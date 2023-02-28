01 of 80 Friends Forever Leon Bennett/Getty Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow support friend Courteney Cox at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on Feb. 27.

02 of 80 Festival Festivities World Red Eye Maluma surprises fans at the Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal booth at the Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami Beach on Feb. 26.

03 of 80 Sun Kissed MEGA Chase Chrisley and bikini-clad fiancé Emmy Medders hit the beach for a day of fun in the sun in Miami on Feb. 25.

04 of 80 Coordinated Cast Araya Doheny/WireImage Asher Angel, Rachel Zegler, Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Jack Dylan Grazer attend the photo call for Warner Bros. Shazam! Fury of the Gods in Beverly Hills on Feb. 27.

05 of 80 Host of Honor World Red Eye Actor Danny Trejo gets on the mic during the Capital One Early Access Tacos & Tequila event presented by Tequila Cazadores at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival on Feb. 25 in Miami Beach.

06 of 80 Bundled Up The image Direct Damian Lewis and girlfriend Alison Mosshart fight the brisk elements while on a stroll in New York City on Feb. 27.

07 of 80 City Flair Raymond Hall/GC Images Stylish pals Tan France and Gigi Hadid strike a pose in Manhattan on Feb. 27 to promote the upcoming season of their series, Next in Fashion.

08 of 80 Slithering with the Stars Animal Control's Joel McHale brings a scaly friend along for an appearance on Jennifer Hudson's talk show in Los Angeles on Feb. 27.

09 of 80 Camera Men Jerod Harris/Getty J.J. Abrams and Tyler Shields pose together at the 2023 KODAK Film Awards at the ASC Clubhouse on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles.

10 of 80 On the Roots Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Garnier's new ambassador Drew Barrymore tests the hair care brand's Nutrisse product for a commercial filmed on Feb. 27 in Brooklyn.

11 of 80 Football Fan Backgrid Bradley Cooper sports a Philadelphia Eagles beanie while walking through N.Y.C. on Feb. 24.

12 of 80 Soulful Song John Medina/Getty Paris Jackson croons into the microphone while rocking on stage at the 2023 Innings festival at Arizona's Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 26.

13 of 80 Best Dressed Presley Ann/Getty French actress Pom Klementieff rocks a blazer and tie at W Magazine's annual Best Performances Party on Feb. 24 at L.A.'s Chateau Marmont.

14 of 80 So Slick Paras Griffin/Getty Ne-Yo dons an Atlanta Hawks jacket for his halftime performance during the team's home game against the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 26.

15 of 80 Very Nice! Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Sacha Baron Cohen acts out a dramatic skit onstage during the 2023 Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 25 in Beverly Hills.

16 of 80 Delightfully Dotted Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Amy Poehler wears a polka dot ensemble while attending the 2023 Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 25 in Beverly Hills.

17 of 80 Fashion Pro Frazer Harrison/Getty Serena Williams wows while attending the 54th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25 in California.

18 of 80 Black Excellence Johnny Nunez/Getty for BET Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Quinta Brunson pose onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25 in California.

19 of 80 Ray of Sunshine Kayla Oaddams/WireImage Sheryl Lee Ralph is bright and vibrant while attending the 54th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25 in California.

20 of 80 Doing the Thing Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Angela Bassett accepts the best supporting actress award for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever during the Hollywood Critics Association's 2023 HCA Film Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Feb. 24 in Beverly Hills.

21 of 80 All Smiles Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Terry Crews arrives at the Hollywood Critics Association's 2023 HCA Film Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Feb. 24 in Beverly Hills.

22 of 80 Celebrate Good Times Danny Mahoney and Radis Denphutaraphrechar Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate with The Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 24.

23 of 80 One Cool Couple Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler give their best smolders at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party, with Casamigos, at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.

24 of 80 Fang-tastic! Mettie Ostrowski Sasha Velour stars in Switch n' Play in VAMP! at the Lincoln Center in New York City on Feb. 24.

25 of 80 Dapper Duet Victor Boyko/Getty for Gucci A$AP Rocky and Salma Hayek pose at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Feb. 24 in Italy.

26 of 80 Sing It! Omar Vega/Getty Erykah Badu performs onstage during the Another Badu Birthday Bash concert at The Factory in Deep Ellum on Feb. 24 in Dallas.

27 of 80 Paying Tribute John Salangsang/Shutterstock Elizabeth Banks and Taron Egerton pose with Karsen Liotta as her late father, Ray Liotta, is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame nine months after the actor's death on Feb. 24.

28 of 80 Baby on Board Manny Hernandez/Wireimage Marc Anthony cradles Nadia Ferreira's belly at the 35th Premio Lo Nuestro at Miami-Dade Arena on Feb. 23, days after the newlyweds announced they are expecting their first child together.

29 of 80 Courtside Chats Allen Berezovsky/Getty Los Angeles Lakers fans Mindy Kaling and her father, Avu Chokalingam, sit courtside at the team's game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 23.

30 of 80 Take a Bow Noam Galai/Getty Images Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan pose together at the opening night for their show, The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window, at Brooklyn Academy of Music on Feb. 23 in New York City.

31 of 80 Talk of the Town Vladimir Kolesnikov/ Michael Priest Photography Author Elizabeth Goldwyn poses with her brother, Tony Goldwyn, at a talk for her new book, SEX, HEALTH, AND CONSCIOUSNESS at the 92nd Street Y in New York City.

32 of 80 Basketball Bonding Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins enjoy date night at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena to see the Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 23.

33 of 80 Shady Ladies Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Klarna Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick pose for a group photo at the Klarna X Paris Hilton House of Y2K Launch Party on Feb. 23 in L.A.

34 of 80 Sheer Chic Arnold Jerocki/WireImage Bella Thorne embraces lace at the Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini show on Feb. 24 during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

35 of 80 Abs Out! BACKGRID Lil Nas X strikes a contrast between his orange wig and shiny blue top while filming a video in L.A. on Feb. 23.

36 of 80 On the Six Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Prime Video Daisy Jones & The Six's Camila Morrone, Riley Keough and Suki Waterhouse get together at the film's Hollywood premiere on Feb. 23.

37 of 80 Mixed Patterns Dave Benett/Getty Images for Floyd Mayweather Dave Brown, Jamie Foxx, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Deon Taylor and Sir Ozwald Boateng flaunt some flashy suits at Floyd Mayweather's private birthday event hosted on Feb. 23 at London's Restaurant Ours.

38 of 80 Tongue Out ADRIANA THOMASA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Christina Aguilera has some fun on stage during the 62nd Viña del Mar International Song Festival in the Chilean city on Feb. 23.

39 of 80 Red Carpet Romance Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix Stars of Netflix's Sex/Life Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi share a loving gaze at a special screening of their show's season 2 on Feb. 23 at the Roma Theater in Los Angeles.

40 of 80 Smile & Wave Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock Looking frilly and fabulous, Evangeline Lilly greets her London fans during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, which will be aired on Feb. 25.

41 of 80 Triple Threat Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Lin-Manuel Miranda hangs with the stars of his new Broadway musical collaboration New York, New York, Anna Uzele and Colton Ryan, on Feb. 23 in N.Y.C.

42 of 80 Show of Support Courtesy of Clark Studio John Legend hangs with friend and designer Jake Arnold at an event celebrating Arnold's line for Crate & Barrel at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Feb. 23.

43 of 80 Mother-Daughter Day Out Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Lego Eva Chen and her daughter, Ren, sport colorful looks at the LEGO Friends Friendship Diner Experience on Feb. 17 in N.Y.C.

44 of 80 Friendly Shopper Getty Looking stylish in an orange jacket and metallic heels, Lala Kent hosts her first Give Them Lala & Friends with Shopify pop-up event on Feb. 23 in L.A.

45 of 80 Smooth Moves JOYO Jay Shetty raises a cup in celebration of his Love Potion smoothie — featuring adaptogens from his brand JOYO and sweetened with Just Date's date syrup — at L.A.'s Erewhon market.

46 of 80 Model Walk MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Gigi Hadid struts her stuff on the Prada runway during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Feb. 23.

47 of 80 On the Catwalk Marco BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Kendall Jenner means business while walking the runway for Prada during the fall/winter 2023-2024 Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23.

48 of 80 Red, Red Hot Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online Jewel wears an eye-catching flower-print red suit as she leaves the Tamron Hall Show in New York City on Feb. 23.

49 of 80 Film Talk Andreas Rentz/Getty Cate Blanchett smiles while at the Berlinale Talent Talk "Grand Orchestra: Conducting Tár" at HAU Hebbel am Ufer in Berlin on Feb. 23.

50 of 80 Seal of Approval Arthue Edwards/Getty Prince William visits the London-based charity organization, The Passage, and officially opens two residential buildings, Bentley House and Passage House, on Feb. 23.

51 of 80 Clowning Around Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Patricia Arquette walks the carpet with her undercover brother, David Arquette, at the Healthy Humor Gala in Los Angeles on Feb. 22.

52 of 80 Star Arrival Raymond Hall/GC Images Tessa Thompson makes a stylish touchdown while arriving at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Feb. 23.

53 of 80 Pose for the Camera Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård attend the Infinity Pool photocall during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin Feb. 22.

54 of 80 On the Mic Gary Miller/Getty Miranda Lambert performs during the 2023 Texas Medal of Arts Awards at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin on Feb. 22.

55 of 80 All Suited Up AFF-USA/Shutterstock Anthony Mackie, Jahi Di'Allo Winston and David Harbour attend the We Have a Ghost film premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 22.

56 of 80 Period Piece Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Tom Hollander and Diane Lane film Feud: Capote's Women in N.Y.C. on Feb. 22.

57 of 80 An Actor Prepares Splash News Online Ewan McGregor in unrecognizable while playing a Russian aristocrat in the upcoming A Gentleman In Moscow in London on Feb. 21.

58 of 80 Smile for the Cameras Jesse Grant/Getty Jennifer Garner shows off those famous dimples while attending the Party Down season 3 premiere in L.A. on Feb. 22.

59 of 80 Coordinating Mates The Image Direct Damian Lewis and girlfriend Alison Mosshart enjoy a rainy stroll through Washington Square Park in New York City on Feb. 22.

60 of 80 Mellow Yellow Chris Pine smiles and waves at photographs after a workout session in Los Angeles on Feb. 22.

61 of 80 Show-Stopper Kevin Mazur/Getty Carrie Underwood wows the audience at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 21 for the New York City stop on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

62 of 80 Hamm's Best Friend The Image Direct Sporting a casual look, Jon Hamm takes his dog for a stroll around Los Angeles on Feb. 21.

63 of 80 Back in Italy Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Haley Lu Richardson graces the red carpet at Diesel's runway show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Feb. 22.

64 of 80 Radio Rocker Mike Coppola/Getty In a sleek black outfit, Pink stops by SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Feb. 22.

65 of 80 (Soon-to-Be) Bride Outside The Image Direct A newly engaged Rebel Wilson enjoys a sunny day in L.A. on Feb. 22.

66 of 80 Meet My Squad Dave Benett/WireImage In a stylish brown top and flashy red pants, Pedro Pascal poses with a posse at "The Forge" experience celebrating season 3 of The Mandalorian on Feb. 22 in London.

67 of 80 Classy Pair Abaca Press/INSTARimages Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman smile in Paris for the Feb. 21 premiere of their film The Son.

68 of 80 City Strut Backgrid Wrapped in a sweeping black coat and sunglasses, Sam Smith heads to the gym in N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on Feb. 21.

69 of 80 Comedy Queen Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock Tiffany Haddish stuns at the 2023 Humor Mill Awards at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on Feb. 21.

70 of 80 Color Down Under Don Arnold/WireImage Andy Cohen suits up in the Southern Hemisphere for the world premiere of the new series Loud + Proud in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 22.

71 of 80 All Hail Gayle CBS Gayle King accepts the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism on Feb. 21 at Arizona State University.

72 of 80 Navy All Over MEGA Gwendoline Christie steps out onto the streets of Italy for Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22.

73 of 80 Guitar Star Joshua Mellin In shades of pink and purple, Margo Price takes the stage in Chicago on Feb. 21.

74 of 80 Wild Bunch Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock At the L.A. premiere of Cocaine Bear on Feb. 21, producers Brian Duffield and Aditya Sood share the red carpet with cast members O'Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Keri Russell, Brooklynn Prince, Max Handelman and Jesse Tyler Ferguson and director Elizabeth Banks.

75 of 80 Funny Face Raymond Hall/GC Images Jonathan Majors gets silly in Midtown Manhattan on Feb. 21.

76 of 80 Up Close and Personal The image direct Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett get cozy while filming scenes for And Just Like That... at the Coney Island boardwalk in Brooklyn, New York, on Feb. 21.

77 of 80 Mother-Daughter Time Backgrid Leslie Mann appears to be in good spirits while taking a Feb. 21 stroll in Central Park with her daughter Maude Apatow, who is currently starring in Little Shop of Horrors in New York City.

78 of 80 Back at It Carlos Alvarez/Getty Director Jon Favreau poses at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Feb. 21 in Madrid to promote the third season of his series, The Mandalorian.

79 of 80 In the Spirit Backgrid Dressed in bright colors, Alessandra Ambrosio flashes a peace sign while celebrating Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Feb. 21.