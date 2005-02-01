Star Tracks - Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2005
SWEET MOMENT
Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey are all wrapped up in each other Wednesday at a launch event for Simpson's Dessert Treats beauty products in New York City. As for rumors that Lachey flirted with another blond bombshell during Super Bowl weekend, his rep tells PEOPLE that it's "not true."
FASHION STUDENT
Mary-Kate Olsen takes a stroll in New York City on Friday. The clothes-loving New York University freshman hit the Fashion Week scene the next day at avant-garde designer Imitation of Christ's Spring 2005 runway show.
FOR THE BABES
Eva Mendes – whose movie Hitch opens Friday – goes on a tyke-sized shopping spree at a West Village children's boutique in New York City on Monday.
KIDDING AROUND
Jude Law basks in his favorite role – as Dad – with 2-year-old son Rudy on the Baton Rouge set of All the King's Men on Monday. Son Rafferty, 8, and daughter Iris, 4, also joined in on the fun.
STAR POWER
Former Fight Club costars Ed Norton and Brad Pitt team up for a good cause Monday at a Los Angeles party where the two helped celebrate a program giving local low-income families a free BP Solar System (which is expected to reduce energy bills) every time a celebrity purchases one. So far, 21 families have benefited.
GOING FOR GOLD
Jamie Foxx makes his way into the annual Academy Awards nominees luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday. The actor has a double shot at winning a golden guy: He's nominated for Best Actor for Ray and Best Supporting Actor for Collateral.
Who's that girl?
Madonna – covered head-to-toe in winter gear – leaves London's Kabbalah Centre with daughter Lourdes and husband Guy Ritchie after attending services Saturday.
LUCKY DOG
Halle Berry lets her pup take the lead Friday after a visit to a Beverly Hills veterinarian. But on the job, the Oscar winner is the boss: She executive-produced the HBO film Lackawanna Blues, debuting Feb. 12.
EASY BEING GREEN
Heidi Klum and fiancé Seal disguise themselves as dragons Sunday at a Carnival parade in her hometown, Bergisch Gladbach, Germany. Hmm ... What would the judges on Klum's fashion reality show Project Runway say about their attire?
CHULA GIRL
In Rio de Janeiro – the heart of Carnival – Brazil native Gisele Bundchen waves on a samba competition Sunday. The supermodel watched 50,000 performers participate in the annual dance-off at the Sambodrome.
LIVE FROM NEW YORK
SNL host Paris Hilton takes her date, Chihuahua Tinkerbell (in matching pink), to the show's afterparty. And how did Hilton do on air? "I was amazing," she says.