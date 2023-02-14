Michael B. Jordan is All Smiles at 'CREED III' Premiere, Plus Brad Pitt, Austin Butler and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on February 14, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Man of the Hour

Michael B. Jordan
Backgrid

Michael B. Jordan smiles at the Feb. 13 premiere of his film Creed III, which he directed and stars in, at Cinema Grand Rex in Paris.

02 of 80

Comfort Is Key

Brad Pitt
The Image Direct

Brad Pitt heads out in New York City, where he has been filming his upcoming film Wolves, wearing a cozy-looking ensemble on Feb. 13.

03 of 80

Movie Magic

Tom Cruise
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Austin Butler and Tom Cruise pose together at the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 13.

04 of 80

Suited Up

Brendan Fraser
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Also at Monday's luncheon, Oscar nominee Brendan Fraser arrives at the Beverly Hilton.

05 of 80

Lilac Look

Emma Thompson
Alan West/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com

Emma Thompson appears to be in good spirits dressed in a lilac pantsuit at the U.K. premiere What's Love Got To Do With It? at Odeon LUXE Leicester Square in London on Feb. 12.

06 of 80

Super Star

Roy Choi Jon Favreau Robert Downey Jr.
Phillip Faraone/Getty

Roy Choi and Robert Downey Jr. pose with honoree Jon Favreau at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Feb. 13.

07 of 80

Concrete Jungle

Nicky Hilton
The Image Direct

Dressed in a leopard print coat, Nicky Hilton steps out for a walk in New York City on Feb. 13.

08 of 80

Gather Around

Mariah Carey
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Christian Borle, Marc Shaiman, J. Harrison Ghee, Mariah Carey, Adrianna Hicks and Scott Wittman hang backstage at Some Like It Hot on Broadway on Feb. 10. Carey is one of the show's producers.

09 of 80

Peek-a-boo

Jessie J
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jessie J shows off her growing baby bump in a head-to-toe red look at the BRIT Awards on Feb. 11 in London.

10 of 80

Style Points

Harry Styles
Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Showing off his tattooed physique, Harry Styles performs "As It Was" at the BRIT Awards in London on Feb. 11 dressed in a sequined red jacket paired with black trousers.

11 of 80

Night at the Garden

Jack Antonoff Margaret Qualley
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Jack Antonoff and fiancée Margaret Qualley share a box of popcorn sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game on Feb 11. at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

12 of 80

Across the Pond

Lizzo
Neil Mockford/GC Images

Lizzo throws up a peace-sign while leaving KISS Radio Studios in London on Feb. 13.

13 of 80

Rugged in Red

Ryan Gosling
Backgrid

Ryan Gosling hits the Sydney set of his upcoming film The Fall Guy on Feb. 12.

14 of 80

Sibling Smiles

Pedro Pascal
Backgrid

Pedro Pascal steps out in New York City with his sister, Lux Pascal, on Feb. 12 to catch a performance of The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, which is currently running at BAM in Brooklyn and starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan.

15 of 80

New York Minute

Katie Holmes
Christian Vierig/Getty

Dressed in a green trench coat, Katie Holmes poses outside of the Ulla Johnson show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12.

16 of 80

Triple Threat

Ken Jeong Michelle Yeoh Henry Golding
River Callaway/Getty

Ken Jeong, Michelle Yeoh and Henry Golding pose together at a dinner for Yeoh by Chef Daniel Boulud at Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills on Feb. 12.

17 of 80

On the Go

JOhn Mulaney
Media-Mode/Splash News Online

John Mulaney smiles ahead of his flight at Sydney Airport in Australia on Feb. 12.

18 of 80

Hand in Hand

Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge Are Spotted Out on a Stroll in New York City
The Image Direct

Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge take a stroll in New York City on Feb. 11.

19 of 80

Best Buds

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish attend Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics)
Mike Coppola/Getty for Fanatics

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish get together at Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on Feb. 11 in Phoenix.

20 of 80

Independent Woman

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Actress Cate Blanchett attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch at Hotel Casa del Mar on February 11, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Amanda Edwards/Getty

Cate Blanchett attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch at the Hotel Casa del Mar on Feb. 11 in Santa Monica, California.

21 of 80

Rock On!

Wayne Sermon, Dan Reynolds and Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons perform onstage at the Fourth Edition of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest presented by On Location held at Footprint Center on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty

Wayne Sermon, Dan Reynolds and Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons perform onstage at the fourth edition of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest presented by On Location at the Footprint Center on Feb. 11 in Phoenix, Arizona.

22 of 80

Violet Hour

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock for W Hotels (13761516u) Cardi B W Hotels Super Bowl Party, Show, Scottsdale, Arizona, USA - 10 Feb 2023
Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock for W Hotels

Cardi B is pretty in purple at W Hotel's Super Bowl Party Show in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Feb. 10.

23 of 80

Foxy Lady

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 10: Julia Fox is seen on February 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Julia Fox is seen out and about in New York City in one of her avant-garde ensembles on Feb. 10.

24 of 80

Party Girl

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 10: Paris Hilton performs at The One Party by Uber: Super Bowl on February 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Uber)
Marcus Ingram/Getty for Uber

Paris Hilton performs at The One Party by Uber: Super Bowl on Feb. 10 in Phoenix, Arizona.

25 of 80

Lending a Hand

Meryl Streep was spotted giving (another) one to Billy Eichner, and helping him affix it properly. credit is Beowulf Sheehan
Beowulf Sheehan

Meryl Streep lends at hand to Billy Eichner during a 92nd Street Y event paying homage to playwright John Guare in New York City on Feb. 6.

26 of 80

Soft Wave

Becky G
The image direct

Singer Becky G displays a sweet smile while stepping out in New York City on Feb. 10.

27 of 80

Fashion Week Girlies

Lana Condor, Emma Roberts, Ziwe Fumudoh, Quinta Brunson and Haley Lu Richardson
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Lana Condor, Emma Roberts, Ziwe Fumudoh, Quinta Brunson and Haley Lu Richardson attend the Kate Spade New York presentation during New York Fashion Week at The Whitney on Feb. 10.

28 of 80

Keeping Warm

Eric Andre Emily Ratajkowski
Gotham/GC Images

Eric Andre and Emily Ratajkowski take a stroll in the West Village in N.Y.C. on Feb. 10.

29 of 80

Over the Shoulder

Meagan Goode
Derek White/Getty

Meagan Good attends the Harlem screening during SCAD TVFEST 2023 on Feb. 10 in Atlanta.

30 of 80

Cool Kids

Julia Stiles Quinta Brunson Lindsay Lohan
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Julia Stiles, Quinta Brunson and Lindsay Lohan slay the front row at Christian Siriano's fall/winter 2023 NYFW Show at Gotham Hall on Feb. 9.

31 of 80

Cream of the Crop

Steve Martin Martin Short Meryl Streep
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short, Meryl Streep and Steve Martin pose at the opening night afterparty for the new play Pictures From Home on Broadway at The Studio 54 Theater in N.Y.C. on Feb. 9.

32 of 80

One Last Time

Patrick Stewart
Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden are all smiles at the Star Trek: Picard final season premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.

33 of 80

Worth Waiting For

Sarah Jessica Parker John Corbett
James Devaney/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett share a deep kiss while filming scenes of And Just Like That... season 2 in the West Village of New York City on Feb. 9.

34 of 80

Third Act

Michael B. Jordan
Carlos Tischler/Zuma

Michael B. Jordan, actor and director of Creed III, attends the film's premier at Cinepolis Plaza Universidad in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 9.

35 of 80

Ladies in Paradise

Ashley Olsen Gabrielle Union Alicia Keys
BFA

Elizabeth Olsen, Alicia Keys and Gabrielle Union attend the Hennessy Paradis(e) Is On Earth event in Joshua Tree, California, on Feb. 7.

36 of 80

Chummy Buddies

Vin Diesel Tyrese
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Longtime friends and Fast and Furious co-stars Vin Diesel and Tyrese attend the trailer launch of Fast X at Regal L.A. on Feb. 9,

37 of 80

Another One

Angela Bassett
Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Angela Bassett receives the Montecito Award at the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on Feb. 9 in California.

38 of 80

Cause for Celebration

Lin Manuel Miranda Rita Moreno
Gladys Vega/Getty

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Rita Moreno arrive to the opening night of West Side Story at Centro de Bellas Artes on Feb. 9 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

39 of 80

Rock Out

Hayley Williams Paramore
Christopher Polk/Getty

Hayley Williams of Paramore hits the stage at the Fourth Edition of Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Phoenix's Footprint Center on Feb. 9.

40 of 80

Feelin' the Music

Bleachers
Christopher Polk/Getty

Jack Antonoff of Bleachers performs onstage at the Fourth Edition of Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Phoenix's Footprint Center on Feb. 9.

41 of 80

She Ready!

Tiffany Haddish
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Tiffany Haddish has some fun at the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9 in Phoenix.

42 of 80

Head Over Heels

Olivia Culpo Christian McCaffrey
Christopher Polk/Getty

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo look happy in love while at the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9 in Phoenix.

43 of 80

Silver Star

Flava Flav
Christopher Polk/Getty

Flavor Flav attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9 in Phoenix.

44 of 80

Family First

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

LeBron James, Bryce James, Savannah James, Zhuri James, Gloria Marie James and Bronny James attend a ceremony honoring the NBA star's historic achievement of becoming the league's all-time leading scorer on Feb. 9 in L.A.

45 of 80

Belt It Out

Gavin Rossdale Bush
Mathew Tsang/Getty

Gavin Rossdale of Bush performs at HISTORY on Feb. 9 in Toronto, Canada.

46 of 80

Career Change

SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show with Special Guest Co-Host Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis co-hosts The Jess Cagle Show at SiriusXM Studios in L.A. on Feb. 9.

47 of 80

Performance for a Cause

Frank Turner
Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

Frank Turner performs during a concert for War Child as a part of BRITs Week at the O2 Shepherds' Bush Empire on Feb. 9 in London.

48 of 80

View from the Top

Ashley Graham
John Lamparski/Getty

Ashley Graham takes in the view of the Manhattan skyline as she ceremoniously lights the Empire State Building to kick off New York Fashion Week on Feb. 9.

49 of 80

Main Event Energy

Rihanna
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

On Feb. 9, Super Bowl LVII Halftime star Rihanna wows onstage in Phoenix during an Apple Music press conference for her upcoming mid-game performance.

50 of 80

Dolled Up

Paris Hilton
Splash News Online

New mom Paris Hilton looks ready for spring in a charming baby blue sundress at a J.P. Morgan event in Miami Beach, which she attended alongside her husband Carter Reum on Feb. 9.

51 of 80

Out & About

Alexander Skarsgard
Splash News Online

Alexander Skarsgård strolls through Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Feb. 9.

52 of 80

Sheer Chic

Rachel Bilson
Jason Kempin/Getty

Rachel Bilson attends a screening of her new crime anthology series Accused at SCAD TVfest on Feb. 9 in Atlanta, Georgia.

53 of 80

Cartoon Crowd

Moon Girl premiere

At the L.A. premiere of his new show Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Laurence Fishburne poses with the series' executive producer Steve Loter (far right), executive music producer Raphael Saadiq (far left) and voice actors Fred Tatasciore, Diamond White, Libe Barer and Gary Anthony Williams.

54 of 80

Love Your Locks

Tia Mowry
Courtesy

Tia Mowry celebrates her new curl-friendly hair care brand 4U By Tia with a launch party on Feb. 7 at the Lombardi House in Los Angeles.

55 of 80

Boyz Backstage

D Nice

D-Nice poses with Boyz II Men before all four artists take the stage at the Miami Heat's Charitable Fund Gala.

56 of 80

Ultra Violet

Allison Brie
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Alison Brie paints the city purple during an evening out in New York City on Feb. 8.

57 of 80

Parents On Duty

Chrissy Teigen John Legend
Backgrid

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend step out to pick up their kids from school in West Hollywood on Feb. 8.

58 of 80

Royal Challenge

Kate Middleton
Arthur Edwards/Getty

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton tests her strength with a training exercise at Landau Forte College in Derby, England, on Feb. 8, where she celebrated Captain Preet Chandi's record-breaking solo expedition to Antarctica.

59 of 80

Color of Love

Kim Kardashian
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kim Kardashian wears bubblegum pink to match her SKIMS Valentine's Shop Pop-Up at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles on Feb. 8.

60 of 80

Cardio Queen

Gisele
The image direct

Looking fit and fabulous in a navy workout set on Feb. 8, Gisele Bündchen takes her dog on a jog in Miami.

61 of 80

Winter Whites

Emma Roberts
Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

Emma Roberts celebrates the start of New York Fashion Week with Saks Fifth Avenue at a Feb. 8 kickoff party hosted by the department store at The Jazz Club at Aman.

62 of 80

Delivery Girl

Julia Fox
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Julia Fox walks the N.Y.C. streets with Pizza Hut's Big New Yorker pie in hand on Feb. 8.

63 of 80

Pop Star Passenger

Charli Xcx
Gotham/GC Images

Rocking a matching skirt and jacket set, Charli XCX stylishly steps into her ride on Feb. 8 in N.Y.C.

64 of 80

Post-'I Do' Debut

Abigail Breslin
Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Newlyweds Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky make a darling duo at the afterparty following the premiere of her new film Miranda's Victim on Feb. 8 in Santa Barbara.

65 of 80

Bella Bowl

Brie and Nikki Bella
Cindy Ord/Getty

Sisters and former WWE stars Brie and Nikki Bella post with a blinged-out commemorative Super Bowl LVII football at the live recording of their SiriusXM show The Bellas Podcast on Feb. 8 in Phoenix, Arizona.

66 of 80

Singing in the Southwest

Lainey Wilson
John Medina/Getty

Country star Lainey Wilson performs on Feb. 8 at the Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale, Arizona.

67 of 80

Invite Only

Julia Fox, Evan Mock at the Evan Loves you by Pandora, a VIP pre-fashion week cocktail reception and dinner at Richie Akiva’s The Ned NoMad exclusive NYC membership club and hotel on Feb. 7th, 2023
Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Julia Fox and Evan Mock hang at the Evan Loves You by Pandora VIP pre-fashion week event held at The Ned NoMad in N.Y.C. on Feb. 7.

68 of 80

Cool Guys Club

Eli Brown, Jeff Weins, Steven Badius, Thomas Doherty at the Evan Loves you by Pandora, a VIP pre-fashion week cocktail reception and dinner at Richie Akiva’s The Ned NoMad exclusive NYC membership club and hotel on Feb. 7th, 2023
Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Actors Eli Brown (far left) and Thomas Doherty (far right) pose and mingle with friends Jeff Weins and Steven Badius at the Evan Loves You by Pandora event at The Ned NoMad in N.Y.C. on Feb. 7.

69 of 80

Staying Fit

Olivia Wilde is seen on February 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Olivia Wilde seems to be in a good mood while leaving a workout session in Los Angeles on Feb. 8.

70 of 80

Dropping Gems

Chuck D speaks during Conversation with Chuck D at The GRAMMY Museum on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Timothy Norris/Getty

Chuck D speaks during a "Conversation with Chuck D" at The Grammy Museum on Feb. 7 in L.A.

71 of 80

Judges Table

Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon 'Britain's Got Talent' TV Show, Series 16, Photocall, Manchester, UK - 08 Feb 2023
Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock

Bruno Tonioli, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell are all smiles while donning dark shades and posing for photographers at the Britain's Got Talent series 16 photo call in Manchester, England, on Feb. 8.

72 of 80

Two Legends

Jaz-Z Lebron James
Zach Beeker/NBAE/Getty

JAY-Z congratulates LeBron James on breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record of 38,387 total points during the Feb. 7 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

73 of 80

Mother-Son Date Night

Pamela Anderson
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Pamela Anderson and her oldest son Brandon Thomas Lee pose together on Feb. 7 at a special screening of Pamela: A Love Story, which Lee helped produce, in Toronto.

74 of 80

A Color Moment

Jennifer Lopez
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez steps out into the streets of L.A. wearing tones of turquoise on Feb. 7.

75 of 80

Pair of Pitts

Brad Pitt
Gotham/GC Images

Brad Pitt films his new movie Wolves in N.Y.C.'s Chinatown neighborhood on Feb. 7 alongside his stunt double, whom he matches in a leather jacket and slacks.

76 of 80

Dressing Dapper

Jake Gyllenhaal
MEGA

Jake Gyllenhaal looks classy in a three-piece suit on the set of his Apple TV+ show Presumed Innocent in Pasadena, California, on Feb. 6.

77 of 80

Out for Lunch

Shawn Mendes
MEGA

A short-haired Shawn Mendes walks along Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood on Feb. 7.

78 of 80

Serpent Style

Joel mchale
Michael Buckner/Getty

Joel McHale aptly accessorizes with a live snake at the Los Angeles premiere of his new sitcom Animal Control on Feb. 7.

79 of 80

In the Spotlight

Suki Waterhouse
Rick Kern/Getty

Suki Waterhouse brings drama to the stage as she performs at Emo's Austin music venue in Texas on Feb. 7.

80 of 80

Star in Stripes

Shania Twain
The image direct

Shania Twain is back to brunette as she steps out in London on Feb. 8.

