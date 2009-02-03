Star Tracks: Tuesday, February 3, 2009
RIO GOOD TIME
Continuing their South American adventure, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes step out for a romantic dinner Monday at the beachside Hotel Fasano in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
DRIVER'S SEAT
Road trip! Jennie Garth hitches a ride with pal Tori Spelling as the BFFs shoot scenes for an upcoming episode of 90210 on Monday in Los Angeles.
WELL-SUITED
Jennifer Aniston makes a simply chic statement with a sleek black Burberry pantsuit at the Hollywood premiere of her comedy He's Just Not That Into You on Monday. The movie, based on the best-selling book, hits theaters Feb. 6.
LADIES' NIGHT
A newly brunette Scarlett Johansson (in Oscar de la Renta) and costar Drew Barrymore (in Lanvin) show a little shoulder at the He's Just Not That Into You premiere. Also making the scene at the Crest Whitestrips Advanced Seal-sponsored event: costar Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire.
COMIC RELIEF
He's not always brooding! Gossip Girl bad boy Ed Westwick shows off his humorous side, keeping his costar (and real-life girlfriend) Jessica Szohr entertained courtside while watching the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks 126-117 Monday at New York's Madison Square Garden.
DUETING DIVAS
Dolly Parton and Kellie Pickler are in tune backstage at Nashville's Wildhorse Saloon at a concert to benefit the W.O. Smith Music School on Monday. The two teamed up to sing Parton's classic "9 to 5."
ART APPRECIATION
On-again, off-again couple Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker get in a Grammys mood while checking out the Worlds on Fire exhibition hosted by will.i.am – featuring portraits of this year's Grammy nominees – at Los Angeles's Pacific Electric Lofts on Monday.
'SUPER' FAN
Think he likes the Pittsburgh Steelers? Snoop Dogg is covered in the Super Bowl champs' regalia – and toting an autographed helmet! – after touching down Monday at Los Angeles International Airport.
ALL THAT GLITTERS
A sparkling Anne Hathaway is the perfect complement to the golden Oscars statue Monday at the annual Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills. The actress is up for Best Actress for her role in Rachel Getting Married at the Feb. 22 ceremony.
WORKING IT
In form-fitting exercise gear, Rebecca Romijn shows off her trim post-baby body while out Monday in Calabasas, Calif. The actress gave birth to twins Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip on Dec. 28.
PERFECT FIT
Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher suits up for an appearance Monday on ABC's Good Morning America in New York City, where she chatted about her new animated movie, Coraline.
MAKING THE ROUNDS
Also heading in for an early-morning visit to Good Morning America is Hatcher's costar, Dakota Fanning. The actress – and possible vampire in the Twilight sequel – joined Hatcher to discuss Coraline, which opens Feb. 6.
BIG BALL-ERS
Super Bowl MVP Santonio Holmes gets Mickey Mouse's seal of approval while celebrating his team's win Monday with a parade at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The wide receiver scored the winning touchdown of the game, helping the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 27-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
POP SHOT
It's just another day of daddy duty for Ben Affleck, who drops off 3-year-old daughter Violet (not pictured) at preschool Monday in Santa Monica, Calif. The actor will next appear in the romantic-comedy, He's Just Not That Into You, which hits theaters Feb. 6.
CLASS ACT
Entourage star Jeremy Piven is ready for a workout, fully equipped with yoga gear as he heads into class Monday in Los Angeles.