Star Tracks - Tuesday, February 26, 2008
NOW HEAR THIS
Janet Jackson exercises total control during a performance for Good Morning America Tuesday at Manhattan's Nokia Theatre, where the singer appeared in support of her new album, Discipline.
STICKING TOGETHER
Paris Hilton and Benji Madden load up during a shopping spree Monday at Fred Segal in Beverly Hills. The new couple have been spotted together all over the country, partying in suburban St. Louis and even at a lunch with Madden's mom.
HOLDING COURT
One night after hosting a star-studded Oscar bash, Madonna does her civic duty – reporting for jury duty Monday at a Los Angeles court. After spending four hours at the courthouse, the pop star was dismissed and released from service.
THE LIGHT OF DAY
A day after making a glamorous Oscar appearance, Katherine Heigl carries true star power after shopping Monday in West Hollywood.
HAVING A GUMBALL
It's raining . . . gumballs? Adam Sandler takes cover on the set of his fantasy-comedy Bedtime Stories in Los Angeles Monday. In the film, Sandler plays a man who tells bedtime stories that begin to come true.
FREQUENT DINER
Continuing her restaurant tour, a casually dressed Jessica Simpson leaves yet another Japanese restaurant – Kumo in West Hollywood – on Monday carrying her own to-go bag.
MUSIC OF THE NIGHT
Bruce Willis and gal pal Emma Hemming arrive arm-in-arm for Monday's Eric Clapton and Steve Winwood concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.
SMILE-HIGH CLUB
After attending the Independent Spirit Awards over the weekend, Eva Mendes keeps her spirits up in Beverly Hills Monday, smiling brightly after a dinner at Madeo restaurant.
SUBTLE SHOUT OUT
Leaving MTV's TRL studio in Manhattan's Times Square Monday, Snoop Dogg keeps a tight grip on a Gatorade bottle and Rihanna, who appears in a print ad on the back of a magazine.
ON THE LOOKOUT
Staying in character, Zac Efron keeps his cool Sunday during a break from filming his latest movie, Me and Orson Welles, currently shooting on the Isle of Man.
DADDY'S GIRL
Newly single after splitting with Carey Hart, Pink goes undercover in the SoHo section of Manhattan Sunday while spending time with another man – her father, James Moore.
DINER'S CLUB
Keeping her growing belly safely under wraps, Gwen Stefani gives her little man – 21-month-old son Kingston – a lift during a family dinner date with husband Gavin Rossdale (not pictured) in West Hollywood on Sunday.
A TOSS UP
Tom Cruise throws the pigskin around at the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., on Friday. The actor brought his 13-year-old son Connor (not pictured) along for a day at the races.
WHAT SUITS HER
Looking more conservative than she did at a recent Valentino show, Lucy Liu is still a standout arriving at Monday's Christian Dior fashion show in Paris.
OUT TO LUNCH
It's all Greek to Kate Moss, who arrives at a restaurant in London with her hairstylist pal James Brown Monday for a taste of Mediterranean cuisine.
WALK & TALK
Without a second to lose, Lost star Evangeline Lilly keeps herself busy on the phone Sunday while running errands in Los Angeles.