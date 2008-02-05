Star Tracks - Tuesday, February 5, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:50 PM

STAND OFF

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Who looks hotter – Paris Hilton or Christine Lakin? The heiress and her glammed-up The Hottie and the Nottie costar face off during a party at the Green Door Monday following their film's Hollywood premiere.

CLOSE AT HAND

Credit: Starsurf / Splash News Online

In Hawaii for her honeymoon, Katharine McPhee takes the hand of husband Nick Cokas while leaving their resort Monday to go for a stroll.

TRAVEL AGENT

Credit: Ramey

She's suited up for departure! Angelina Jolie arrives at Los Angeles International Airport Monday, days after being presented with an award for outstanding performance of the year at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival where she opened up about her family. "I love being a mom," she said. "That's my big passion: being with my family."

POWER SUITS

Credit: Todd Wawrychuk/A.M.P.A.S.

Three's company for Casey Affleck, George Clooney and Javier Bardem, who muscle through a conversation together Monday at the Academy Awards Nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills. At the event, Clooney opened up about his recent travels as a United Nations messenger of peace.

DAY GLOW

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Buzz Foto

Arriving at Manhattan's Bryant Park for New York Fashion Week shows Sunday, Mandy Moore covers up her little black dress with a vibrant yellow coat.

PREGNANCY CRAVING?

Credit: Limelight

Halle Berry, who is due in March, holds tight to beau Gabriel Aubry as they walk through the Beverly Center in Los Angeles Monday on their way to lunch at P.F. Chang's China Bistro.

ALL BLOWN UP

Credit: Sonia Moskowitz/ Globe

She's not sitting in the front row or walking down the catwalk. Nope, Tyra Banks is hard at work backstage at the Jill Stuart runway show Monday at the New York Public Library as Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week rages on. The talk show host was reportedly filming a segment for her show as Stuart's publicist.

HOLD FORTH

Credit: WENN

After loading up on goodies at the Sundance Film Festival, Mischa Barton is back in Los Angeles Monday, where she holds on to her hat after lunch at Joan's on Third.

BAG LADY

Credit: Lawrence Schwartzwald/Splash News

After opening for The Police in Australia, Fergie makes her way back to the states Monday for a little shopping spree at the Calvin Klein store in New York City.

ON WITH THE SHOW

Credit: Ahmad Elatab/Jackson Lee/Splash News

Toting a pink Prada bag, The Hills star Whitney Port makes a fashionable entrance at the Miss Sixty fashion show at New York City's Bryant Park on Monday.

ON ALERT

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/startraksphoto

Hilary Swank keeps her eyes peeled for the season's best trends while front and center at the Jill Stuart Fashion Show at the New York Public Library on Monday.

THE GUN SHOW

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News

After sweating through a workout at West Hollywood's The Gym on Nemo Monday, a buff Ryan Phillippe rehydrates while walking to his car.

GO, GO, GO

Credit: James Ambler / Splash News

Days after announcing she'll be joining Kanye West on tour, Rihanna is on the move again Monday, arriving at her New York City hotel in shades and a smile.

PORT OF CALL

Credit: O'Neill/White/INF

After a fun Florida getaway, it's back to colder weather for Avril Lavigne and Deryck Whibley, who travel through the Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday.

GO CART

Credit: Limelight Pictures

Keeping with the basics, Pink navigates a shopping cart full of supplies during a Sunday grocery run in Los Angeles.

