Star Tracks: Tuesday, February 24, 2009
SOLID AS A ROCK
Have ring, will travel! A newly engaged Rachel Bilson sports her sparkler during a trip to L.A. grocery store Gelson's on Monday. The actress quietly got engaged to beau Hayden Christensen in December.
FAN-DEMONIUM
Following his appearance at the Academy Awards, Robert Pattinson touches down at Tokyo's
Narita International Airport on Tuesday – where he was greeted by an eager mob of fans. The Twilight star, who happily signed autographs for the crowd, is in Japan to promote his vampire film.
HER LITTLE MAN
Fresh from her Best Actress win at the Academy Awards, Kate Winslet handles her Oscar trophy with care as she arrives at New York's JFK International Airport on Monday. Earlier, Winslet appeared on Oprah Winfrey's talk show and joked that her 8-year-old daughter Mia was not a fan of her Oscar fashion. "She was absolutely mortified I wore a gray dress," Winslet said.
LENDING A HAND
Back in mommy mode after her glam Oscar night with husband Cash Warren, Jessica Alba shows her support for 8-month-old daughter Honor Marie on Monday at a Beverly Hills park.
ROAD TRIP
Miley Cyrus is a peaceful passenger as she straps herself in for a spin in a candy-red Porsche with sister Brandi through their Los Angeles neighborhood on Monday.
LUNCH LADIES
Jennifer Lopez, who celebrated her twins' first birthday over the weekend, steps out for a ladies' lunch date with pal Leah Remini on Monday at Mauro's Café at Fred Segal in West Hollywood.
TAKING A STAND
From the movie set to the White House! George Clooney speaks out Monday about an issue dear to him – the crisis in Darfur – during an interview which aired on Larry King Live. Earlier, the actor, who's also a U.N. Messenger of Peace, met with Vice President Joe Biden and President Obama.
MAKE THEM SWEAT
Back from her trip to New York Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Reggie Bush suit up on Monday for a workout at a Beverly Hills gym.
HOOP DREAMS
With best bud Chace Crawford looking on, Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick tries to score Monday while shooting hoops on the New York City set of their show.
WIND CHILL
Katie Holmes – carrying an eco-friendly tote bag – braves the brisk wind on the New York City set of her movie The Extra Man on Monday. The actress costars with Kevin Kline and John C. Reilly in the comedy based on the Jonathan Ames novel.
CROWD PLEASER
What a homecoming! Supermodel Gisele Bündchen finds herself in the middle of the party Sunday, hitting a street fair in her native Brazil to celebrate the annual Carnival festival in Rio de Janeiro.
DANCE FEVER
Also celebrating Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Matthew McConaughey, girlfriend Camila Alves and Kevin Spacey (all decked out in regalia from Brazilian beer-maker Brahma) check out a samba competition from the VIP lounge of the Sambodromo stadium on Sunday. The actor and his Brazilian sweetie even reportedly took a turn doing some fancy footwork of their own during the festivities.
DOOR SERVICE
Showing off her fresh 'do, Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria Parker keeps things color coordinated in lilac while out running errands in Los Angeles on Monday.
SIGN OF THE TIMES
Taking a timeout from the soccer field, David Beckham leaves his mark, signing a few autographs during a visit Monday to the Adidas store in Milan, Italy.
SNAP JUDGMENT
Bring on the vacation photos! An incognito Ashley Tisdale is armed and ready with her camera while hanging on the beach Sunday during a getaway in Mexico.