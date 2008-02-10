Star Tracks: Tuesday, February 10, 2009
MODEL, INC.
Who looks good and knows it? Chace Crawford steps out in his best threads Monday while filming a scene for Gossip Girl on location at La Grenouille restaurant in New York City.
SOME BUNNY TO LOVE
We can see who inherited Mom's winning grin! Isla Fisher steps out for a cheery stroll with her little bunny, almost-16-month-old daughter Olive (with fiancé Sacha Baron Cohen), on Monday in New York City.
'INTERNATIONAL' FLAIR
Did they call each other beforehand? Costars Clive Owen and Naomi Watts (in a vintage Thierry Mugler pantsuit) complement each other's style Monday at the world premiere of their thriller The International in New York City. The actress told PEOPLE that life as a second-time mom (son Samuel was born Dec. 13) is much easier. "Nothing is slaved over like it used to be," she said at the screening.
WINNER'S CIRCLE
The U.K. loves him! A day after winning top acting honors at the BAFTAs, a sharp-dressed Mickey Rourke shows off his best-actor trophy at the Elle Style Awards on Monday in London.
PURPLE REIGN
Gwyneth Paltrow, who stepped out to support hubby Chris Martin at Sunday's Grammy's, adds a bright spot – check out her shiny Tod's handbag! – to a rain-soaked Monday in Los Angeles.
STILL SMILING
No performance anxiety yet! Denise Richards, who is gearing up for season eight's Dancing with the Stars, happily poses for the cameras as she arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.
PHOTO SHOOT
Becki Newton happily captures the action Tuesday at the afterparty for the Broadway Backwards concert at New York City's American Airlines Theatre. The Ugly Betty actress was among the performers at the charity event – where women sang songs traditionally sung by men and vice versa – benefiting N.Y.C.'s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual amp Transgender Community Center.
SHIRTING THE ISSUE
Raven-Symoné shows off her fashion sense – and sends a not-so-subtle message! – Monday while attending Bondi Blonde's Style Mansion bash in Beverly Hills, which was hosted by singer Katy Perry.
JAVA JOLT
Hugh Jackman gets a double caffeine kick during a coffee run Monday in New York City. The Oscar host (who'll take the stage at the Feb. 22 ceremony) and Broadway vet later emceed and performed at an all-star tribute to late Shubert Organization chairman Gerald Schoenfeld.
GOING DEUTSCH
Goodbye, Upper East Side! Blake Lively takes a break from her day job on Gossip Girl for a Transatlantic trip to promote her film The Private Lives of Pippa Lee at the Berlin Film Festival on Monday.
SCOOTING AROUND
Owen Wilson, who is back on with girlfriend Kate Hudson, revs up Sunday for a spin on his Vespa through his Malibu, Calif., neighborhood.
IN A TWIST
Cheers! Newly engaged Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Karina Smirnoff become enchanted club mur.mur's signature "Love Potion" drink during a night out Saturday at The Borgata hotel in Atlantic City, N.J. The Dancing With the Stars pros will soon return to the dancefloor for the shows eighth-season premiere on March 9.
RAIN DATE
Ginnifer Goodwin and Justin Long won't let a rain shower put a damper on their night! The costars happily huddle together Monday at the Sydney, Australia, premiere of their comedy He's Just Not That Into You.
HOME AGAIN
Vanessa Hudgens is hot on the heels of her leading man, boyfriend Zac Efron (who's got not one but two hats!), after landing Monday at Los Angeles International Airport.
FEEDING FRENZY
Will Smith gets a taste of the sweet life – with a little help from Japanese singer Akiko Wada – alongside costar Rosario Dawson at the Tokyo premiere of their drama Seven Pounds on Monday.