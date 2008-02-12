Star Tracks - Tuesday, February 12, 2008

BABY BUNDLE

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

She's working hard on her new movie, Confessions of a Shopaholic, but Isla Fisher still keeps her focus on her own special bundle – daughter Olive, 4 months, while shooting Monday in New York.

KEEP A LID ON

Credit: Novo/National Photo Group

Jessica Simpson brims with style while arriving in Los Angeles Monday with beau Tony Romo (not pictured) after their trip to Hawaii, where the couple enjoyed some romantic downtime and where he played in the Pro Bowl.

OUT TO LUNCH

Credit: WENN

Lindsay Lohan is nothing if not a cheery lunch date! Following a busy weekend of Grammy parties, the fresh-faced starlet steps out to Newroom Café Monday in West Hollywood for a lunch with pals.

THE HONEYMOONERS

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/ JFX

The honeymoon may be over, but Katharine McPhee and husband Nick Cokas move head as newlyweds after touching down in Los Angeles Monday. The pair vacationed in Oahu after their recent Beverly Hills nuptials.

WHAT A ROUTINE!

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/ JFX

Britney Spears takes a break from rehearsing at the Millennium Dance Complex in Hollywood Monday after teaching an hour-long dance lesson – with choreographed routines to vintage Madonna songs – to a group of six kids. "The class was amazing," Robert Baker, director of the Millennium Dance Complex, tells PEOPLE.

MUSIC TO HIS EAR

Credit: Dean M/ Bauer-Griffin

Partially plugged in, Zac Efron, who officially signed on to do High School Musical 3: Senior Year, makes his way into Los Angeles International Airport Sunday, reportedly en route to Europe.

'JUMP' TOGETHER

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty

At the New York premiere of the sci-fi action flick Jumper Monday, reel-life – and real-life! – couple Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen stick together. "We're two for two now which is a good thing," Jumper screenwriter Simon Kinberg told PEOPLE. Kinberg also wrote the screenplay for Brangelina's Mr. amp Mrs. Smith, which was filmed before the couple got together.

TEE TALK

Credit: Most Wanted/Flynet

A day after celebrating the Grammys, a chatty Paris Hilton leaves the Kate Somerville spa in Los Angeles Monday wearing a T-shirt with lofty goals for the rest of her day.

BOX OFFICE GOLD

Credit: MAP/Splash News Online

While his comedy Fool's Gold hit number one at the box office, Matthew McConaughey enjoyed a casual Sunday in Los Angeles, running errands with his pregnant girlfriend Camila Alves (not pictured).

VISITING HOURS

Credit: BIG PICTURES/Bauer Griffin

Amy Winehouse, who thanked her incarcerated husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, when accepting one of five awards at last night's Grammys, makes her way into a London prison Monday for a celebratory visit with him.

NO BONES ABOUT IT

Credit: GABO/MO/Bauer Griffin

In an uncharacteristic skull-covered bandana, Grammy winner Carrie Underwood flashes her famous smile Monday as she and her pet pup make their way through Los Angeles International Airport.

WHITE OUT

Credit: INF

Rachel Bilson, in New York to promote her new movie, Jumper, stays warm in a bright white coat Monday during a chilly day in the big city.

RIDING HIGH

Credit: Starzlife

Patrick Dempsey stays in gear – and in shape! – biking through the Hollywood Hills Monday.

MAKING HER 'SMILE'

Credit: Sang Tan/AP

Singer Lily Allen can't keep her excitement to herself while checking out the PPQ runway show from prime front row seats during London's Fashion Week on Monday.

OFF THE ISLAND

Credit: ELIOT PRESS/Bauer Griffin

A closely cropped Matthew Fox leaves Lost behind, arriving at Paris's Charles de Gaulles airport on Sunday to promote his new film, Vantage Point.

