Star Tracks - Tuesday, February 26, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 16

NOW HEAR THIS

Credit: Peter Kramer/AP

Janet Jackson exercises total control during a performance for Good Morning America Tuesday at Manhattan's Nokia Theatre, where the singer appeared in support of her new album, Discipline.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

STICKING TOGETHER

Credit: Ramey

Paris Hilton and Benji Madden load up during a shopping spree Monday at Fred Segal in Beverly Hills. The new couple have been spotted together all over the country, partying in suburban St. Louis and even at a lunch with Madden's mom.

3 of 16

HOLDING COURT

Credit: WENN

One night after hosting a star-studded Oscar bash, Madonna does her civic duty – reporting for jury duty Monday at a Los Angeles court. After spending four hours at the courthouse, the pop star was dismissed and released from service.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

THE LIGHT OF DAY

Credit: Jeff Steinberg/INF

A day after making a glamorous Oscar appearance, Katherine Heigl carries true star power after shopping Monday in West Hollywood.

Advertisement

5 of 16

HAVING A GUMBALL

Credit: Kristian/Flynet

It's raining . . . gumballs? Adam Sandler takes cover on the set of his fantasy-comedy Bedtime Stories in Los Angeles Monday. In the film, Sandler plays a man who tells bedtime stories that begin to come true.

6 of 16

FREQUENT DINER

Credit: Stefan/INF

Continuing her restaurant tour, a casually dressed Jessica Simpson leaves yet another Japanese restaurant – Kumo in West Hollywood – on Monday carrying her own to-go bag.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

MUSIC OF THE NIGHT

Credit: Eddie Mejia / Splash News Online

Bruce Willis and gal pal Emma Hemming arrive arm-in-arm for Monday's Eric Clapton and Steve Winwood concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

SMILE-HIGH CLUB

Credit: Charlie Bonilla/Buzz Foto

After attending the Independent Spirit Awards over the weekend, Eva Mendes keeps her spirits up in Beverly Hills Monday, smiling brightly after a dinner at Madeo restaurant.

Advertisement

9 of 16

SUBTLE SHOUT OUT

Credit: Jackson Lee / Splash News Online

Leaving MTV's TRL studio in Manhattan's Times Square Monday, Snoop Dogg keeps a tight grip on a Gatorade bottle and Rihanna, who appears in a print ad on the back of a magazine.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

ON THE LOOKOUT

Credit: WENN

Staying in character, Zac Efron keeps his cool Sunday during a break from filming his latest movie, Me and Orson Welles, currently shooting on the Isle of Man.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

DADDY'S GIRL

Credit: Justin Campbell/BuzzFoto

Newly single after splitting with Carey Hart, Pink goes undercover in the SoHo section of Manhattan Sunday while spending time with another man – her father, James Moore.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

DINER'S CLUB

Credit: Fame Pictures

Keeping her growing belly safely under wraps, Gwen Stefani gives her little man – 21-month-old son Kingston – a lift during a family dinner date with husband Gavin Rossdale (not pictured) in West Hollywood on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

A TOSS UP

Credit: Jeff Gross/Getty

Tom Cruise throws the pigskin around at the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., on Friday. The actor brought his 13-year-old son Connor (not pictured) along for a day at the races.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

WHAT SUITS HER

Credit: BAUER-GRIFFIN

Looking more conservative than she did at a recent Valentino show, Lucy Liu is still a standout arriving at Monday's Christian Dior fashion show in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

OUT TO LUNCH

Credit: WENN

It's all Greek to Kate Moss, who arrives at a restaurant in London with her hairstylist pal James Brown Monday for a taste of Mediterranean cuisine.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

WALK & TALK

Credit: Most Wanted/Flynet

Without a second to lose, Lost star Evangeline Lilly keeps herself busy on the phone Sunday while running errands in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff