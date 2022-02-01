Halle Berry Hits the Moonfall Premiere in Hollywood , Plus Bella Hadid, Ariana DeBose and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Shoot for the Moon
Halle Berry strikes a pose at the Moonfall premiere, in partnership with Lexus, at the Museum of the Moon in Hollywood on Jan. 31.
Sporty Style
Bella Hadid shows off her street style as she's spotted out and about in London on Feb. 1.
Pretty in Pink
Ariana DeBose is nominated for BAFTA's Rising Star Award on Feb. 1 in London.
Stars on Set
Idris Elba bundles up to shoot scenes for Luther in London on Jan. 31.
Leather Weather
Lisa Ling is all smiles as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss her new HBO Max show Take Out with Lisa Ling in L.A. on Jan. 31.
Lots of Laughs
Comedian Bridget Everett talks her cabaret career with Late Night host Seth Meyers on Jan. 31 in N.Y.C.
Retail Therapy
Scout Willis keeps things casual as she runs errands in jeans and a white shirt in L.A. on Jan. 31.
Chilly City
Hugh Jackman layers up in a black sweater and wool coat in N.Y.C. on Jan. 30.
Birthday Bash
Maluma celebrates his latest collaboration with Hennessy and his 28th birthday in Las Vegas.
Pup Patrol
Riverdale costars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes take their dogs for a walk in Vancouver on Jan. 30.
Cheering Squad
Rebel Wilson cheers on the Los Angeles Rams at the NFC Championship Game in L.A. on Jan. 30.
Court-side Smile
Ludacris smiles courtside while watching the L.A. Lakers and Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 30.
No Bones About It
Kourtney Kardashian wears a skeleton onesie while running errands in Calabasas on Jan. 29.
How Fetching!
Zach Braff plays fetch with his dog while out at a dog park in L.A. on Jan. 30.
Taboo Topics
Boy George performs during the 20th anniversary charity concert performance of Taboo on Jan. 30 in London.
Acceptance Speech
Antonio Banderas shows off his award at the Carmen Awards in Málaga, Spain on Jan. 30.
Breaking Bad Reunion
Former Breaking Bad costars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston sign bottles of their Dos Hombres Mezcal in Las Vegas on Jan. 30.
You Love to See It
Andrew Garfield heads to a coffee shop after playing tennis in Malibu on Jan. 28.
Magic Mushrooms
Katy Perry delivers an epic Saturday Night Live performance of "When I'm Gone" in New York City on Jan. 29.
Lip Service
Off to the races! Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross share a smooch while attending the 2022 Pegasus World Cup in Hallandale, Florida, on Jan. 29.
Catch the Wave
Javier Bardem flashes a wave at the Feroz Awards in Zaragoza, Spain, on Jan. 29.
Forces of Nature
Joseph Sikora and La La Anthony complement one another at the premiere of Power Book IV: Force at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on Jan. 28.
New Atlanta
Quavo stands out while sitting courtside at the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics game in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 28.
Team Jacob
Twilight star Taylor Lautner looks dapper for his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Jan. 28.
Set Sighting
John Krasinski films Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan near the White House in Washington D.C. on Jan. 28.
Pretty in Pink
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn goes on a Starbucks run on Jan. 27.
Fueling Up
After hitting a workout, Kaia Gerber grabs food at Erewhon in L.A. on Jan. 28.
All About 'Girls'
Addison Rae is all smiles as she steps out in L.A. on Jan. 28.
Dinner Dates
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky dine out at Pastis Restaurant on Jan. 28 in N.Y.C.
Lots of Laughs
Jamie Dornan and Carey Mulligan reunite at the Belfast special screening on Jan. 26 in L.A.
Flawless in Fendi
In Paris, Noomi Rapace stuns at the Fendi Spring 2022 Couture show on Jan. 27.
Shopping in Style
Dressed in red leather, Katy Perry goes shopping at Dover Street Market in N.Y.C. on Jan. 27.
Coming to Disney+
On the set of the new Marvel series Secret Invasion, Emilia Clarke prepares to film at The Piece Hall on Jan. 27 in Halifax, England.
Put Your Hands Together!
In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wyclef Jean performs at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship gala dinner with CBX at the Cultural Palace on Jan. 27.
Late Night Chat
Kate Hudson arrives in N.Y.C. to guest star on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 27.
Comfy Casual
Kendall Jenner dresses comfortably as she steps out in L.A. on Jan. 27.
Hand in Hand
Scout Willis holds hands with Jake Miller as they stroll through Studio City, California on Jan. 27.
Taxi Please!
Karlie Kloss hails a cab in New York City on Jan. 27.
First in Class
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner (not pictured) leave a Pilates class in Los Angeles on Jan. 27.
Puff Up
Padma Lakshmi stays bundled on Jan. 27 while out in New York City.
Isn't It Marvelous?
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel costars Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub man the mics on Jan. 26 at a 92nd Street Y chat about the upcoming fourth season of their Prime Video series in N.Y.C.
Cool Kids
Olivia Rodrigo and pal Conan Gray leave a dinner party at L.A's Mother Wolf arm-in-arm on Jan. 26.
Art Appreciation
Finneas and Billie Eilish arrive at the Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined exhibit opening on Jan. 26 at LACMA in Los Angeles.
Feeling Prickly
Also at the Interscope art exhibit opening in L.A. on Jan. 26: Fergie, one of the collection's subjects.
The L Word
Lizzo goes glam on Jan. 27 while shooting Logitech's new Defy Logic campaign — and marking the occasion with a new song, "Special."
Heidi's Here!
Heidi Klum makes herself known while shooting Germany's Next Top Model in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.
Orange You Glad?
Newlywed Danielle Brooks harkens back to her Orange Is the New Black days in a statement coat at the opening of Skeleton Crew at N.Y.C.'s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Jan. 26.
Three of a Kind
Nelly and French Montana step out to celebrate pal Rick Ross at the icon's birthday party at Mr. Hospitality's El Tucán with Haute Living and Rolls-Royce on Jan. 26 in Miami.
Fur Real
Another night, another outing for Rihanna, who pounds the pavement in N.Y.C. on Jan. 26.
Cap It Off
Hilary Duff stays protected from the sun during a stroll in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.
Anchors Aweigh
Drew Barrymore and Gayle King stop by CBS Studios in N.Y.C. to surprise anchors Vladimir Duthiers and Anne Marie Green with a sweet treat to celebrate the launch of the CBS News Streaming Network.
Keep It Eazy
Are they or aren't they? Former flames Ashley Benson and G-Eazy go for a hike on Jan. 26 in L.A.
Hand to Hold
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis keep it coordinated on Jan. 26 for a lunch date in Beverly Hills.
Suit Yourself
Michelle Yeoh looks downright regal on Jan. 26 at the Elie Saab Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week.
Puppy Love
Hannah Brown cuddles up to her cute new pooch on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles.
Bright and Bundled
Sienna Miller keeps warm on Jan. 26 for a walk through N.Y.C.
Country King
Russell Dickerson kicks off his All Yours All Night tour at New York City's Irving Plaza, a sold-out show, on Jan. 25.
Going Glam
Julianne Hough is all dressed up on Jan. 25 while out in West Hollywood.
Fringe Fest
Laverne Cox has a moment ahead of the Alexandre Vauthier show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25.
Blonde Ambition
Anne Hathaway sports a blonde bob on the New Jersey set of her latest film, Eileen, on Jan. 25.
White Out
Naomi Watts sports layers upon layers on Jan. 25 on the set of The Watcher in N.Y.C.
At the Red-y
Kristen Bell goes futuristic on Jan. 25 while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles.
Happy to Be Here
Nicole Byer can't help but smile on Jan. 25 during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.