Lizzo Celebrates Valentine's Day in West Hollywood, Plus Katie Holmes, Ariana DeBose and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated February 15, 2022 01:51 PM

Be Mine

Credit: Backgrid

Lizzo heads to a Valentine's Day dinner date at Craig's in West Hollywood on Feb. 15. 

Endless Style

Credit: Star Max/GC Images

Out in N.Y.C., Katie Holmes shows off her elegant street style on Feb. 14.

On the Move

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Ariana DeBose braves the cold in N.Y.C. to attend the Carolina Herrera show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.

Cruise Control

Credit: Backgrid

Jason Momoa and a friend ride their vintage bikes through Malibu on Feb. 12.

Light Up the Sky

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates Valentine's Day with Tiffany & Co. by making a trip to the Empire State Building to turn the building Tiffany Blue on Feb. 14.

Hanging Downtown

Credit: The IMage Direct

Gigi Hadid, Tan France and Antoni Porowski hang out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Feb. 14.

Family Matters

Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

La La Anthony and her son Kiyan attend the LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2022 show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.

Cycle for a Cause

Credit: David Hartley/Shutterstock

In the U.K., Tom Daley rides up White Hill during his Red Nose Day challenge to raise money for Comic Relief on Feb. 15.

Center Stage

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

Dua Lipa makes a stop in Nashville during her Future Nostalgia Tour at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 14.

Ultimate Squad

Credit: Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland

Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams hangs with Iron Man, Spider-Man, a member of the Dora Milaje and Black Panther inside Avengers Campus at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California on Feb. 14.

Big Kiss

Megan Thee Stallion blows a kiss at the Coach Fall/Winter 2022 Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14. 

Fashion Week Chic

Alexandra Daddario arrives looking radiant in red at the Carolina Herrera show in N.Y.C. on Feb. 14. 

Back to Crack the Case

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Selena Gomez is back on the Upper West Side to film Only Murders in the Building on Feb. 14 in N.Y.C.

Beach Buddies

Justin Theroux and his pup Kuma hit the beach in Tulum on Feb. 13. 

Leading Ladies

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore and Alicia Silverstone sit front row at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2022 New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 12.

Major Key

Credit: Karim Saafir/Getty

Issa Rae receives the first-ever key to the city of Inglewood by Mayor James Butts during the Taste of Inglewood Experience on Feb. 12.

Super Bowl Sunday

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine pose with bedazzled Super Bowl LVI footballs at the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 in Inglewood, California.

Tongues Out

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Machine Gun Kelly and Maddie Hasson put on their press conference faces while promoting Taurus at the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin on Feb. 13.

Super Bowl Crew

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Justin and Hailey Bieber hang with bestie Kendall Jenner at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 in Inglewood, California.

Picture Perfect

Credit: Jose Miguel Fernandez/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz hit the red carpet at the 2022 Goya Awards photocall in Valencia, Spain on Feb. 12.

Halftime Show History

Credit: Gregory Shamus/Getty

Legends Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg put on an incredible performance during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Feb. 13.

Vegas Vibes

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Luke Bryan embraces the crowd during the opening night of his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

Karlie on the Catwalk

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

During New York Fashion Week, Karlie Kloss struts down the runway at the Brandon Maxwell show on Feb. 12.

Coffee Run

Credit: The Image Direct

Selma Blair tips her hat while out grabbing coffee with her service dog on Feb. 12 in L.A.

Kissy Face

Credit: JC Olivera/WireImage

Megan Thee Stallion blows a kiss while arriving at Michael Rubin's Super Bowl LVI Fanatics party in Culver City, California, on Feb. 12.

Social Climber

Credit: Chris Polk/Polk Imaging

Joe Jonas and his DNCE bandmates perform with Kygo at the Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew event in L.A. on Feb. 12.

Football Fans

Credit: Chris Polk/Polk Imaging

Guy Fieri poses with Olivia Culpo ahead of the Super Bowl at the Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew event in L.A. on Feb. 12.

Smooth Rider

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Orlando Bloom takes a ride on his motorcycle in L.A. on Feb. 12.

Fashion Friends

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Olivia Palermo and Nicky Hilton Rothschild sit together while attending the PatBo show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12.

Baby Bumpin'

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who are expecting their first child together, celebrate Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin at Goya Studios in L.A. on Feb. 11.

Animal Instinct

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light

Gwen Stefani performs onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Feb. 11.

Let's Party

Credit: Jennifer Johnson Photography/Tao Group Hospitality

Jamie Foxx attends TAO's Big Game Weekend event in L.A. on Feb. 11, alongside fellow guests Diplo, Miguel, Ne-Yo and Troy Aikman.

Say Cheese

Credit: MOVI Inc.

Charlie Puth, who stars in the Flamin' Hot Cheetos Super Bowl commercial, hangs out at Frito-Lay's Calle de Crunch experience at L.A. Live on Feb. 11.

All Smiles

Credit: Matt Crossick/PA Wire/Zuma

Adele makes a guest appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Feb. 10 in London.

Peace Out

Credit: Backgrid

Kate Hudson leaves a friend's house in Brentwood, California on Feb. 11. 

Vegas Nights

Credit: Courtesy Magic Mike Live

Simone Biles and the stars of Magic Mike Live snap a photo at Sahara Las Vegas on Feb. 10.

To the Point

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Asia Argento and Dario Argento reconnect at the Dark Glasses (Occhiali neri) photocall during the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin on Feb. 11.

Looking Sharp

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Ciara and Russell Wilson dress to the nines for the 11th annual NFL Honors in L.A. on Feb. 10. 

Powerful Performance 

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Halsey takes the stage at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 10 in L.A. 

Musical Moment 

Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster steal the spotlight during opening night for The Music Man on Feb. 10 at Winter Garden Theatre in N.Y.C. 

Sweet Siblings

Credit: Noam Galai/WireImage

Blake Lively and her sister Robyn show support for pal Hugh Jackman at the opening night of The Music Man on Feb. 10 in N.Y.C.

Super Bowl Kick-Offs

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Alyssa Milano hits the carpet for A Night of Pride with GLAAD and NFL on Feb. 10 in Inglewood, California.

Golden Girl

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Amanda Seyfried steps out in a retro-inspired suit after dinner at L'Avenue at Saks on Feb. 10 in N.Y.C.

Leather Lovers

Credit: Backgrid

Avril Lavigne and boyfriend Mod Sun are spotted after a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Feb. 10.

Carpet for a Cause 

Credit: Steven Simione/Getty

Jimmie Allen attends St. Jude's 17th annual Legends for Charity Event at JW Marriott in L.A. on Feb. 10. 

Pop Punk's Prince

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Also at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival: a bejeweled Machine Gun Kelly.

After Party Vibes 

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Usher wows the crowd at the NFL Honors Post-Party at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 10 in Inglewood, California. 

On the Move

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kendall Jenner chats on the phone while out in L.A. on Feb. 10. 

Thumbs Up

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Hugh Jackman signals that he's all good ahead of the opening performance of The Music Man at Winter Garden in N.Y.C. on Feb. 10.

Dancin' In the Street

Credit: Backgrid

Al Pacino vibes out to his music during his walk through Beverly Hills on Feb. 10.

Effortless Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Looking stylish out in N.Y.C., Tessa Thompson chats on the phone while on a walk on Feb. 9.

Mother of All Style

Credit: DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock

Rihanna puts her baby bump on full display in a bold outfit while out to dinner in Santa Monica on Feb. 10. 

Reunited and It Feels So Good

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jabari Banks, Will Smith, Joseph Marcell, and Tatyana Ali attend the premiere of Peacock's BEL-AIR on Feb. 9 in Santa Monica. 

Green with Envy

Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty

Dua Lipa performs on The Future Nostalgia Tour in Miami, donning a neon green ensemble on Feb. 9. 

Taking Action

Credit: Action Press/MediaPunch

Chris Hemsworth films Extraction 2 in Vienna, Austria on Feb. 9. 

Chic Cheers

Credit: SAMUEL ALEMAYHU

Kendall Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou partied with their favorite spirits with 818 Tequila and Sunny Vodka at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles, on Feb. 7.

What a Pair

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Lil Jon and Guy Fieri attend the Big Game Kick-Off Event on Feb. 9 in L.A. 

Strumming Along

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

John Mayer performs during SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series on Feb. 9 in L.A. 

Side by Side

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Cole Tucker attend a John Mayer concert in L.A. on Feb. 9 as part of SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series. 

Date Night

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz enjoy date night at a John Mayer concert on Feb. 9 in L.A. 

Golden Girl

Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Eva Longoria hosted a VIP dinner with Casa Del Sol Tequila and L'Agence to kick off New York Fashion Week at Goldbar in New York City on Feb. 9.

Questions and Answers

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell and Mark Ruffalo participate in the Q&A during a special screening of The Adam Project in N.Y.C. on Feb. 9.

Need a Ride?

Credit: MEGA

Tom Holland hops on a Vespa and takes a tour through Rome, Italy on Feb. 9. 

Rock On