The Women of Friends Reunite for Courteney Cox's Walk of Fame Ceremony, Plus Maluma, Chase Chrisley and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on February 28, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Friends Forever

Courtney Cox Jennifer Aniston Lisa Kudrow
Leon Bennett/Getty

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow support friend Courteney Cox at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on Feb. 27.

02 of 80

Festival Festivities

Maluma
World Red Eye

Maluma surprises fans at the Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal booth at the Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami Beach on Feb. 26.

03 of 80

Sun Kissed

Chase Crisley
MEGA

Chase Chrisley and bikini-clad fiancé Emmy Medders hit the beach for a day of fun in the sun in Miami on Feb. 25.

04 of 80

Coordinated Cast

Shazam cast
Araya Doheny/WireImage

Asher Angel, Rachel Zegler, Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Jack Dylan Grazer attend the photo call for Warner Bros. Shazam! Fury of the Gods in Beverly Hills on Feb. 27.

05 of 80

Host of Honor

Danny Trejo
World Red Eye

Actor Danny Trejo gets on the mic during the Capital One Early Access Tacos & Tequila event presented by Tequila Cazadores at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival on Feb. 25 in Miami Beach.

06 of 80

Bundled Up

Damian Lewis
The image Direct

Damian Lewis and girlfriend Alison Mosshart fight the brisk elements while on a stroll in New York City on Feb. 27.

07 of 80

City Flair

Tan France Gigi Hadid
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Stylish pals Tan France and Gigi Hadid strike a pose in Manhattan on Feb. 27 to promote the upcoming season of their series, Next in Fashion.

08 of 80

Slithering with the Stars

Joel McHale Jennifer Hudson

Animal Control's Joel McHale brings a scaly friend along for an appearance on Jennifer Hudson's talk show in Los Angeles on Feb. 27.

09 of 80

Camera Men

JJ Abrams Tyler Shields
Jerod Harris/Getty

J.J. Abrams and Tyler Shields pose together at the 2023 KODAK Film Awards at the ASC Clubhouse on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles.

10 of 80

On the Roots

Drew Barrymore
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Garnier's new ambassador Drew Barrymore tests the hair care brand's Nutrisse product for a commercial filmed on Feb. 27 in Brooklyn.

11 of 80

Football Fan

Bradley Cooper
Backgrid

Bradley Cooper sports a Philadelphia Eagles beanie while walking through N.Y.C. on Feb. 24.

12 of 80

Soulful Song

Paris Jackson
John Medina/Getty

Paris Jackson croons into the microphone while rocking on stage at the 2023 Innings festival at Arizona's Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 26.

13 of 80

Best Dressed

Pom Klementief
Presley Ann/Getty

French actress Pom Klementieff rocks a blazer and tie at W Magazine's annual Best Performances Party on Feb. 24 at L.A.'s Chateau Marmont.

14 of 80

So Slick

Ne-Yo
Paras Griffin/Getty

Ne-Yo dons an Atlanta Hawks jacket for his halftime performance during the team's home game against the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 26.

15 of 80

Very Nice!

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Sacha Baron Cohen acts out a skit onstage during the 2023 Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on February 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Sacha Baron Cohen acts out a dramatic skit onstage during the 2023 Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 25 in Beverly Hills.

16 of 80

Delightfully Dotted

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Amy Poehler attends the 2023 Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on February 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Amy Poehler wears a polka dot ensemble while attending the 2023 Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 25 in Beverly Hills.

17 of 80

Fashion Pro

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Serena Williams attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Serena Williams wows while attending the 54th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25 in California.

18 of 80

Black Excellence

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Host Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and Quinta Brunson pose onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
Johnny Nunez/Getty for BET

Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Quinta Brunson pose onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25 in California.

19 of 80

Ray of Sunshine

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Sheryl Lee Ralph is bright and vibrant while attending the 54th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25 in California.

20 of 80

Doing the Thing

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Angela Bassett accepts the Best Supporting Actress award for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' onstage during the Hollywood Critics Association's 2023 HCA Film Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 24, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Angela Bassett accepts the best supporting actress award for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever during the Hollywood Critics Association's 2023 HCA Film Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Feb. 24 in Beverly Hills.

21 of 80

All Smiles

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Terry Crews arrives at the Hollywood Critics Association's 2023 HCA Film Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 24, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Terry Crews arrives at the Hollywood Critics Association's 2023 HCA Film Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Feb. 24 in Beverly Hills.

22 of 80

Celebrate Good Times

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Team Celebrate in Las Vegas at XS Nightclub on Feb. 24. Photo credit: Danny Mahoney and Radis Denphutaraphrechar
Danny Mahoney and Radis Denphutaraphrechar

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate with The Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 24.

23 of 80

One Cool Couple

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: (L-R) Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler give their best smolders at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party, with Casamigos, at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.

24 of 80

Fang-tastic!

Sasha Velour in Switch n' Play presents: VAMP!. Credit: Mettie Ostrowski
Mettie Ostrowski

Sasha Velour stars in Switch n' Play in VAMP! at the Lincoln Center in New York City on Feb. 24.

25 of 80

Dapper Duet

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 24: A$AP Rocky and Salma Hayek are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24 on February 24, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci)
Victor Boyko/Getty for Gucci

A$AP Rocky and Salma Hayek pose at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Feb. 24 in Italy.

26 of 80

Sing It!

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 24: American singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performs on stage during Another Badu Birthday Bash concert at The Factory in Deep Ellum on February 24, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Omar Vega/Getty

Erykah Badu performs onstage during the Another Badu Birthday Bash concert at The Factory in Deep Ellum on Feb. 24 in Dallas.

27 of 80

Paying Tribute

Elizabeth Banks, Karsen Liotta and Taron Egerton Ray Liotta honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA - 24 Feb 2023
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Banks and Taron Egerton pose with Karsen Liotta as her late father, Ray Liotta, is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame nine months after the actor's death on Feb. 24.

28 of 80

Baby on Board

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira at the 35th Premio Lo Nuestro at Miami-Dade Arena on February 23, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Manny Hernandez/Wireimage

Marc Anthony cradles Nadia Ferreira's belly at the 35th Premio Lo Nuestro at Miami-Dade Arena on Feb. 23, days after the newlyweds announced they are expecting their first child together.

29 of 80

Courtside Chats

Mindy Kaling and Avu Chokalingam attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on February 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Los Angeles Lakers fans Mindy Kaling and her father, Avu Chokalingam, sit courtside at the team's game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 23.

30 of 80

Take a Bow

Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan attend as BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) presents the opening night for The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window at Brooklyn Academy of Music on February 23, 2023 in New York City
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan pose together at the opening night for their show, The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window, at Brooklyn Academy of Music on Feb. 23 in New York City.

31 of 80

Talk of the Town

Talk at The 92nd Street Y, New York by author Elizabeth Goldwyn for her new book, SEX, HEALTH, AND CONSCIOUSNESS. Her brother, actor Tony Goldwyn, moderated.
Vladimir Kolesnikov/ Michael Priest Photography

Author Elizabeth Goldwyn poses with her brother, Tony Goldwyn, at a talk for her new book, SEX, HEALTH, AND CONSCIOUSNESS at the 92nd Street Y in New York City.

32 of 80

Basketball Bonding

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins enjoy date night at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena to see the Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 23.

33 of 80

Shady Ladies

Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick attend the Klarna & Paris Hilton House of Y2K Launch Party
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Klarna

Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick pose for a group photo at the Klarna X Paris Hilton House of Y2K Launch Party on Feb. 23 in L.A.

34 of 80

Sheer Chic

Bella Thorne is seen on the front row of the Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Bella Thorne embraces lace at the Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini show on Feb. 24 during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

35 of 80

Abs Out!

*EXCLUSIVE* - Lil Nas X changes into multiple outfits while filming his next music video in Los Angeles
BACKGRID

Lil Nas X strikes a contrast between his orange wig and shiny blue top while filming a video in L.A. on Feb. 23.

36 of 80

On the Six

Camila Morrone, Riley Keough, Suki Waterhouse attend the “Daisy Jones & The Six” Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere and Screening
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Prime Video

Daisy Jones & The Six's Camila Morrone, Riley Keough and Suki Waterhouse get together at the film's Hollywood premiere on Feb. 23.

37 of 80

Mixed Patterns

Dave Brown, Jamie Foxx, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Deon Taylor and Sir Ozwald Boateng attend Floyd Mayweather's private Birthday Party
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Floyd Mayweather

Dave Brown, Jamie Foxx, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Deon Taylor and Sir Ozwald Boateng flaunt some flashy suits at Floyd Mayweather's private birthday event hosted on Feb. 23 at London's Restaurant Ours.

38 of 80

Tongue Out

Christina Aguilera performs at the Quinta Vergara amphitheater during the 62nd Vina del Mar International Song Festival
ADRIANA THOMASA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Christina Aguilera has some fun on stage during the 62nd Viña del Mar International Song Festival in the Chilean city on Feb. 23.

39 of 80

Red Carpet Romance

Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi attend Netflix's "Sex/Life" Season 2 Special Screening
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Stars of Netflix's Sex/Life Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi share a loving gaze at a special screening of their show's season 2 on Feb. 23 at the Roma Theater in Los Angeles.

40 of 80

Smile & Wave

Evangeline Lilly 'The Jonathan Ross Show' TV show,
Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock

Looking frilly and fabulous, Evangeline Lilly greets her London fans during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, which will be aired on Feb. 25.

41 of 80

Triple Threat

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Ctr) introduces the stars of his new broadway musical collaboration "New York, New York" Anna Uzele (L) and Colton Ryan (R) at a photo call & press day for the new musical "New York, New York" at Open Jar Studios on February 23, 2023 in New York City.
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda hangs with the stars of his new Broadway musical collaboration New York, New York, Anna Uzele and Colton Ryan, on Feb. 23 in N.Y.C.

42 of 80

Show of Support

John Legend Jake Arnold
Courtesy of Clark Studio

John Legend hangs with friend and designer Jake Arnold at an event celebrating Arnold's line for Crate & Barrel at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Feb. 23.

43 of 80

Mother-Daughter Day Out

Eva Chen and daughter attend LEGO® Friends Friendship Diner Experience on February 17, 2023 in New York City
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Lego

Eva Chen and her daughter, Ren, sport colorful looks at the LEGO Friends Friendship Diner Experience on Feb. 17 in N.Y.C.

44 of 80

Friendly Shopper

Lala Kents hosts her first Give Them Lala & Friends Shopify Popup, opening to the public this weekend in Los Angeles.
Getty

Looking stylish in an orange jacket and metallic heels, Lala Kent hosts her first Give Them Lala & Friends with Shopify pop-up event on Feb. 23 in L.A.

45 of 80

Smooth Moves

Jay Shetty celebrates the launch of his new Love Potion smoothie at Erewhon featuring adaptogens from his brand JOYO and sweetened with Just Date's date syrup.
JOYO

Jay Shetty raises a cup in celebration of his Love Potion smoothie — featuring adaptogens from his brand JOYO and sweetened with Just Date's date syrup — at L.A.'s Erewhon market.

46 of 80

Model Walk

Gigi Hadid
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty

Gigi Hadid struts her stuff on the Prada runway during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Feb. 23.

47 of 80

On the Catwalk

Kendall Jenner
Marco BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty

Kendall Jenner means business while walking the runway for Prada during the fall/winter 2023-2024 Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23.

48 of 80

Red, Red Hot

Jewel
Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Jewel wears an eye-catching flower-print red suit as she leaves the Tamron Hall Show in New York City on Feb. 23.

49 of 80

Film Talk

Cate Blanchett
Andreas Rentz/Getty

Cate Blanchett smiles while at the Berlinale Talent Talk "Grand Orchestra: Conducting Tár" at HAU Hebbel am Ufer in Berlin on Feb. 23.

50 of 80

Seal of Approval

Prince William
Arthue Edwards/Getty

Prince William visits the London-based charity organization, The Passage, and officially opens two residential buildings, Bentley House and Passage House, on Feb. 23.

51 of 80

Clowning Around

Patricia Arquette David Arquette
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Patricia Arquette walks the carpet with her undercover brother, David Arquette, at the Healthy Humor Gala in Los Angeles on Feb. 22.

52 of 80

Star Arrival

Tessa Thompson
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Tessa Thompson makes a stylish touchdown while arriving at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Feb. 23.

53 of 80

Pose for the Camera

Alexander Skarsgard Mia Goth
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård attend the Infinity Pool photocall during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin Feb. 22.

54 of 80

On the Mic

Miranda Lambert
Gary Miller/Getty

Miranda Lambert performs during the 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin on Feb. 22.

55 of 80

All Suited Up

Anthony Mackie David Harbour
AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Anthony Mackie, Jahi Di'Allo Winston and David Harbour attend the We Have a Ghost film premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 22.

56 of 80

Period Piece

Diane Lane Tom Hollander filming
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tom Hollander and Diane Lane film Feud: Capote's Women in N.Y.C. on Feb. 22.

57 of 80

An Actor Prepares

Ewan McGregor
Splash News Online

Ewan McGregor in unrecognizable while playing a Russian aristocrat in the upcoming A Gentleman In Moscow in London on Feb. 21.

58 of 80

Smile for the Cameras

Jennifer Garner
Jesse Grant/Getty

Jennifer Garner shows off those famous dimples while attending the Party Down season 3 premiere in L.A. on Feb. 22.

59 of 80

Coordinating Mates

Damian Lewis
The Image Direct

Damian Lewis and girlfriend Alison Mosshart enjoy a rainy stroll through Washington Square Park in New York City on Feb. 22.

60 of 80

Mellow Yellow

*EXCLUSIVE* - Chris Pine smiles and waves at our cameras as he exits his usual morning workout in Los Feliz

Chris Pine smiles and waves at photographs after a workout session in Los Angeles on Feb. 22.

61 of 80

Show-Stopper

Carrie Underwood
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Carrie Underwood wows the audience at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 21 for the New York City stop on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

62 of 80

Hamm's Best Friend

Jon Hamm
The Image Direct

Sporting a casual look, Jon Hamm takes his dog for a stroll around Los Angeles on Feb. 21.

63 of 80

Back in Italy

Haley Lu Richardson
Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty

Haley Lu Richardson graces the red carpet at Diesel's runway show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Feb. 22.

64 of 80

Radio Rocker

Pink
Mike Coppola/Getty

In a sleek black outfit, Pink stops by SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Feb. 22.

65 of 80

(Soon-to-Be) Bride Outside

Rebel Wilson
The Image Direct

A newly engaged Rebel Wilson enjoys a sunny day in L.A. on Feb. 22.

66 of 80

Meet My Squad

Pedro Pascal
Dave Benett/WireImage

In a stylish brown top and flashy red pants, Pedro Pascal poses with a posse at "The Forge" experience celebrating season 3 of The Mandalorian on Feb. 22 in London.

67 of 80

Classy Pair

Laura Dern Hugh Jackman
Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman smile in Paris for the Feb. 21 premiere of their film The Son.

68 of 80

City Strut

Sam Smith
Backgrid

Wrapped in a sweeping black coat and sunglasses, Sam Smith heads to the gym in N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on Feb. 21.

69 of 80

Comedy Queen

Tiffany Haddish
Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish stuns at the 2023 Humor Mill Awards at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on Feb. 21.

70 of 80

Color Down Under

Andy Cohen
Don Arnold/WireImage

Andy Cohen suits up in the Southern Hemisphere for the world premiere of the new series Loud + Proud in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 22.

71 of 80

All Hail Gayle

Gayle King
CBS

Gayle King accepts the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism on Feb. 21 at Arizona State University.

72 of 80

Navy All Over

Gwendoline Christie
MEGA

Gwendoline Christie steps out onto the streets of Italy for Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22.

73 of 80

Guitar Star

Margo Price
Joshua Mellin

In shades of pink and purple, Margo Price takes the stage in Chicago on Feb. 21.

74 of 80

Wild Bunch

Cocaine Bear Elizabeth Banks
Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

At the L.A. premiere of Cocaine Bear on Feb. 21, producers Brian Duffield and Aditya Sood share the red carpet with cast members O'Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Keri Russell, Brooklynn Prince, Max Handelman and Jesse Tyler Ferguson and director Elizabeth Banks.

75 of 80

Funny Face

Jonathan Majors
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Jonathan Majors gets silly in Midtown Manhattan on Feb. 21.

76 of 80

Up Close and Personal

Sarah Jessica Parker John Corbett
The image direct

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett get cozy while filming scenes for And Just Like That... at the Coney Island boardwalk in Brooklyn, New York, on Feb. 21.

77 of 80

Mother-Daughter Time

Leslie Mann Maude Apatow
Backgrid

Leslie Mann appears to be in good spirits while taking a Feb. 21 stroll in Central Park with her daughter Maude Apatow, who is currently starring in Little Shop of Horrors in New York City.

78 of 80

Back at It

Jon Favreau
Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Director Jon Favreau poses at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Feb. 21 in Madrid to promote the third season of his series, The Mandalorian.

79 of 80

In the Spirit

Alessandra Ambrosio
Backgrid

Dressed in bright colors, Alessandra Ambrosio flashes a peace sign while celebrating Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 21.

80 of 80

Shine Bright

Alicia keys
Splash News Online

Wearing a silver coordinated set, Alicia Keys performs at Moncler's Art of Genius presentation during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20.

Related Articles
Tan France Gigi Hadid
Tan France and Gigi Hadid Strike a Pose in N.Y.C., Plus Joel McHale, Jennifer Hudson and More
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Angela Bassett accepts the Best Supporting Actress award for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' onstage during the Hollywood Critics Association's 2023 HCA Film Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 24, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Angela Bassett Does Her Thing in Beverly Hills, Plus Patrick Mahomes & The Chainsmokers and More
Elizabeth Banks, Karsen Liotta and Taron Egerton Ray Liotta honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA - 24 Feb 2023
Karsen Liotta Honors Dad at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony, Plus Marc Anthony, Mindy Kaling and More
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors
Charlie McDowell & Lily Collins Watch Basketball in L.A., Plus Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner, Bella Thorne and More
Patricia Arquette David Arquette
Patricia and David Arquette Laugh It Up in L.A., Plus Tessa Thompson, Kendall Jenner and More
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal Poses with a Posse in London, Plus Laura Dern, Hugh Jackman, Sam Smith and More
Pink on Broadway
Pink Meets the Stars of 'Wicked' on Broadway in N.Y.C., Plus Dwayne Johnson, Jodie Turner-Smith and More
iHeartRadio Album Release Party with P!NK . Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
Pink Lights the Empire State Building Her Signature Color in N.Y.C., Plus Lisa Rinna, Fat Joe and More
Travis Scott is seen during the 2023 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park on February 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Travis Scott Plays Softball for the Cactus Jack Foundation, Plus Ice-T and Coco, Hugh Jackman and More
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda Stuns at the Opera in Vienna, Plus Jodie Turner-Smith and Florence Pugh in London, Zendaya and More
Paul Rudd Jonathan Majors
Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors Strike a Pose at Marvel Premiere, Plus Post Malone, Brad Pitt and More
Paul Mescal Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh & Paul Mescal Bring Style to London, Plus Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh and More
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Supports His Football Team in Wales, Plus Ted Danson, Drake, Florence Welch and More
Jason Bateman
Jason Bateman Hits the Green in Pebble Beach, Plus Jessica Chastain, Alison Brie and More
Debbie Harry Debi Mazar
Debbie Harry & Debi Mazar Attend a Runway Show in N.Y.C., Plus Anderson .Paak, Ashton Kutcher and More
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Celebrates New Documentary with Sons, Plus Brad Pitt and George Clooney, Selma Blair and More