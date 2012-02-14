Star Tracks: Tuesday, February 14, 2012
MOUTHING OFF
A playful Daniel Radcliffe gets tongue-tied while demonstrating his hidden talents during a Monday appearance on El Hormiguero in Madrid.
HOT DATE
After showing off her Grammy panties, Fergie covers up as she links up with hubby Josh Duhamel for Valentine's Day in Beverly Hills.
CURVES AHEAD
Model Kate Upton has tons of love for her Sports Illustrated cover at the swimsuit issue's launch party at New York's Crimson nightclub on Tuesday.
SUIT SWEET
Following a Grammy Awards date night, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka make another dapper showing during dinner at West Hollywood restaurant Ink on Valentine's Day.
A LEG UP
After performing at the Grammy Awards, a stunningly svelte Rihanna jumps into her car after enjoying a single girl's night out on Tuesday.
SWEETHEART STROLL
Courteney Cox enjoys a little alone time with daughter Coco, 7, in New York Tuesday, the same day Cougar Town returned for its third season.
WALK IT OUT
Hilary Duff wraps her baby bump in another casually chic ensemble Tuesday for an afternoon outing in Palos Verdes, Calif.
NAME BRAND
Kellan Lutz marks his arrival with some major signage Tuesday while attending an afterparty for clothing line Dylan George and Abbot + Main, for which he serves as spokesmodel, in Las Vegas.
MOMMY & ME
After a family getaway to Los Angeles last week, a black-clad Nicole Kidman arrives in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday with her wide-eyed cutie, 13-month-old daughter Faith.
FLOWER POWER
While husband Prince William is away in the Falkland Islands for work, a solo Kate Middleton spends Valentine's Day in Liverpool, England, visiting a charity devoted to helping recovering alcoholics.
FUNNY BUSINESS
Someone's got the giggles! Eva Longoria has a laugh while on the L.A. set of Desperate Housewives Monday.
'FLOWERS' CHILD
Christian Bale keeps wife Sibi by his side while working the red carpet at the Berlin International Film Festival premiere of his new film, The Flowers of War, Monday night.
HONOR ROLE
President Obama presents The Godfather star Al Pacino with the National Medal of Arts Monday during a White House ceremony honoring artists who have left an indelible mark on American culture.
PURPLE REIGN
Mad Men star Christina Hendricks makes a colorful splash Monday at the Elle Style Awards afterparty in London, where she received the best TV star award.
TAXI PLEASE!
And... action! The Avengers star Chris Evans runs to hail a cab Monday after finishing lunch with friends in downtown N.Y.C.
RED-Y FOR LOVE
After revealing how he still woos his wife, The Vow star Channing Tatum gazes lovingly at his sweetheart, Jenna Dewan, while arriving at New York's JFK airport on Monday.
ALL DOLLED UP
Mom-to-be Kristin Cavallari flashes a picture-perfect smile while visiting Barbie's Dream Closet Monday during New York's Fashion Week.
Read Kristin's adventures at New York Fashion Week in her PeopleStylewatch blog!
'HI' STYLE
After flaunting her bikini-ready shape last week, Smash star Katharine McPhee stays caffeinated after appearing on Live! with Kelly in New York on Monday.
RAISING THE BAR
A beaming Brad Pitt cheers on Angelina Jolie as she accepts an award for her directorial debut, In the Land of Blood and Honey, at the Berlin Film Festival's Cinema for Peace Gala on Monday.
HEARTS AFLUTTER
Someone's ready for Valentine's Day! Reese Witherspoon keeps her cool while arriving to the Today show Monday in N.Y.C., where she promoted This Means War.
SITTING PRETTY
Renée Zellweger has the best seat in the house while taking in favorite designer Carolina Herrera's runway show Monday at New York Fashion Week.
See more stars at New York Fashion Week here!
WHAT'S THE HOOK?
David Arquette and Sharon Osbourne channel their inner seafarers at the launch of Disney Junior's new toy line for Jake and the Never Land Pirates Monday in New York City.