Helen Mirren Stuns on the Red Carpet in Berlin, Plus Tracee Ellis Ross, Pharrell Williams and More

01 of 80 Red Carpet Royalty In a sophisticated black gown, Helen Mirren stuns at the Berlinale International Film Festival on Feb. 20 for a screening of her film Golda.

02 of 80 Red in Atlanta Paras Griffin/Getty Tracee Ellis Ross shines in an eye-catching scarlet coat while speaking at Spelman College's Courageous Conversations: Black in the C-Suite series on Feb. 20.

03 of 80 Genetic Style David Fisher/Shutterstock Pharrell Williams, his wife Helen Lasichanh and their son Rocket Ayer match in shades of green, gray and black at the Moncler Genius 2023 Autumn/Winter show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 20.

04 of 80 Feeling Thirsty? Natasha Campos/Getty Rapper Latto offers onlookers a drink during her performance at the Hennessey Arena All-Star Weekend at Salt Lake City's Edison House on Feb. 18.

05 of 80 Leopard Print Lady Gotham/GC Images Pink strikes a pose outside of New York City's Hudson Yards on Feb. 20.

06 of 80 Be-Weave It or Not The image direct Basket of yarn in tow, Scout Willis rocks a colorful ensemble as she heads home from a knitting class in Los Angeles on Feb. 19.

07 of 80 Pink Goes Green Bruce Glikas/WireImage Pink makes a stop at New York City's Gershwin Theater to meet up with McKenzie Kurtz and Talia Suskauer, who star as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in Wicked on Broadway.

08 of 80 Game Time Sam Hodde/Getty XFL league co-owner Dwayne Johnson hypes up the crowd before the Arlington Renegades and the Vegas Vipers take the field at the former's home stadium in Texas on Feb. 18.

09 of 80 Party of Two Dave Benett/Getty Jodie Turner-Smith channels her inner Cruella de Vil in a fluffy black-and-white coat while she and her husband, Joshua Jackson, attend Netflix's BAFTA Awards afterparty at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on Feb. 19.

10 of 80 Festive Fun Erika Goldring/Getty Mardi Gras beads in hand, Anthony Mackie rides along on a float at New Orleans' Krewe of Bacchus parade on Feb. 19.

11 of 80 All-Star Trio Kevin Mazur/Getty Shaquille O'Neal throws up a peace sign alongside Ben Affleck and his son, Samuel, at the Ruffles Celebrity Game during the NBA's 2023 All-Star Weekend on Feb. 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

12 of 80 Celebrate Good Times Backgrid Gisele Bündchen looks like she is living her best life during Carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro on Feb. 19.

13 of 80 Talk Show Stars Chelsea Handler and Jennifer Hudson let loose on the latter's daytime talk show in Los Angeles on Feb. 20.

14 of 80 Cheers to All Erika Goldring/Getty Dressed to the nines as Bacchus LIV, Adam Devine raises a cup over the crowds gathered at the 2023 Krewe of Bacchus parade on Feb. 19 in New Orleans.

15 of 80 BAFTA Babe Jeff Spicer/Getty Florence Pugh attends the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on Feb. 19 in London, England.

16 of 80 Straight Up Diva Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Paula Abdul attends the 26th annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Feb. 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

17 of 80 Onscreen Gals Dave Benett/Getty Michelle Yeoh and Angela Bassett attend the 95th Oscars Nominees Reception at Claridge's Hotel on Feb. 18 in London, England.

18 of 80 Daring Darling Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Gwendoline Christie attends The Charles Finch & CHANEL 2023 Pre-BAFTA Party at 5 Hertford Street on Feb. 18 in London, England.

19 of 80 Light It Up! Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio Pink lights up the Empire State Building with her signature color during an iHeartRadio Album Release Party for her new LP Trustfall in New York City on Feb. 17.

20 of 80 Shades of Cool Dave Benett/Getty for ES X Perfect Magazine Lisa Rinna rocks a pair of shades as she attends the Es x Perfect Magazine London Fashion Week party at The Dorchester on Feb. 17 in London, England.

21 of 80 Best Buds Joe Scarnici/Getty for Dollar Shave Club Fat Joe and Rudy Gay pose for a photo in the green room during the DraftKings Speakeasy Presented By Dollar Shave Club event at the Clubhouse SLC on Feb. 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

22 of 80 Cozy Costars Charley Gallay/Getty for Netflix Jason Bateman and Julia Garner speak onstage during Netflix's Ozark SAG Event at the Netflix Tudum Theater on Feb. 17 in Los Angeles, California.

23 of 80 Batter Up Bob Levey/Getty Travis Scott steps up to the plate at his organization the Cactus Jack Foundation's 2023 HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Feb. 16.

24 of 80 Stars Align Ice-T poses with his wife Coco Austin and their daughter Chanel at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Michael Buckner/Getty Ice T poses with his wife, Coco Austin, and their daughter, Chanel Nicole Marrow, at his star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 17.

25 of 80 London Town Neil Mockford/GC Images Hugh Jackman flashes a wave and a smile as he arrives at BBC Radio 2 in London on Feb. 17.

26 of 80 Center Stage Johnny Louis/Getty Rocking a sequined look, Gladys Knight performs at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Florida on Feb. 16.

27 of 80 Opera Glam Gisela Schober/Getty A radiant Jane Fonda is seen looking on from her seat at the Vienna Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, on Feb. 16.

28 of 80 Ladies in London Dave Benett/Getty Jodie Turner-Smith and Florence Pugh pose together at the Harris Reed fashion show at the Tate Modern for London Fashion Week on Feb. 16.

29 of 80 Très Cool MEGA Dressed in a black dress with gold accents, Zendaya looks up at a drone while filming the new Bulgari campaign in the South of France on Feb. 14.

30 of 80 Introducing the Boss Rick Kern/Getty George Strait introduces Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band during their tour stop at the Moody Center in Austin on Feb. 16.

31 of 80 Happy Times Charley Gallay/Getty Madelyn Cline and Carlacia Grant are all smiles at the Netflix premiere of Outer Banks season 3 at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Feb. 16.

32 of 80 Lights, Camera … Backgrid Rocking longer, darker hair, Sydney Sweeney hits the set in Rome for a photo shoot on Feb. 17.

33 of 80 Movin' and Groovin' Backgrid Jennifer Lopez arrives at a studio in Los Angeles on Feb. 16 with her hair slicked back into a ponytail and wearing a brown sweatsuit and matching boots.

34 of 80 Feeling Shady BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com Katy Perry gives a wave at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Feb. 16 dressed in a zebra-print blazer and skirt paired with a silver accented top, leather thigh-high boots and dark sunglasses.

35 of 80 Pretty in Pink Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Haley Lu Richardson poses in a hot pink off-the-shoulder gown at the Screen Actors Guild Campari Ambassador Dinner in Los Angeles on Feb. 16, ahead of next week's award ceremony.

36 of 80 Look Back Borja B. Hojas/FilmMagic Elsa Pataky presents the new Gioseppo collection on Feb. 17 in Madrid, Spain.

37 of 80 European Marvels Lia Toby/Getty Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors attend the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania U.K. Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Feb. 16 in London.

38 of 80 Side-by-Side Lia Toby/Getty Also at the U.K. premiere of Ant-Man and The Wasp on Feb. 16, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas look like they're fresh off of a movie screen.

39 of 80 Superstar Emerging Gerald Matzka/Getty Sean Penn attends the opening ceremony of the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival at Berlinale Palast on Feb. 16.

40 of 80 President Stewart Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty President of the International Jury Kristen Stewart attends the She Came to Me premiere and opening ceremony red carpet at the Berlinale International Film Festival on Feb. 16.

41 of 80 Mixing Textures Janet Mayer/StarTraks Katie Holmes looks chic while heading to the opening night of The Wanderers in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16.

42 of 80 Lady in Pink Raymond Hall/GC Images Padma Lakshmi strolls the streets of New York City with a cute pup on her heels on Feb. 16.

43 of 80 All Dressed Up Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup New loves Lori Harvey and Damson Idris strike a playful pose at the premiere of season six of Snowfall in L.A. on Feb. 15.

44 of 80 Red Hot John Nacion/Shutterstock Mindy Kaling keeps the love in the air the day after Valentine's Day, dressed in head-to-toe red at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week.

45 of 80 Super Date Night Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Chris Pratt, who voices Mario in the new The Super Mario Bros. Movie, brings wife Katherine Schwarzenegger to the Super Nintendo World grand opening at Universal Studios Hollywood on Feb. 15.

46 of 80 Double Take STEFANIE LOOS/AFP/Getty Kristen Stewart, who serves as the festival's jury president, stuns at the opening day of the Berlinale International Film Festival in Germany on Feb. 16.

47 of 80 Overseas Glam Dominique Charriau/WireImage Anne Hathaway attends the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Germany for her film She Came to Me on Feb. 16.

48 of 80 Smiles for Miles Backgrid Jennifer Garner appears to be in good spirits on the set of Family Leave in Los Angeles on Feb. 15.

49 of 80 Golden Hour Rebecca Sapp/Getty Honoree Ke Huy Quan poses with his Virtuosos Award at the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on Feb. 15.

50 of 80 On the Mic Rebecca Sapp/Getty Honoree Stephanie Hsu flashes a grin as she addresses the crowd onstage at the Virtuosos Award Ceremony during the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on Feb. 15.

51 of 80 Color Block Style The Image Direct Brad Pitt is seen on set in New York City dressed in a colorful sweatshirt and sweatpants as he continues to film his upcoming movie Wolves on Feb. 15.

52 of 80 Sing Thing Acacia Evans Trisha Yearwood performs at Nashville's famed Bluebird Café on Feb. 15 after celebrating her new cocktail mix, Cheers in a Cup, at the grand opening of Williams Sonoma, where she raised funds for her animal rescue organization Dottie's Yard.

53 of 80 Cheers! Jason Mendez/StarPix/Shutterstock Alan Cumming and Liam Neeson are all smiles at a special screening of Marlowe at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on Feb. 15.

54 of 80 Giddy Co-Stars Mike Marsland/WireImage Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson attend the Creed III European premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on Feb. 15 in London.

55 of 80 Fashionable Fam Jamie McCarthy/Getty Ellen Pompeo and daughter Sienna Pompeo Ivery attend the Michael Kors Collection fall/winter 2023 runway show on Feb.15 in New York City.

56 of 80 Living Legend Don Arnold/WireImage Sting is feeling the music while performing at Aware Super Theatre on Feb. 15 in Sydney, Australia.

57 of 80 Buddy Up Barry Brecheisen/Getty Rudy Pankow and Chase Stokes are playful during a special screening of season 3, episode 1 of Netflix's Outer Banks on Feb. 14 in Chicago, Illinois.

58 of 80 Set Pals Splash News Online Tyler Perry and Kerry Washington are spotted on the set of their upcoming Netflix movie, Six Triple Eight, in Cambridgeshire, England on Feb. 14.

59 of 80 Lover's Lane Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Backgrid Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are loved up after a date at N.Y.C.'s Museum of Natural History on Valentine's Day.

60 of 80 All Hail the Queen Christian Vierig/Getty Queen Latifah looks cool and comfy while outside the Thom Browne show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.

61 of 80 Laugh Out Loud Lexie Moreland/Getty Rebecca Hall, Morgan Spector and David Harbour share some laughs while front row at the Thom Browne ready-to-wear fashion show at The Shed during NYFW on Feb. 14.

62 of 80 Happy Gal Rebecca Sapp/Getty Sarah Michelle Gellar smiles while attending the American Riviera Award Ceremony during the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Arlington Theatre in California on Feb. 14.

63 of 80 Fresh Faced Beaut Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Lucy Hale runs errands on Feb. 14 in Los Angeles.

64 of 80 Power Couple Backgrid Cardi B and Offset hold hands as they go out for a Valentine's Day dinner date in New York City on Feb. 14.

65 of 80 Shoulder On Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock Brendan Fraser and girlfriend Jeanne Moore are adorable at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on Feb. 14.

66 of 80 Pink Parade Michael Loccisano/Getty Bella Thorne and Lil Nas X attend the Christian Cowan show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.

67 of 80 Party People Courtesy Teresa Giudice is pictured at the season premiere party of Real Housewives of New Jersey with DJ Shortkutz at Gigante Restaurant in Eastchester, N.Y., on Feb. 7.

68 of 80 Drive-By Wedding Craig Barritt/Getty Christian Siriano pulls up to N.Y.C.'s Times Square on Feb. 14 to celebrate Valentine's Day by hosting pop-up wedding ceremonies with Minted Weddings.

69 of 80 Overseas Romance MEGA Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright make for a stylish duo as they stroll hand-in-hand through the London streets on Valentine's Day.

70 of 80 Travels Abroad Dave Benett/Getty Eugene Levy smiles while attending the London premiere of his Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler on Feb. 14.

71 of 80 Dare to Denim Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Julianne Hough struts into the Feb. 14 Brandon Maxwell show during New York Fashion Week.

72 of 80 Singing in the Sun Lesley Garcia/Backgrid Katy Perry lounges on the beach in Honolulu while filming American Idol on Feb. 12.

73 of 80 Victory Lap MEGA Champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes waves alongside Minnie Mouse as the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade float passes through Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Feb. 13.

74 of 80 Sideline Sweethearts Michael Simon/Shutterstock Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre cuddle up courtside during the Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden the night before Valentine's Day.

75 of 80 Blue Bow Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock In a statement striped suit and matching ascot, Angela Bassett glows at the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton on Feb. 13 in Beverly Hills.

76 of 80 Pairing Reds Amanda Jones/Getty New York Fashion Week is graced by Lil Nas X and Teyana Taylor, who sit front row at the LaQuan Smith Fall 2023 ready to wear show at Rockefeller Center's Rainbow Room on Feb. 13.

77 of 80 Hand in Hand Bruce Glikas/Getty The evening's honoree, Billy Crudup, brings Naomi Watts as his date to The Edison Ballroom for The Vineyard Theatre's 40th Anniversary Gala on Feb. 13.

78 of 80 Working Through Winter James Devaney/GC Images On the set of his new movie Wolves, Brad Pitt braves the snow in the Old Howard Beach neighborhood of N.Y.C. on Feb. 13.

79 of 80 Shades of Blonde GC Images Cate Blanchett looks sunny as ever in a pastel yellow blouse and cool black shades outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Feb. 13.