Star Tracks - Tuesday, February 5, 2008
STAND OFF
Who looks hotter – Paris Hilton or Christine Lakin? The heiress and her glammed-up The Hottie and the Nottie costar face off during a party at the Green Door Monday following their film's Hollywood premiere.
CLOSE AT HAND
In Hawaii for her honeymoon, Katharine McPhee takes the hand of husband Nick Cokas while leaving their resort Monday to go for a stroll.
TRAVEL AGENT
She's suited up for departure! Angelina Jolie arrives at Los Angeles International Airport Monday, days after being presented with an award for outstanding performance of the year at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival where she opened up about her family. "I love being a mom," she said. "That's my big passion: being with my family."
POWER SUITS
Three's company for Casey Affleck, George Clooney and Javier Bardem, who muscle through a conversation together Monday at the Academy Awards Nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills. At the event, Clooney opened up about his recent travels as a United Nations messenger of peace.
DAY GLOW
Arriving at Manhattan's Bryant Park for New York Fashion Week shows Sunday, Mandy Moore covers up her little black dress with a vibrant yellow coat.
PREGNANCY CRAVING?
Halle Berry, who is due in March, holds tight to beau Gabriel Aubry as they walk through the Beverly Center in Los Angeles Monday on their way to lunch at P.F. Chang's China Bistro.
ALL BLOWN UP
She's not sitting in the front row or walking down the catwalk. Nope, Tyra Banks is hard at work backstage at the Jill Stuart runway show Monday at the New York Public Library as Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week rages on. The talk show host was reportedly filming a segment for her show as Stuart's publicist.
HOLD FORTH
After loading up on goodies at the Sundance Film Festival, Mischa Barton is back in Los Angeles Monday, where she holds on to her hat after lunch at Joan's on Third.
BAG LADY
After opening for The Police in Australia, Fergie makes her way back to the states Monday for a little shopping spree at the Calvin Klein store in New York City.
ON WITH THE SHOW
Toting a pink Prada bag, The Hills star Whitney Port makes a fashionable entrance at the Miss Sixty fashion show at New York City's Bryant Park on Monday.
ON ALERT
Hilary Swank keeps her eyes peeled for the season's best trends while front and center at the Jill Stuart Fashion Show at the New York Public Library on Monday.
THE GUN SHOW
After sweating through a workout at West Hollywood's The Gym on Nemo Monday, a buff Ryan Phillippe rehydrates while walking to his car.
GO, GO, GO
Days after announcing she'll be joining Kanye West on tour, Rihanna is on the move again Monday, arriving at her New York City hotel in shades and a smile.
PORT OF CALL
After a fun Florida getaway, it's back to colder weather for Avril Lavigne and Deryck Whibley, who travel through the Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday.
GO CART
Keeping with the basics, Pink navigates a shopping cart full of supplies during a Sunday grocery run in Los Angeles.