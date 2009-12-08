Star Tracks: Tuesday, December 8, 2009

GAME FACE

Fresh off her weekend performance on SNL, a relaxed Rihanna kicks back courtside Monday night at a Knicks basketball game in N.Y.C. The struggling home team put on the a good show for the singer, beating the Portland Trailblazers 93-84.

KONICHIWA, TOKYO!

Reigning Sexiest Man Alive Johnny Depp waves to fans after arriving at Narita International Airport on Tuesday. The actor is in Japan promoting Public Enemies.

ROYAL WELCOME

Now that's a sight! Lady Gaga dons her best latex dress to impress the Queen of England on Monday at the Royal Variety Performance in the U.K. town of Blackpool. Before chatting with Her Majesty, Gaga wowed the crowd with a performance of "Speechless," in which she was hoisted 30 ft. in the air to play a suspended piano.

JUST FOR LAUGHS

Julia Roberts puts her Oscar-winning acting chops to the test Monday with a game of "Celebrity Charades" at New York's St. Paul the Apostle Church Hall. The actress joined her niece Emma and stars like John Krasinski for the LAByrinth Theater Company's benefit event.

PAJAMA PARTY?

Nicollette Sheridan takes comfort in stride – in a pair of cozy flannel pants! – while shopping at the Ralph Lauren store in Beverly Hills on Monday.

STAGE BEAUTY

Making her West End debut, Keira Knightley exits London's Comedy Theater Monday following her first preview performance in The Misanthrope, which opens Dec. 17.

LUCKY IN LOVE

Antonio Sabato Jr. can't stop smiling at the Los Angeles premiere of The Lovely Bones at Grauman's Chinese Theatre Monday night. The reason behind his upbeat attitude? Perhaps the actor's new girlfriend, singer-songwriter Cheryl Moana Marie, whom he squired to the event.

QUICK SILVER

Victoria Beckham fails to go unnoticed in a shimmery tank and matching cardigan Tuesday after arriving at London's Heathrow International Airport.

CEMENTING HIS STATUS

Sherlock Holmes star Robert Downey Jr. leaves his mark in wet cement Monday in front of the world-famous Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

PRETTY IN PINK

After opening her latest movie Brothers this weekend, Natalie Portman gets to work on her next project, Black Swan, in Manhattan on Monday. The Darren Aronofsky-directed thriller also stars Mila Kunis and Winona Ryder.

ARTIST IN RESIDENCE

Aspiring artist? Lindsay Lohan taps into her creative side and picks up some paint and canvas during a stop Monday at a Blick Art Materials store in Los Angeles.

CHEERING SQUAD

Jenny McCarthy and Dean McDermott find themselves in a sea of Santa's helpers Monday during ABC Family's World Record Elf Party at New York's Bryant Park. The festive actors costar in the ABC Family original movie Santa Baby 2 Christmas Maybe, which premieres Dec. 13.

ON A ROLL

Kate Hudson sticks by her main man – and toughest critic – 5-year-old son Ryder, during a scooter ride around New York City on Monday. The actress made a pit stop in London last week for the premiere of her new musical, Nine, which opens on Christmas.

HOLIDAY PINE

Christina Aguilera and her son Max, who turns 2 in the New Year, are on the lookout for the perfect Christmas tree Sunday in Los Angeles.

OXFORD BOUND

Look who's book smart! Shakira tames her inner "She Wolf" Monday to address the Oxford Union in England about her charities, the Barefoot and Pies Descalzos Foundations, which educate children displaced by poverty.

