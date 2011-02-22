Star Tracks: Tuesday, February 22, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

UP IN ARMS

Kellie Pickler leans on new hubby Kyle Jacobs after an afternoon of shopping, followed by lunch at the Ivy in West Hollywood, Calif., on Monday. "Had to drug my husband to drag him shopping," the country star jokingly Tweeted.

SHOW OFF

Now that's a belly shot! Kate Hudson shows off her boho chic style – and a growing baby bump! – during a post-lunch stroll with dad-to-be Matthew Bellamy Monday in L.A.

'CRUISE'-ING ALTITUDE

Tom Cruise and daughter Suri, 4, get a running start to their night Monday after grabbing dinner at Joe Fortes Restaurant in Vancouver. The two have been spending quality time in Canada while Cruise films the latest Mission: Impossible movie.

STAR SPOTTING

Ashlee Simpson – who recently filed for divorce from husband Pete Wentz – flashes a smile while flying solo at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.

'FIGHT'-ING STYLE

Jenna Dewan and hubby Channing Tatum kick off Oscar week with a stop by a Vanity Fair party celebrating Best Picture contender The Fighter Monday in Hollywood.

VESTED INTEREST

Leave it to expectant stylist Rachel Zoe to keep her maternity wear on point while shopping in Beverly Hills on Monday.

SWEPT AWAY

Looking good! Jennifer Aniston makes one chic – and windswept – arrival at the Berlin premiere of her comedy Just Go with It on Monday.

BUMP IT UP

Talk about an all-star pair! Justin Bieber pals around with Rihanna from a courtside perch Sunday at the NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles.

LOUNGE ACT

A little pre-Oscars research perhaps? Ryan Seacrest reads up before Sunday's red carpet while kicking back on vacation with girlfriend Julianne Hough at a resort in Los Cabos, Mexico recently.

OUTREACH PROGRAM

Brad Paisley spreads his musical message far and wide during a lively performance Sunday before the annual Daytona 500 race in Daytona Beach, Fla.

DOWNTOWN DUO

Mom-to-be Natalie Portman and fiancé Benjamin Millepied stick together – and brave the chilly New York City temperatures – during a sweet stroll in Tribeca.

OUT OF 'TOWN'

Ben Affleck's got his bag packed and is ready for takeoff Friday, as he makes his way through Los Angeles International Airport.

'TRUE' STUD

True Blood's Joe Manganiello – who's inviting his costars to his upcoming nuptials – sports a tough leather look while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday.

KISSY FACE

The next day, Manganiello's newly wedded costars Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer share a fond farewell kiss before parting ways at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday.

WORKING MOM

Hands-on mom Jessica Alba – who's expecting once again! – gets back to work at a Santa Monica, Calif., studio on Friday.

SOMETHING'S BREWING

Katie Holmes dons a repeat look Friday while making a casual coffee run in Vancouver, Canada, where Tom Cruise is shooting the latest Mission: Impossible movie.

PURPLE REIGN

After looking bright at the Unknown photo call earlier in the day, Diane Kruger makes an even more striking red carpet appearance Friday evening at her movie's Berlin International Film Festival premiere.

LOVE MATCH

With his marriage to Camille officially behind him, Kelsey Grammer color coordinates with fiancé Kayte Walsh while taking a break from wedding planning in Miami, Fla., on Friday.

