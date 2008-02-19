Star Tracks - Tuesday, February 19, 2008

HAWAII TWO-THREE

Credit: Will Binns/ Pacific Coast News

After pulling daddy duty in Los Angeles, David Beckham says aloha on Monday in Honolulu, where his team the Los Angeles Galaxy are participating in the Pan-Pacific Championship soccer tournament.

BABE IN ARMS

Credit: Picture Media/INF

Naomi Watts carries out her latest role – as mom – with style

Tuesday, toting along 6-month-old Alexander for a visit with her family

in Sydney, Australia.

ON THE FLY

Credit: Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland

Heidi Klum and Seal have a roaring good time – check out that ferocious face paint – on the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride Monday at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

BAGGAGE HANDLER

Credit: NATIONAL PHOTO GROUP

Armed with carry-on luggage, Patrick Dempsey – with his wife Jillian Fink (not pictured) – waits for a flight at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.

TEAM UP

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

Hilary Duff and her hockey-playing beau Mike Comrie use teamwork Monday while exiting the Waverly Inn in New York City.

BATHING BEAUTY

Credit: VO/Flynet

Eva Longoria Parker gets wet and wild while on vacation in Mexico with husband Tony Parker.

Toast with the Most

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Jay-Z and LeBron James raise glasses at their second annual Two Kings Dinner in New Orleans. The celebration capped off the basketball player's winning weekend after the NBA All-Star Game.

SIBLING REVELRY

Credit: Joerg Carstensen/EPA

Continuing their fun at the Berlin International Film Festival, Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman add color to the premiere of their new movie The Other Boleyn Girl on Friday.

PURPLE HAZE

Credit: Jones/Barnsley/Pacific Coast News

Jessica Alba keeps her concentration steady as she continues her shopping adventures, this time hitting up the boutiques on L.A.'s Robertson Boulevard on Thursday.

A NEW DAY

Credit: BARM/Fame Pictures

After kicking off her world tour in Johannesburg, South Africa, Celine Dion and her son Rene Charles visit one of the centers of the African Children's Feeding Scheme in Soweto on Friday. ACFS is an organization that provides meals for poor, orphaned and abandoned kids.

SOLID SUPPORTER

Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty

Bringing awareness to homelessness in the U.K., Kate Winslet makes a perfectly poised arrival for the Cardboard Citizens dinner and charity auction Friday at London's Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

BEHIND THE WHEEL

Credit: Gregorio Binuya/ABACA

Nick Lachey gets geared up Friday in New York City while unveiling a custom Hot Wheels car designed by celebrity jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills. The singer helped celebrate the toy model's 40th anniversary at the Mattel showroom.

SHOWING THE LOVE

Credit: Chris Weeks/Wireimage

Dan Cupid didn't show up until Friday for "A Day Late" Valentine's Day party at Las Vegas's LAX Nightclub, where Paris Hilton really sparkled

THE SILVER LINING

Credit: Jason Fraser/LDP Images

Mariah Carey, in a sexy silver dress, works the camera while on the Los Angeles set of her new music video "Touch My Body," directed by pal Brett Ratner and guest-starring 30 Rock funnyman Jack McBrayer.

Lindsay's Lovely Lunch

Credit: Andy Johnstone/Bret Thompsett/Pacific Coast News

Lindsay Lohan takes advantage of the great L.A. weather and pops into a restaurant up on Sunset Plaza.

