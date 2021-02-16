Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Take Their New Pup Out in Brentwood, Plus Naomi Osaka, Shailene Woodley and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to  

By People Staff
Updated February 16, 2021 11:20 AM

Puppy Parents

Credit: BACKGRID

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell take their adorable Labrador Retriever puppy for a walk through their Brentwood, California neighborhood on Monday.

Good Vibes

Credit: Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Naomi Osaka of Japan shares a smile during the quarterfinals of the 2021 Australian Open on Tuesday at Melbourne.

Chilly City

Credit: The Image Direct

Newly engaged Shailene Woodley keeps warm in a big jacket while on the set of her new movie Misanthrope on Monday in Montreal.

Puppy Playtime

Credit: SplashNews.com

Zach Braff and his dog head to the dog park on Tuesday.

Grocery Run

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ariel Winter rocks platinum blonde hair as she arrives at Trader Joe's to pick up groceries on Monday in Studio City.

Fun in the Sun

Credit: BACKGRID

Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Hamlin hold hands while taking an afternoon Valentine’s Day stroll on the beach in Miami on Sunday.

Pattern Play

Credit: BACKGRID

Quavo and Saweetie step out in colorful outfits for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner date on Sunday in West Hollywood.

Red Hot

Credit: Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Rita Ora steals the spotlight with her performance on Sunday’s Dancing On Ice

Keep the Peace

Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Martha Hunt flashes peace signs while wearing a two-piece Jason Wu suit on Sunday outside the designer’s New York Fashion Week show. 

Off to the Races

Credit: John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock

Luke Combs takes the stage ahead of the Nascar Daytona 500 Auto Race on Sunday in Daytona Beach, Florida. 

Mad for Plaid

Credit: Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Busy Philipps goes for a morning walk in a statement-making coat on Saturday in N.Y.C.

Bundled Bella

Credit: BACKGRID

Bella Hadid wore a bright pink scarf over her face mask as she left Bar Pitti after lunch with friends in New York.

Hands Full

Credit: BACKGRID

Aaron Paul went shopping for flowers in Los Feliz, California ahead of Valentine's Day.

Galentine's Walk

Credit: LESE/BACKGRID

Supermodels Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne were spotted on an outing together in Los Angeles.

Big Debut

Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Regina King hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time and delivered the opening monologue with help from longtime cast member Kenan Thompson.

Man's Best Friend

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Gavin Rossdale was seen walking his dog at a park in Los Angeles.

Big Apple Love

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bachelorette couple Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark smile big for a selfie at the Empire State Building in New York City.

Cravings

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were spotted out and about while shopping in Los Angeles.

Working Mom

Credit: Jose Perez/SplashNews.com

Pregnant Hilary Duff was seen wrapping filming the series finale of Younger in Brooklyn.

Rockin' Duo

Credit: Roger/BACKGRID

Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne walked hand-in-hand out of BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, California.

Mad About Plaid

Credit: Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Busy Philipps kept warm in a coat with matching red leather gloves while out in New York City.

Riding in Style

Credit: MEGA

Kim Kardashian shows off her curves on Thursday night while out in Los Angeles.

Northern Exposure

Credit: TheImageDirect

Newly engaged Shailene Woodley hits the set of her latest project, Misanthrope, in Montreal, Canada, on Friday.

Friday Feels

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A solo Harrison Ford steps out in Los Angeles on Friday.

Who's There?

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash

An almost-incognito Irina Shayk goes for a walk in New York City on Friday.

Drinks à Deux

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Gleb Savchenko and girlfriend Cassie Scerbo take their caffeine to-go in L.A. on Friday.

Sweet Spot

Credit: Jonathan Bennett

Jonathan Bennett gets sweet with his fiancé Jaymes Vaughan after baking their Lily’s Sweets BE MINE Skillet Brownie at home before Valentine’s Day. 

On Location

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hilary Duff films a scene on the set of Younger on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Back to Work

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash

Mary-Kate Olsen arrives at her office building with coffee in hand on Thursday in N.Y.C.

London Town

Credit: Splash

Tom Hardy chats as he parks his motorcycle, while out on a shopping trip in London on Thursday.

Puppies Please

Credit: BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lucy Hale chats on the phone while taking out her two puppies on Thursday in L.A.

Step in Style

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Irina Shayk heads out for breakfast in snowy N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Laughing Out Loud