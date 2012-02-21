Star Tracks: Tuesday, February 21, 2012
SCHOOL SPIRIT
A blushing Duchess of Cambridge makes a sophisticated arrival to Oxford's Art Room facility at Rose Hill Primary School on Tuesday, where she participated in a watercolor lesson alongside 7- and 8-year-old students.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Striking a dramatic pose, Victoria Beckham works it at the launch of her Autumn/Winter fashion collection Friday at London's Harvey Nichols.
BUMP IT UP
New parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z leave baby girl Blue Ivy at home for a little courtside action Monday night at New York's Madison Square Garden, where the rapper's New Jersey Nets beat the hometown Knicks 100-92.
LAUGH FACTORY
Not so mellow in yellow, an upbeat Ashton Kutcher finds his funny bone while sitting courtside with a female friend Monday at L.A.'s Staples Center, where the actor's good spirits helped the Lakers upset the Portland Trailblazers 103-92.
BABY STEPS
Seven months old and standing tall! Mom Jessica Alba helps baby Haven stay balanced Saturday while relaxing with husband Cash Warren and daughter Honor (not pictured) at a sunny Beverly Hills park.
LET'S GET LOUD!
Jennifer Lopez grabs a prime view of the Rio Carnival Parade at the Sambadrome on Sunday – her first time at the Brazilian celebration – alongside beau Casper Smart.
BRUSH OFF
Maybe The Lorax is rubbing off on Zac Efron? With a wooly coif and facial hair, the fuzzy star walks the red carpet Sunday at the premiere of his animated Dr. Seuss movie in Universal City, Calif.
LOOK, MA, NO HANDS!
Gwen Stefani and her little daredevil hit a Santa Monica park Saturday where Zuma, 3, worked on his scooter and bike skills.
NESTING INSTINCT?
A very pregnant Jessica Simpson steps out on a shopping trip with her mom, Tina Simpson (not pictured) to Bel Bambini baby boutique in L.A.
CALL OF DUTY
Fresh off an early birthday celebration in Beverly Hills, Rihanna takes a tough stand with her camouflage ensemble in London on Friday.
DO THE WAVE
With Fashion Week wrapped, Emma Stone greets photographers during a casual outing in New York on Friday.
TAKING QUESTIONS
After receiving a standing ovation, Angelina Jolie happily answers questions before the Croatia premiere of her directorial debut, In the Land of Blood and Honey, on Friday.
SIBLING SUPPORT
Ray J, who said he's trying to "process the emptiness" felt following the death of Whitney Houston, stays close to sister Brandy Friday at LAX. The pair is expected to attend the late singer's invitation-only funeral Saturday in Newark, N.J.
TUMMY NOTICE
Expectant mom Sienna Miller adds a delicate touch of lace to her baby bump Friday on the set of her romantic comedy, A Case Of You, in Brooklyn, N.Y.
WELL SUITED
Looking good! Robert Pattinson flashes a smile while continuing to promote his upcoming drama Bel Ami Friday in Berlin, Germany.
'FUR' REAL
After a gorgeous appearance at New York Fashion Week, Jessica Alba makes a warm return to Los Angeles on Friday.
CLASS ACT
TGIF! School is out for Glee hunks Cory Monteith and Mark Salling, who keep things shady Friday on the L.A. set of their FOX hit.