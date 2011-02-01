Star Tracks: Tuesday, February 1, 2011
UNDER COVER
That's dedication! Sandra Bullock heads out for a workout Monday, bundling up to battle New York City's wintry weather.
WHITE OUT
Got snow? Life's a winter wonderland for Gwen Stefani and her blonde boys, 4½-year-old Kingston and 2-year-old Zuma, while vacationing in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., with dad Gavin Rossdale (not pictured) on Monday.
ON THE MOVE
Bon voyage! With his bag in tow, a leather-clad Brad Pitt is ready to jet at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.
GREAT STRIDES
Days after leaving treatment a beaming Demi Lovato steps out to run errands Monday in Santa Monica, Calif.
GOOD JEANS
After cheering on his hometown Boston Celtics, it's back to work on Monday for Matt Damon, who rocks another denim look on the L.A. set of We Bought a Zoo.
WARM-UP GEAR
Who's that guy? A sporty Bradley Cooper goes incognito Monday, donning glasses and a cap during his walk through blustery New York City.
A HERO'S WELCOME
Inception's Tom Hardy – set to star in The Dark Knight Rises – proudly displays his superhero allegiance Monday while arriving at Los Angeles International Airport.
WELL-DONE
Good meal? A dapper Ryan Seacrest looks satisfied after enjoying dinner with friends at Boa Steakhouse Monday night in West Hollywood.
GETTING THE GOODS
Shopping buddies – or something more? Kirsten Dunst and a male pal hit the shops at outdoor mall The Grove Monday in Los Angeles.
GOOD SPORT
Did she score a hole-in-one? Jenny McCarthy flexes some muscle while hitting the mini-golf course during a Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas short film shoot on Monday.
BOYS' CLUB
It's back to New York! Following a in L.A., Mariska Hargitay's little guy, 4-year-old son August, hooks up with Big Apple buddy Alec Baldwin Monday at Los Angeles International Airport.
From the red carpet to the afterparties, see how Hollywood celebrated the SAG Awards!
CHEW ON THIS
What, no workout? A clean-shaven Hugh Jackman takes a time out for a snack while stepping out in New York City on Monday.
SUNNY SIDE UP
Kelly Osbourne makes running errands look oh-so-chic on Monday, donning hot pink lipstick and a ruffled dress for an outing in West Hollywood.
TAKE TWO
Teen dream Justin Bieber swings by the Late Show with David Letterman studios in New York Monday to promote his upcoming movie, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never. The 3D concert/documentary hits theaters Feb. 11.
FLY GIRL
Leading with her baby bump, 30 Rock's Jane Krakowski makes her way through Los Angeles International Airport on Monday after attending this weekend's SAG Awards.
From the red carpet to the afterparties, see how Hollywood celebrated the SAG Awards!
IN THE HOODIE
Time for some male bonding! Doting dad Pete Wentz takes his 2-year-old son Bronx out for some fresh air Monday in Beverly Hills.
'BRAND'-NAME SHOPPER
A fashionable Russell Brand looks cozy in a shearling-style coat while shopping in New York's Soho neighborhood on Monday.