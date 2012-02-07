Star Tracks: Tuesday, February 7, 2012

New mom Knowles shows off her post-baby body alongside her mother in N.Y.C. Plus: Jay-Z & Liza, Eva Longoria, Orlando Bloom and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:33 PM

1 of 15

B-DAZZLING!

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jay-Z's superstar wife, Beyoncé, flaunts her post-baby body in a formfitting dress while posing with mom Tina Knowles at an afterparty celebrating her husband's double concert dates in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

HAPPY HOMECOMING

Credit: Donna Ward/Getty

New York Giants quarterback – and Super Bowl champ! – Eli Manning makes a happy return to the Big Apple on Monday for a Late Show with David Letterman appearance in which the MVP chatted about his franchise's big win over the New England Patriots.

3 of 15

BIG BANGS THEORY

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

Rachel McAdams shows off her new blunt bangs – and sleek silhouette! – Monday alongside costar Channing Tatum at the Ralph Lauren Romance-sponsored afterparty for the L.A. premiere of their flick The Vow.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

FAN CLUB

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

New dad Jay-Z buddies up backstage with Liza Minnelli on Monday following his sold-out Carnegie Hall concert in N.Y.C.

Advertisement

5 of 15

BARE HUG

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Orlando Bloom bonds with one-year-old son Flynn while relaxing poolside in Sydney, Australia, on Monday.

6 of 15

LIP LOCKED

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

Love is in the air! Sharon Stone puckers up to funny girl Kathy Griffin on Monday during AARP's 11th annual Movies for Grownups awards gala at L.A.'s Beverly Wilshire Hotel, where the actress received the Lifetime Achievement Award from her Casino director, Martin Scorsese.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

PILLOW TALK

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

A shady Eva Longoria looks casually comfy as she arrives at LAX on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

MUSIC MAKERS

Credit: Ben Hider/Getty

Broadway star Nick Jonas shares the spotlight with stage veteran Kristin Chenoweth on Monday during the Drama League's A Musical Celebration of Broadway benefit at New York's Pierre Hotel, where the Tony- and Emmy-winning actress was honored.

Advertisement

9 of 15

WHAT RIVALRY?

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

This year's Best Actor Oscar nominees – (from left) Gary Oldman, Jean Dujardin, Demién Bichir, Brad Pitt and George Clooney – put aside any rivalry Monday for a collegial lunch at an Academy Awards function at the Beverly Hills Hilton.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

GOOD LOSER

Credit: Xposure

Patriots fan Maria Menounos makes good on a bet with fellow TV host Mario Lopez by posing in a Giants-colored bikini in Times Square the day after her fellow Bostonians were defeated in the Super Bowl.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

RAINY DAY

Credit: Ken Katz/StarTraks

If anyone could hail a New York cab in the rain, it's Ewan MacGregor, who gets soaked thanks to a little movie-making magic while filming The Corrections in New York's Chelsea neighborhood on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

LOVE SHOT

Credit: Landov

Parents-to-be Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky pose for a cuddled-up shot at London's Laureus World Sports awards ceremony on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

FIT FOR A QUEEN

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Flanked by well-wishers celebrating her Diamond Jubilee anniversary, Queen Elizabeth greets her public at a nursery school Monday in London's Norfolk neighborhood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

THE MONEY SHOT

Credit: Landov

Flashing a picture-perfect smile, One for the Money star Katherine Heigl leaves a bold print at the film's Berlin's photo call Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

HAPPY MOMENT

Credit: Asadorian-Mejia/Splash News Online

Gossip Girl co-stars Penn Badgley and Leighton Meester share a sweet moment while filming a scene Monday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff