Star Tracks: Tuesday, February 14, 2012

Radcliffe shows off his hidden talents during a TV appearance in Spain. Plus: Kate Middleton, Eva Longoria, Christina Hendricks
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

1 of 22

MOUTHING OFF

Credit: Robert Smith/iPhoto

A playful Daniel Radcliffe gets tongue-tied while demonstrating his hidden talents during a Monday appearance on El Hormiguero in Madrid.

2 of 22

HOT DATE

Credit: GSI Media

After showing off her Grammy panties, Fergie covers up as she links up with hubby Josh Duhamel for Valentine's Day in Beverly Hills.

3 of 22

CURVES AHEAD

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Model Kate Upton has tons of love for her Sports Illustrated cover at the swimsuit issue's launch party at New York's Crimson nightclub on Tuesday.

4 of 22

SUIT SWEET

Credit: Ben Dome/Nate Jones/Pacific Coast News

Following a Grammy Awards date night, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka make another dapper showing during dinner at West Hollywood restaurant Ink on Valentine's Day.

5 of 22

A LEG UP

Credit: Nathanael Jones/Pacific Coast News

After performing at the Grammy Awards, a stunningly svelte Rihanna jumps into her car after enjoying a single girl's night out on Tuesday.

6 of 22

SWEETHEART STROLL

Credit: xposurephotos

Courteney Cox enjoys a little alone time with daughter Coco, 7, in New York Tuesday, the same day Cougar Town returned for its third season.

7 of 22

WALK IT OUT

Credit: Milton Ventura/Broadimage

Hilary Duff wraps her baby bump in another casually chic ensemble Tuesday for an afternoon outing in Palos Verdes, Calif.

8 of 22

NAME BRAND

Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Kellan Lutz marks his arrival with some major signage Tuesday while attending an afterparty for clothing line Dylan George and Abbot + Main, for which he serves as spokesmodel, in Las Vegas.

9 of 22

MOMMY & ME

Credit: Beverly News

After a family getaway to Los Angeles last week, a black-clad Nicole Kidman arrives in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday with her wide-eyed cutie, 13-month-old daughter Faith.

10 of 22

FLOWER POWER

Credit: Peter Powell/Landov

While husband Prince William is away in the Falkland Islands for work, a solo Kate Middleton spends Valentine's Day in Liverpool, England, visiting a charity devoted to helping recovering alcoholics.

11 of 22

FUNNY BUSINESS

Credit: Ramey

Someone's got the giggles! Eva Longoria has a laugh while on the L.A. set of Desperate Housewives Monday.

12 of 22

'FLOWERS' CHILD

Credit: Frederic Nebinger/Getty

Christian Bale keeps wife Sibi by his side while working the red carpet at the Berlin International Film Festival premiere of his new film, The Flowers of War, Monday night.

13 of 22

HONOR ROLE

Credit: Ron Sachs/Zuma

President Obama presents The Godfather star Al Pacino with the National Medal of Arts Monday during a White House ceremony honoring artists who have left an indelible mark on American culture.

14 of 22

PURPLE REIGN

Credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage

Mad Men star Christina Hendricks makes a colorful splash Monday at the Elle Style Awards afterparty in London, where she received the best TV star award.

15 of 22

TAXI PLEASE!

Credit: Rodrigo Guerra/Ramey

And... action! The Avengers star Chris Evans runs to hail a cab Monday after finishing lunch with friends in downtown N.Y.C.

16 of 22

RED-Y FOR LOVE

Credit: Xposure

After revealing how he still woos his wife, The Vow star Channing Tatum gazes lovingly at his sweetheart, Jenna Dewan, while arriving at New York's JFK airport on Monday.

17 of 22

ALL DOLLED UP

Credit: Joe Schildhorn/SIPA

Mom-to-be Kristin Cavallari flashes a picture-perfect smile while visiting Barbie's Dream Closet Monday during New York's Fashion Week.

Read Kristin's adventures at New York Fashion Week in her PeopleStylewatch blog!

18 of 22

'HI' STYLE

Credit: AKM

After flaunting her bikini-ready shape last week, Smash star Katharine McPhee stays caffeinated after appearing on Live! with Kelly in New York on Monday.

19 of 22

RAISING THE BAR

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

A beaming Brad Pitt cheers on Angelina Jolie as she accepts an award for her directorial debut, In the Land of Blood and Honey, at the Berlin Film Festival's Cinema for Peace Gala on Monday.

20 of 22

HEARTS AFLUTTER

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Someone's ready for Valentine's Day! Reese Witherspoon keeps her cool while arriving to the Today show Monday in N.Y.C., where she promoted This Means War.

21 of 22

SITTING PRETTY

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Renée Zellweger has the best seat in the house while taking in favorite designer Carolina Herrera's runway show Monday at New York Fashion Week.

See more stars at New York Fashion Week here!

22 of 22

WHAT'S THE HOOK?

Credit: Joe Corrigan/Getty

David Arquette and Sharon Osbourne channel their inner seafarers at the launch of Disney Junior's new toy line for Jake and the Never Land Pirates Monday in New York City.

By People Staff