Star Tracks: Tuesday, February 7, 2012
B-DAZZLING!
Jay-Z's superstar wife, Beyoncé, flaunts her post-baby body in a formfitting dress while posing with mom Tina Knowles at an afterparty celebrating her husband's double concert dates in New York.
HAPPY HOMECOMING
New York Giants quarterback – and Super Bowl champ! – Eli Manning makes a happy return to the Big Apple on Monday for a Late Show with David Letterman appearance in which the MVP chatted about his franchise's big win over the New England Patriots.
BIG BANGS THEORY
Rachel McAdams shows off her new blunt bangs – and sleek silhouette! – Monday alongside costar Channing Tatum at the Ralph Lauren Romance-sponsored afterparty for the L.A. premiere of their flick The Vow.
FAN CLUB
New dad Jay-Z buddies up backstage with Liza Minnelli on Monday following his sold-out Carnegie Hall concert in N.Y.C.
BARE HUG
Orlando Bloom bonds with one-year-old son Flynn while relaxing poolside in Sydney, Australia, on Monday.
LIP LOCKED
Love is in the air! Sharon Stone puckers up to funny girl Kathy Griffin on Monday during AARP's 11th annual Movies for Grownups awards gala at L.A.'s Beverly Wilshire Hotel, where the actress received the Lifetime Achievement Award from her Casino director, Martin Scorsese.
PILLOW TALK
A shady Eva Longoria looks casually comfy as she arrives at LAX on Tuesday.
MUSIC MAKERS
Broadway star Nick Jonas shares the spotlight with stage veteran Kristin Chenoweth on Monday during the Drama League's A Musical Celebration of Broadway benefit at New York's Pierre Hotel, where the Tony- and Emmy-winning actress was honored.
WHAT RIVALRY?
This year's Best Actor Oscar nominees – (from left) Gary Oldman, Jean Dujardin, Demién Bichir, Brad Pitt and George Clooney – put aside any rivalry Monday for a collegial lunch at an Academy Awards function at the Beverly Hills Hilton.
GOOD LOSER
Patriots fan Maria Menounos makes good on a bet with fellow TV host Mario Lopez by posing in a Giants-colored bikini in Times Square the day after her fellow Bostonians were defeated in the Super Bowl.
RAINY DAY
If anyone could hail a New York cab in the rain, it's Ewan MacGregor, who gets soaked thanks to a little movie-making magic while filming The Corrections in New York's Chelsea neighborhood on Monday.
LOVE SHOT
Parents-to-be Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky pose for a cuddled-up shot at London's Laureus World Sports awards ceremony on Monday.
FIT FOR A QUEEN
Flanked by well-wishers celebrating her Diamond Jubilee anniversary, Queen Elizabeth greets her public at a nursery school Monday in London's Norfolk neighborhood.
THE MONEY SHOT
Flashing a picture-perfect smile, One for the Money star Katherine Heigl leaves a bold print at the film's Berlin's photo call Monday.
HAPPY MOMENT
Gossip Girl co-stars Penn Badgley and Leighton Meester share a sweet moment while filming a scene Monday in New York City.