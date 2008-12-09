Star Tracks - Tuesday, December 9, 2008
HEY, MAMA!
In her first public post-baby outing, Ashlee Simpson-Wentz leaves newborn son Bronx Mowgli at home Monday to attend a surprise Fall Out Boy concert at the Troubadour in West Hollywood. The new mom cheered on husband Pete Wentz and his band as they performed songs from their upcoming album, Folie à Deux.
DRIVER'S ED
She's ready to hit the road! Miley Cyrus proudly poses with her driver's permit as she prepares to take a spin with mom Tish in Los Angeles on Monday. The Hannah Montana star turned 16 on Nov. 23.
A FAMILY AFFAIR
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt bring old-school glamour to the L.A. premiere of his new film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button on Monday night. The evening was a family affair for the actor, who also brought along two special guests – his parents, Bill and Jane Pitt.
RAZZLE DAZZLE
Also at the Benjamin Button premiere: surprise guest Jennifer Lopez, who dazzled in a low-cut Roberto Cavalli gown. The actress – who came sans hubby Marc Anthony – shared a chatty moment on the red carpet with Angelina Jolie.
DINER'S CLUB
Jake Gyllenhaal tries to stay warm on a chilly London night after dining at Scotts Restaurant on Monday. The actor is continuing work on his epic Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time in the U.K.
GO CART
Loaded up with the essentials (and then some!), Jessica Alba navigates her shopping cart with care after a successful trip Monday to Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills.
RAINBOW BRIGHT
Paris Hilton makes a rainbow connection in a vibrant dress Tuesday at the launch of a new Spanish-language social networking site, Keteke.com, at the Palace Hotel in Madrid, Spain.
SHALL WE DANCE?
Jim Carrey cuts a rug with Yes Man costar Zooey Deschanel at a photo call for their comedy Tuesday at the Claridges Hotel in London. The movie opens in U.S. theaters on Dec. 19.
'CHANGE' IT UP
Kim Kardashian teams up with event host Karina Smirnoff at "A Night For Change," a benefit for at-risk youth at Blvd 16 inside Los Angeles' Hotel Palomar on Monday.
OPEN MIC
A shimmering Nicole Richie bares her bashful side during an appearance Sunday at Moscow nightclub Famous. While in Russia, Richie also celebrated the opening of Kira Plastinina's shop at TsUM department store.
DECK THE HALLS
Britney Spears and Ellen DeGeneres get all decked out to spread some holiday cheer. The pop star and the talk show host hit the streets to sing Christmas carols around Los Angeles in a segment that is scheduled to air on Dec. 16.
VAMPIRES IN PARIS
And the promotional tour rolls on! After making a splash in the U.K., Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson and costar Kristen Stewart bring their hit to Paris, promoting the vampire movie during a photo call Monday at the Hôtel de Crillon.
STAR RISING
Getting a jump start on her day, singer Brandy is one early riser, hitting New York's CW11 Morning News Monday, where she promoted her upcoming album, Human, which hits stores Dec. 9.
THE BIG CHILL
Tom Cruise braves the chilly New York temperatures while leaving his apartment on Monday morning. The day before, the actor, wife Katie Holmes and daughter Suri hit the Big Apple's famous toy store FAO Schwarz to do a little holiday shopping for needy children.
PRETTY IN PINK
Fergie makes a bright and bold statement – in a hot pink, ruffled jacket – Sunday, during a retail run in Los Angeles. Next up: the singer will play hostess in Hollywood for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve television special, which airs on ABC.
TABLE FOR TWO
Enjoying the great outdoors, Matthew McConaughey and girlfriend Camila Alves – sans 5-month-old son Levi – soak up the sun and dine alfresco during a romantic rendezvous in Bézios, Brazil on Sunday.