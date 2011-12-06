Star Tracks: Tuesday, December 6, 2011

Underwood leaves her mark at the American Country Awards in Las Vegas. Plus: Bradley Cooper, Ryan Gosling, Ashton Kutcher, Elizabeth Olsen and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

THE RIGHT MARK

Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty

Carrie Underwood sparkles while writing her autograph on a guitar at Monday's American Country Awards in Las Vegas, where the singer took home three awards.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

A LAUGHING MATTER

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

New Year's Eve costars Lea Michele and Ashton Kutcher can't contain their excitement at the movie's premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on Monday.

3 of 15

GANGSTER LEAN

Credit: Fame

Ryan Gosling gives a sexy gaze while filming for his upcoming movie The Gangster Squad in Santa Monica, Calif., on Monday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

DAPPER DUO

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

Meanwhile, Michele's Glee costar, Mark Salling, suits up alongside New Year's Eve star Zac Efron at the Monday night premiere.

Advertisement

5 of 15

SHOPPING RUN

Credit: Norman Scott/StarTraks

A dressed-down Zoe Saldana pauses from her busy schedule to do some personal shopping at the Chanel store on Monday in Beverly Hills.

6 of 15

DADDY DAY CARE

Credit: Santi/Splash News Online

She's got your smile! Will Smith spends some quality time with his giggly gal, daughter Willow, 11, while leaving their N.Y.C. hotel on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

CULTURE VULTURE

Credit: Amber De Vos/WireImage

Hugh Jackman steps out for a little art appreciation Monday, attending the opening of photographer Russell James's multimedia art exhibition, "Nomad Two Worlds," in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

BIG SMILE

Credit: Fame

Minka Kelly makes a casual cool exit after getting her nails done with a pal in Beverly Hills on Monday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

RELATIVELY SPEAKING

Credit: James Devaney/Wireimage

She and partner Brad Pitt may not be married like Shrek and Fiona, but Angelina Jolie puts family first, stepping out Monday in New York City with Pitt's parents, Jane and Bill.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

BABY ON BOARD

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

Pregnant Maggie Gyllenhaal covers up for a Monday school run with 5-year-old daughter Ramona in Brooklyn, New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

BEAUTY GURU

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

Taking a break from filming The Longest Week, Olivia Wilde looks classy in polka dots at the launch of Revlon's new eye makeup line in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

BOND IS BACK!

Credit: Xposure

He means all business: Daniel Craig takes 007 to new heights while stepping back into the role of James Bond for the third time in Skyfall on Monday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

TALL ORDER

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

After making an appearance on Live! with Kelly to promote Martha Marcy May Marlene, Elizabeth Olsen takes stylish strides in New York City on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

SUITS YOU!

Credit: Theodore Wood/Polaris

Flashing a close crop with his trademark stubble, Bradley Cooper lives up to his Sexiest Man Alive title in a stylish three-piece suit at Sunday's Moet British Independent Film Awards in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

SHIPPING OUT

Credit: GSI Media

Dakota Fanning continues looking like a demure Victorian lady as she films the title role in the upcoming period romance, Effie, in Venice, Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff