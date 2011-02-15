Star Tracks: Tuesday, February 15, 2011
JUST PEACHY
Emily Blunt sets hearts aflutter standing alongside costar Matt Damon Monday during the premiere of their film The Adjustment Bureau at New York's Ziegfeld Theatre.
FUNNY HONEY
Who's the jokester? Josh Duhamel draws a big grin from wife Fergie on Monday as they watch the Marc Jacobs fashion show hand-in-hand during New York Fashion Week.
MAD ABOUT YOU
Isn't it romantic? David Beckham gives pregnant wife Victoria a supportive hand on Monday after a sweet Valentine's Day dinner at Minetta Tavern in New York City.
GREAT STRIDES
Who looks pumped up? A day after palling around at the Grammys, Beyoncé hits the streets of West Hollywood – in a pair of sexy sky-high Louboutins! – for some retail therapy.
BAGGIN' IT
Jon Hamm and girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt bundle up for a Valentine's Day stroll through New York City on Monday.
WORKING EVERY BANGLE
Who needs a Valentine when you've got fashion? A well-accessorized Vanessa Hudgens works it at the alice + olivia runway show during New York Fashion Week on Monday.
CUT IT OUT
Emma Watson offers a sexy side view in a Hakaan minidress while arriving at the 2011 ELLE style awards at the Grand Connaught Rooms Hotel in London Monday night.
GOING WEST
Johnny Depp sticks to his typical blue jeans and cap on Monday while joining dressed-up costar Isla Fisher at the premiere of their new animated movie, Rango, at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif.
RED-Y TO WEAR
It must be her color! After walking in the Red Dress Collection Fashion Show in New York last week, Camila Alves dons a bright crimson coat – and totes baby Vida, 13 months – after dropping son Levi at school in Malibu on Monday.
WHAT'S IN STORE?
Can she find you another size? Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott (not pictured) celebrate the opening of their new gift shop, aptly named InvenTORI, in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Monday.
LEAN TO
Is that chemistry or what? Gerard Butler shares a moment with costar Jessica Chastain Monday during the red carpet premiere of their new film, Coriolanus, at the Berlin International Film Festival.
SPECIAL DELIVERY
Are those Valentine's Day treats for her Grammy-winning beau? An expectant Kate Hudson picks up a platter of sweet treats Monday in Beverly Hills.
MAD FOR PLAID
Engaged lovebirds Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson make a coordinated pair strolling through Brentwood, Calif., hand-in-hand after enjoying Sunday lunch at R+D Kitchen.
Talk about a colorful exit! Avril Lavigne shows off her multi-hued hair on Monday while leaving the Maida Vale Studios in London.