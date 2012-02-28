Star Tracks: Tuesday, February 28, 2012
'GIRL' TALK
A cheerful Zooey Deschanel enjoys a gab fest with a friend Monday while filming her hit comedy, New Girl, in downtown L.A.
HANG TEN
Kendra Wilkinson gets in vacation mode, sporting cornrows as she rides a wave during a family trip to Hawaii with hubby Hank Baskett and son Hank Jr., 2, on Sunday.
IN DA CLUB
After making a guest appearance on last night's NBC drama Smash, it's game time for Nick Jonas who hits the green for the ninth annual Jason Taylor Celebrity Golf Classic in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Monday.
ON THE MOVE
She may have canceled her Academy Award appearance because of her broken foot, but that doesn't stop Halle Berry from enjoying an afternoon out and about with beau Olivier Martinez Monday afternoon in L.A.
AU NATURAL
Gearing up for the release of The Lorax, Taylor Swift goes makeup-free as she catches a flight Monday from Los Angeles to Sydney, Australia.
ON THE FLY
Supermodel mama Miranda Kerr holds tight to her adorable travel companion, 13-month-old son Flynn, before flying out of Sydney, Australia, on Monday.
BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
Basking in the warm weather, Jaime Pressly kicks off her sandals while playing a game of tag with son Dezi, 4, Monday in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
WHO'S THE 'BOSS'?
Bruce Springsteen leaves his mark on a guitar while leaving his New York City hotel Monday with wife Patti Scialfa. The rocker and his E Street Band are in town for two appearances on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon to promote their latest album Wrecking Ball.
STREET STYLE
Known for his eclectic taste, a solo Johnny Depp steps out wearing one colorful ensemble in New York City on Monday.
SUNNY DISPOSITION
After revealing some somber news last week, Bethenny Frankel gets a pick-me-up Monday while enjoying the sun and surf in Miami.
'HI' LIFE
Guten tag! Contraband star Mark Wahlberg flashes a smile while promoting his action film in Berlin, Germany, on Monday.
FAMILY FUN
Looking relaxed and cheerful, Ali Larter enjoys Sunday brunch with her two main men, husband Hayes MacArthur and son Theodore, 1, in West Hollywood.
MIC CHECK
Jude Law returns to the classroom, this time as a guest lecturer during the Peace One Day's Global Truce 2012 Student Campaign Monday at the University of London.
HEAR NO EVIL
Sarah Jessica Parker playfully gets son James Wilkie's attention Monday while doing the morning commute to her 9-year-old's New York City school.
READY, SET, RUN!
Talk about action-packed! Law amp Order: Special Victims Unit costars Mariska Hargitay and Danny Pino make a run for it while shooting scenes Monday on location in New York City.