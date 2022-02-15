Lizzo Celebrates Valentine's Day in West Hollywood, Plus Katie Holmes, Ariana DeBose and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Be Mine
Lizzo heads to a Valentine's Day dinner date at Craig's in West Hollywood on Feb. 15.
Endless Style
Out in N.Y.C., Katie Holmes shows off her elegant street style on Feb. 14.
On the Move
Ariana DeBose braves the cold in N.Y.C. to attend the Carolina Herrera show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.
Cruise Control
Jason Momoa and a friend ride their vintage bikes through Malibu on Feb. 12.
Light Up the Sky
Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates Valentine's Day with Tiffany & Co. by making a trip to the Empire State Building to turn the building Tiffany Blue on Feb. 14.
Hanging Downtown
Gigi Hadid, Tan France and Antoni Porowski hang out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Feb. 14.
Family Matters
La La Anthony and her son Kiyan attend the LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2022 show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.
Cycle for a Cause
In the U.K., Tom Daley rides up White Hill during his Red Nose Day challenge to raise money for Comic Relief on Feb. 15.
Center Stage
Dua Lipa makes a stop in Nashville during her Future Nostalgia Tour at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 14.
Ultimate Squad
Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams hangs with Iron Man, Spider-Man, a member of the Dora Milaje and Black Panther inside Avengers Campus at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California on Feb. 14.
Big Kiss
Megan Thee Stallion blows a kiss at the Coach Fall/Winter 2022 Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.
Fashion Week Chic
Alexandra Daddario arrives looking radiant in red at the Carolina Herrera show in N.Y.C. on Feb. 14.
Back to Crack the Case
Selena Gomez is back on the Upper West Side to film Only Murders in the Building on Feb. 14 in N.Y.C.
Beach Buddies
Justin Theroux and his pup Kuma hit the beach in Tulum on Feb. 13.
Leading Ladies
Drew Barrymore and Alicia Silverstone sit front row at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2022 New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 12.
Major Key
Issa Rae receives the first-ever key to the city of Inglewood by Mayor James Butts during the Taste of Inglewood Experience on Feb. 12.
Super Bowl Sunday
Rebel Wilson and Adam Devine pose with bedazzled Super Bowl LVI footballs at the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 in Inglewood, California.
Tongues Out
Machine Gun Kelly and Maddie Hasson put on their press conference faces while promoting Taurus at the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin on Feb. 13.
Super Bowl Crew
Justin and Hailey Bieber hang with bestie Kendall Jenner at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 in Inglewood, California.
Picture Perfect
Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz hit the red carpet at the 2022 Goya Awards photocall in Valencia, Spain on Feb. 12.
Halftime Show History
Legends Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg put on an incredible performance during the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Feb. 13.
Vegas Vibes
Luke Bryan embraces the crowd during the opening night of his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on Feb. 11.
Karlie on the Catwalk
During New York Fashion Week, Karlie Kloss struts down the runway at the Brandon Maxwell show on Feb. 12.
Coffee Run
Selma Blair tips her hat while out grabbing coffee with her service dog on Feb. 12 in L.A.
Kissy Face
Megan Thee Stallion blows a kiss while arriving at Michael Rubin's Super Bowl LVI Fanatics party in Culver City, California, on Feb. 12.
Social Climber
Joe Jonas and his DNCE bandmates perform with Kygo at the Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew event in L.A. on Feb. 12.
Football Fans
Guy Fieri poses with Olivia Culpo ahead of the Super Bowl at the Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew event in L.A. on Feb. 12.
Smooth Rider
Orlando Bloom takes a ride on his motorcycle in L.A. on Feb. 12.
Fashion Friends
Olivia Palermo and Nicky Hilton Rothschild sit together while attending the PatBo show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12.
Baby Bumpin'
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who are expecting their first child together, celebrate Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin at Goya Studios in L.A. on Feb. 11.
Animal Instinct
Gwen Stefani performs onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Feb. 11.
Let's Party
Jamie Foxx attends TAO's Big Game Weekend event in L.A. on Feb. 11, alongside fellow guests Diplo, Miguel, Ne-Yo and Troy Aikman.
Say Cheese
Charlie Puth, who stars in the Flamin' Hot Cheetos Super Bowl commercial, hangs out at Frito-Lay's Calle de Crunch experience at L.A. Live on Feb. 11.
All Smiles
Adele makes a guest appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Feb. 10 in London.
Peace Out
Kate Hudson leaves a friend's house in Brentwood, California on Feb. 11.
Vegas Nights
Simone Biles and the stars of Magic Mike Live snap a photo at Sahara Las Vegas on Feb. 10.
To the Point
Asia Argento and Dario Argento reconnect at the Dark Glasses (Occhiali neri) photocall during the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin on Feb. 11.
Looking Sharp
Ciara and Russell Wilson dress to the nines for the 11th annual NFL Honors in L.A. on Feb. 10.
Powerful Performance
Halsey takes the stage at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 10 in L.A.
Musical Moment
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster steal the spotlight during opening night for The Music Man on Feb. 10 at Winter Garden Theatre in N.Y.C.
Sweet Siblings
Blake Lively and her sister Robyn show support for pal Hugh Jackman at the opening night of The Music Man on Feb. 10 in N.Y.C.
Super Bowl Kick-Offs
Alyssa Milano hits the carpet for A Night of Pride with GLAAD and NFL on Feb. 10 in Inglewood, California.
Golden Girl
Amanda Seyfried steps out in a retro-inspired suit after dinner at L'Avenue at Saks on Feb. 10 in N.Y.C.
Leather Lovers
Avril Lavigne and boyfriend Mod Sun are spotted after a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Feb. 10.
Carpet for a Cause
Jimmie Allen attends St. Jude's 17th annual Legends for Charity Event at JW Marriott in L.A. on Feb. 10.
Pop Punk's Prince
Also at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival: a bejeweled Machine Gun Kelly.
After Party Vibes
Usher wows the crowd at the NFL Honors Post-Party at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 10 in Inglewood, California.
On the Move
Kendall Jenner chats on the phone while out in L.A. on Feb. 10.
Thumbs Up
Hugh Jackman signals that he's all good ahead of the opening performance of The Music Man at Winter Garden in N.Y.C. on Feb. 10.
Dancin' In the Street
Al Pacino vibes out to his music during his walk through Beverly Hills on Feb. 10.
Effortless Style
Looking stylish out in N.Y.C., Tessa Thompson chats on the phone while on a walk on Feb. 9.
Mother of All Style
Rihanna puts her baby bump on full display in a bold outfit while out to dinner in Santa Monica on Feb. 10.
Reunited and It Feels So Good
Jabari Banks, Will Smith, Joseph Marcell, and Tatyana Ali attend the premiere of Peacock's BEL-AIR on Feb. 9 in Santa Monica.
Green with Envy
Dua Lipa performs on The Future Nostalgia Tour in Miami, donning a neon green ensemble on Feb. 9.
Taking Action
Chris Hemsworth films Extraction 2 in Vienna, Austria on Feb. 9.
Chic Cheers
Kendall Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou partied with their favorite spirits with 818 Tequila and Sunny Vodka at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles, on Feb. 7.
What a Pair
Lil Jon and Guy Fieri attend the Big Game Kick-Off Event on Feb. 9 in L.A.
Strumming Along
John Mayer performs during SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series on Feb. 9 in L.A.
Side by Side
Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Cole Tucker attend a John Mayer concert in L.A. on Feb. 9 as part of SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series.
Date Night
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz enjoy date night at a John Mayer concert on Feb. 9 in L.A.
Golden Girl
Eva Longoria hosted a VIP dinner with Casa Del Sol Tequila and L'Agence to kick off New York Fashion Week at Goldbar in New York City on Feb. 9.
Questions and Answers
Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell and Mark Ruffalo participate in the Q&A during a special screening of The Adam Project in N.Y.C. on Feb. 9.
Need a Ride?
Tom Holland hops on a Vespa and takes a tour through Rome, Italy on Feb. 9.