Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Are Giddy in L.A., Plus Shaq, Adam Lambert & Queen and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
February 18, 2020 06:00 AM

Hand to Hold

Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson enjoy a day out in L.A. on Monday. 

Shaq at the Cinema

Shaquille O’Neal attends the 2020 Pan African Film Festival for the premiere of Foster Boy in L.A. on Monday. 

Killer Queen

Adam Lambert performs with Queen at Fire Fight Australia at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Sunday. 

Rainbow Bright

Nicole Kidman is seen wearing a bright purple, pink and blue outfit on set for The Prom in L.A. on Monday. 

Wake-Up Call

Liam Neeson arrives at Good Morning America on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Love Is in the Air

Bella Hadid signs copies of LOVE magazine on Monday during London Fashion Week. 

Fashionable Friends

Billy Porter and Ncuti Gatwa attend the JW Anderson show during London Fashion Week on Monday. 

Feeling Fierce

Anya Taylor-Joy steps out on Monday wearing a leopard ensemble in N.Y.C. 

New York Minute

Ana De Armas looks stylish while shopping in New York City on Monday. 

Picture Perfect

Tyler, The Creator attends the Renell Medrano and WePresent opening preview of PAMPARA Photographic exhibition on Monday in London. 

On the Move

Suki Waterhouse is a gal on the go in L.A. on Monday. 

Now You See Them ...

Elisabeth Moss and director Leigh Whannell attend the Invisible Man premiere at Gaumont Champs-Élysées on Monday in Paris. 

Lounging Around

Gwendoline Christie attends the LOVE Magazine London Fashion Week party at The Standard, London on Monday. 

Why So Blue?

Alice Eve dons a stylish, light-blue jumpsuit to the Belgravia TV show photo call in London on Monday. 

Seeing the World

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake get together on Monday in Berlin for a photo call for their new film, Trolls World Tour.

Monday Moves

Kendall Jenner hits her mark backstage at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week on Monday.

Sparkle Motion

Cate Blanchett lights the night on Monday at the U.K. premiere of True History of the Kelly Gang at Picturehouse Central in London.

For Sport

Wladimir Klitschko and host Hugh Grant joke on stage during the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards at Verti Music Hall in Berlin on Monday night.

Dog Days

Another day, another walk for Emily Ratajkowski and her pup, who pound the pavement on Monday in N.Y.C.

Gentlemen Only

Nas and A$AP Ferg have a moment in the booth at the Hennessy All-Star Weekend Gentlemen’s Lounge at The Old Post Office in Chicago.

'Wilde' About the Game

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis treat kids Daisy and Otis to front-row seats at the Harlem Globetrotters game in L.A. on Sunday.

Perfect Pair

Also at the Harlem Globetrotters game in L.A. on Sunday, Tyra Banks and son York.

All That Glitters

Sam Smith sings a tune on Friday night’s episode of The Graham Norton Show in London.

And ... Action!

Spike Lee and son Jackson grab their seats on Sunday night at the NBA All-Star Game at the United Center in Chicago.

That's Entertainment

During halftime of the All-Star Game, Chance the Rapper entertains the crowd with some help from Quavo.

'Common' Knowledge

Also taking the stage during the All-Star Game on Sunday: Chicago native Common.

Take a Break

Meanwhile, Donnie Wahlberg and son Elijah take in the All-Star action from their front-row seats. 

Star Sighting

The night before, Offset and Cardi B stop into the United Center for the 2020 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night event.

Royal Welcome

Prince Charles unveils a commemorative plaque to mark his visit at the Emma Willis LTD factory as Willis looks on on Monday during a visit to Gloucester, England. 

Sunday Styles

Reuben Selby and Maisie Williams step out for the Christopher Kane show during London Fashion Week on Monday.

Helping Hands

Olivia Newton-John performs during Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Sunday night.

Dressed to Impress

Billy Porter, Cate Blanchett and Sandy Powell attend the Roksanda show during London Fashion Week on Sunday.

Like Father, Like Son

Bill Murray, right, and his son Jackson William Murray look on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Clemson and Louisville in South Carolina on Saturday.

On the Dot

Alexa Chung attends the Erdem show at the National Portrait Gallery during London Fashion Week on Monday. 

Front Row Family

Romeo, Cruz, David and Harper Beckham and Anna Wintour are seated in the front row as usual at the Victoria Beckham show during London Fashion Week on Sunday.

Love in Spades

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union host his annual Stance Spades tournament during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago on Saturday night.

So Rad

Daniel Radcliffe attends the gala screening of his film Escape From Pretoria at the Curzon Soho in London on Sunday.

Lovely Lady

Katy Perry is spotted leaving Craig’s Restaurant in Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day.

