pitt and George Clooney, Selma Blair and More
ciara
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
BURLEIGH HEADS, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 28: Australian actor and AACTA President, Russell Crowe poses for photos during a media call on the Gold Coast on January 28, 2023 in Burleigh Heads, Australia. It has been announced that the AACTA, Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts, awards will be held on the Gold Coast for the next three years. (Photo by Dan Peled/Getty Images)
Russell Crowe Is All Smiles in Australia, Plus Anderson .Paak, Guillermo del Toro and More
Elle King
Elle King Brings Peace to N.Y.C., Plus Hailey Bieber, Simon Cowell, Cara Delevingne and More
Simu Liu
Simu Liu is All Abs in Toronto, Plus Brad Pitt in N.Y.C., Jason Segel, Harrison Ford and More
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Shine in Paris, Plus Timothée Chalamet, Keke Palmer and More
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 20: Lea Michele poses at the Sony Masterworks Broadway "Funny Girl" New Broadway Cast Recording CD official release day signing at The August Wilson Theater Lobby on January 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
Lea Michele Signs 'Funny Girl' CDs in N.Y.C., Plus Nia Long, Post Malone, Burna Boy and More
Mary Berry Emma Thompson
Mary Berry & Emma Thompson Attend the Inspiration Awards, Plus Emilia Clarke, Kendall Jenner and More
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Have Fun in Houston, Plus Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Lenny Kravitz and More