Star Tracks: Tuesday, February 1, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

UNDER COVER

That's dedication! Sandra Bullock heads out for a workout Monday, bundling up to battle New York City's wintry weather.

WHITE OUT

Got snow? Life's a winter wonderland for Gwen Stefani and her blonde boys, 4½-year-old Kingston and 2-year-old Zuma, while vacationing in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., with dad Gavin Rossdale (not pictured) on Monday.

ON THE MOVE

Bon voyage! With his bag in tow, a leather-clad Brad Pitt is ready to jet at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.

GREAT STRIDES

Days after leaving treatment a beaming Demi Lovato steps out to run errands Monday in Santa Monica, Calif.

GOOD JEANS

After cheering on his hometown Boston Celtics, it's back to work on Monday for Matt Damon, who rocks another denim look on the L.A. set of We Bought a Zoo.

WARM-UP GEAR

Who's that guy? A sporty Bradley Cooper goes incognito Monday, donning glasses and a cap during his walk through blustery New York City.

A HERO'S WELCOME

Inception's Tom Hardy – set to star in The Dark Knight Rises – proudly displays his superhero allegiance Monday while arriving at Los Angeles International Airport.

WELL-DONE

Good meal? A dapper Ryan Seacrest looks satisfied after enjoying dinner with friends at Boa Steakhouse Monday night in West Hollywood.

GETTING THE GOODS

Shopping buddies – or something more? Kirsten Dunst and a male pal hit the shops at outdoor mall The Grove Monday in Los Angeles.

GOOD SPORT

Did she score a hole-in-one? Jenny McCarthy flexes some muscle while hitting the mini-golf course during a Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas short film shoot on Monday.

BOYS' CLUB

It's back to New York! Following a in L.A., Mariska Hargitay's little guy, 4-year-old son August, hooks up with Big Apple buddy Alec Baldwin Monday at Los Angeles International Airport.

CHEW ON THIS

What, no workout? A clean-shaven Hugh Jackman takes a time out for a snack while stepping out in New York City on Monday.

SUNNY SIDE UP

Kelly Osbourne makes running errands look oh-so-chic on Monday, donning hot pink lipstick and a ruffled dress for an outing in West Hollywood.

TAKE TWO

Teen dream Justin Bieber swings by the Late Show with David Letterman studios in New York Monday to promote his upcoming movie, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never. The 3D concert/documentary hits theaters Feb. 11.

FLY GIRL

Leading with her baby bump, 30 Rock's Jane Krakowski makes her way through Los Angeles International Airport on Monday after attending this weekend's SAG Awards.

IN THE HOODIE

Time for some male bonding! Doting dad Pete Wentz takes his 2-year-old son Bronx out for some fresh air Monday in Beverly Hills.

'BRAND'-NAME SHOPPER

A fashionable Russell Brand looks cozy in a shearling-style coat while shopping in New York's Soho neighborhood on Monday.

