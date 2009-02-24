Star Tracks: Tuesday, February 24, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

1 of 15

SOLID AS A ROCK

Credit: Shinn/ Bauer-Griffin

Have ring, will travel! A newly engaged Rachel Bilson sports her sparkler during a trip to L.A. grocery store Gelson's on Monday. The actress quietly got engaged to beau Hayden Christensen in December.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

FAN-DEMONIUM

Credit: Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP/Getty

Following his appearance at the Academy Awards, Robert Pattinson touches down at Tokyo's

Narita International Airport on Tuesday – where he was greeted by an eager mob of fans. The Twilight star, who happily signed autographs for the crowd, is in Japan to promote his vampire film.

3 of 15

HER LITTLE MAN

Credit: Ron Asadorian-Eddie Mejia/Splash News Online

Fresh from her Best Actress win at the Academy Awards, Kate Winslet handles her Oscar trophy with care as she arrives at New York's JFK International Airport on Monday. Earlier, Winslet appeared on Oprah Winfrey's talk show and joked that her 8-year-old daughter Mia was not a fan of her Oscar fashion. "She was absolutely mortified I wore a gray dress," Winslet said.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

LENDING A HAND

Credit: Ramey

Back in mommy mode after her glam Oscar night with husband Cash Warren, Jessica Alba shows her support for 8-month-old daughter Honor Marie on Monday at a Beverly Hills park.

Advertisement

5 of 15

ROAD TRIP

Credit: Ramey

Miley Cyrus is a peaceful passenger as she straps herself in for a spin in a candy-red Porsche with sister Brandi through their Los Angeles neighborhood on Monday.

6 of 15

LUNCH LADIES

Credit: JLM/Splash News Online

Jennifer Lopez, who celebrated her twins' first birthday over the weekend, steps out for a ladies' lunch date with pal Leah Remini on Monday at Mauro's Café at Fred Segal in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

TAKING A STAND

Credit: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa

From the movie set to the White House! George Clooney speaks out Monday about an issue dear to him – the crisis in Darfur – during an interview which aired on Larry King Live. Earlier, the actor, who's also a U.N. Messenger of Peace, met with Vice President Joe Biden and President Obama.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

MAKE THEM SWEAT

Credit: Ramey

Back from her trip to New York Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Reggie Bush suit up on Monday for a workout at a Beverly Hills gym.

Advertisement

9 of 15

HOOP DREAMS

Credit: Steve Sands/Bauer-Griffin

With best bud Chace Crawford looking on, Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick tries to score Monday while shooting hoops on the New York City set of their show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

WIND CHILL

Credit: Hector Vallenilla/Pacific Coast News

Katie Holmes – carrying an eco-friendly tote bag – braves the brisk wind on the New York City set of her movie The Extra Man on Monday. The actress costars with Kevin Kline and John C. Reilly in the comedy based on the Jonathan Ames novel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

CROWD PLEASER

Credit: INF

What a homecoming! Supermodel Gisele Bündchen finds herself in the middle of the party Sunday, hitting a street fair in her native Brazil to celebrate the annual Carnival festival in Rio de Janeiro.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

DANCE FEVER

Credit: Photo Rio News/Splash News Online

Also celebrating Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Matthew McConaughey, girlfriend Camila Alves and Kevin Spacey (all decked out in regalia from Brazilian beer-maker Brahma) check out a samba competition from the VIP lounge of the Sambodromo stadium on Sunday. The actor and his Brazilian sweetie even reportedly took a turn doing some fancy footwork of their own during the festivities.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

DOOR SERVICE

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Showing off her fresh 'do, Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria Parker keeps things color coordinated in lilac while out running errands in Los Angeles on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

SIGN OF THE TIMES

Credit: Luca Ghidoni/Getty

Taking a timeout from the soccer field, David Beckham leaves his mark, signing a few autographs during a visit Monday to the Adidas store in Milan, Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

SNAP JUDGMENT

Credit: Clasos.com/Splash News Online

Bring on the vacation photos! An incognito Ashley Tisdale is armed and ready with her camera while hanging on the beach Sunday during a getaway in Mexico.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff