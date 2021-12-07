Halle Berry Celebrates Black Excellence in L.A., Plus Ashley Park, Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman and More
Black Excellence
Looking radiant in red, Halle Berry poses at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza, on Dec. 6 in L.A.
Meet the Ricardos!
Javier Bardem, who plays Desi Arnaz, and Nicole Kidman, who plays Lucille Ball, arrive at the L.A. premiere of Amazon Studios' Being The Ricardos on Dec. 6 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
High Honors
Oscar Isaac accepts the SFFILM award for acting at the 2021 SFFILM Awards at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on Dec. 6 in San Francisco.
Set Sighting
Suki Waterhouse works a mini photoshoot in N.Y.C. on Dec. 5.
Jingle All the Way
Saweetie tap tap taps in onstage during iHeartRadio 101.3 KDWB's Jingle Ball 2021 on Dec. 6 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Puppy Love
Selena Gomez smooches a dog on her first day of filming the second season of Only Murders in the Building in N.Y.C. on Dec. 6.
Here Comes Santa Claus
Old Navy hosts a holiday party with Keke Palmer and Santa at the Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood in L.A. on Dec. 6.
Star Crossed
Ryan Reynolds crosses a street while taking a stroll on Dec. 6 in N.Y.C.
Queens on the Carpet
FKA Twigs, Claudia Schiffer and Gemma Arterton attend the premiere of The King's Man in London on Dec. 6.
What a Legend
John Legend serenades the crowd while celebrating his collaboration with Sperry at 'Nordstrom Celebrates a Legendary Holiday' on Dec. 3 in N.Y.C.
On the Ball
Wells Adams gets ready to hit the links at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions —which will take place Jan. 20-23, 2022 —at a media day in Orlando, Florida.
Spidey Senses
Zendaya and Tom Holland share a look during the Spider-Man: No Way Home photocall in London on Dec. 5.
That's the Spirit
Sterling K. Brown narrates the Candlelight processional at Disneyland on Dec. 5 in Anaheim, Calif.
Old Hollywood Glamour
Leonardo DiCaprio and pregnant Jennifer Lawrence dress to the nines for the world premiere of Netflix's Don't Look Up on Dec. 5 in N.Y.C.
Living Legend
Honoree Joni Mitchell hits the red carpet alongside Brandi Carlile at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 5 in Washington, D.C.
Dog Days
Jack Whitehall unveils the new statue of Clifford the Big Red Dog in London's Leicester Square on Dec. 5.
Cheers to That
The King's Man stars Gemma Arterton and Ralph Fiennes raise a glass at the opening of 'The King's Man Pub' at The Crown in celebration of the movie's world premiere on Dec. 6 in London.
Game Time
Vanessa Hudgens sings the national anthem before the Washington Football Team takes on the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 5 in Las Vegas.
Nailed It
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox arrive chained together by their nails at the launch of the singer's UN/DN LAQR nail polish collab on Dec. 4 in West Hollywood.
Books at Basel
Loren Ridinger, Eva Longoria and Serena Williams are all smiles at the book launch for Brian Bowen Smith's Drivebys, where guests sipped on Casa Del Sol Tequila cocktails, at 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami on Dec. 3.
Live Long and Prosper
Star Trek alum Nichelle Nichols takes part in Day Three of the 2021 Los Angeles Comic Con on Dec. 5.
Smiles for Miles
Also at Comic Con: The Mandalorian stars Ming-Na Wen and Giancarlo Esposito.
Carpet Cuties
Riz Ahmed and wife Fatima Farheen Mirza cozy up on the red carpet at the 24th British Independent Film Awards on Dec. 5 in London.
Cute & Cozy
Molly Sims cozies up at home in a pair of Dearfoams slippers on Dec. 5 in L.A.
Hitmakers Unite
Music stars Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo attend Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 4.
Selfie Time
Anitta, Normani and Lil Nas X pose for a selfie at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch hosted by IHG hotels and resorts in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 4.
New York Minute
Dakota Johnson steps out in style as she hits the streets of New York City on Dec. 4.
Block Party
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (left), Mindy Kaling and Versha Sharma attend the Teen Vogue Summit and Block Party at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Dec. 4.
Movie Night
Director Kenneth Branaugh (left) poses with Robert Pattinson at a special screening of Belfast in Los Angeles on Dec. 3.
Cake Waltz
Jin celebrates his 29th birthday while being serenaded by his BTS bandmates and fans at Jingle Ball 2021 in Los Angeles on Dec. 3.
Front and Centerfold
Playboy's newly crowned creative director in residence Cardi B celebrates the BIGBUNNY launch in Miami on Dec. 3.
Special Delivery
Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg team up on Dec. 3 for a very special project coming this January.
Chanel Changers
Pharrell Williams and Rosalía pose together at the Chanel dinner for Es Devlin's interactive Art Basel experience FIVE ECHOES in Miami on Dec. 3.
Emo Nite
Gabe Saporta of Cobra Starship performs at Emo Nite Celebrates 7 Years in Heaven on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles.
Modern Style
Sofía Vergara masks up as she steps out in Los Angeles on Dec. 3.
Miami Heat
Larsa Pippen strikes a pose at Playboy's BIGBUNNY party in Miami for Art Basel weekend on Dec. 4.
Holiday Hang
Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, and Jackie Goldschneider — alongside pal Theresa Scotto — attend the holiday kick-off event at Fresco by Scotto in New York City on Dec. 2.
Gala Glam
Kat Graham stuns at the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic New York Gala at The Morgan Library on Dec. 1 in N.Y.C.
Main Squeeze
Anne Hathaway hugs Jessica Chastain as they attend a screening of The Eyes of Tammy Faye on Dec. 2 in. N.Y.C.
Award Winner
Wunmi Mosaku wins The Argonon Best Performance Award, presented by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, at the 30th Women in Film & Television Awards on Dec. 3 in London.
Exhibition Opening
Sylvester Stallone says a few words during the opening of the Sylvester Stallone - Retrospektive zum 75. Geburtstag exhibition at Osthaus Museum Hagen on Dec. 3 in Hagen, Germany.
Home Sweet Home
Shawn Mendes makes his way through the Toronto airport with his luggage and guitar on Dec. 2.
Models in Miami
Candice Swanepoel and Karlie Kloss attend the W Magazine and Burberry Art Basel event on Dec. 2 in Miami.
Shop 'Til You Drop
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky do some shopping in N.Y.C. on Dec. 2.
Arm in Arm
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively take a stroll in N.Y.C. on Dec. 2.
Go Green
Glenn Close looks glam in green while onstage during BRING CHANGE TO MIND's 9th Annual Revels & Revelations event at City Winery in N.Y.C. on Dec. 2.
We Love Lucy
Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem attend the N.Y.C. premiere of their film Being the Ricardos on Dec. 2.
Night Out on Broadway
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer attend the re-opening of Slave Play at the August Wilson Theatre on Broadway on Dec. 2.
Jingle All the Way
Maren Morris gets into the Christmas spirit while performing at the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 2.
Ball Out
Courtside at the New York Knicks game on Dec. 2 is stacked with stars like Kal Penn and his fiancé Josh, and Succession star Nicholas Braun with his mom, Elizabeth Lyle.
Take a Seat
Devery Jacobs and Paulina Alexis attend a screening and panel for the FX television series Reservation Dogs on Dec. 2 in L.A.
Wild Ride
Sydney Sweeney rides the mechanical bull as Tom Ford Beauty launches Ombré Leather Parfum in West Hollywood on Dec. 2.
Close 'Encounter'
Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer, alongside their young costars Lucian-River Chauhan and Aditya Geddada, attend the premiere of Encounter in L.A. on Dec. 2.
This Girls Is on Fire
Alicia Keys puts on a show at Secret Soiree at Superblue Miami on Dec. 1.
Model Behavior
Halima Aden takes the stage during BoF VOICES 2021 at Soho Farmhouse on Dec. 2 in Oxfordshire, England.
'Life of' Kit
Kit Harington arrives at the opening night of the play Life of Pi at Wyndham's Theatre in London on Dec. 2.
All Ears
Kaley Cuoco celebrates her 36th birthday with two familiar pals at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Dec. 1.
Stylish Selfie
Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson, Meagan Good and Shoniqua Shandai snap a shot at the premiere screening of Prime Video's Harlem at the AMC Magic Johnson Theater on Dec. 1 in N.Y.C.
On the Nice List
Connie Britton gets her moment with the man in red on Dec. 1 at the Dodgers Holiday Festival at Dodger Stadium in L.A.
Paris Match
Lily Collins and Ashley Park get all dressed up on Dec. 1 at an Emily in Paris season 2 celebration hosted by the French Ambassador in Washington, D.C.