Star Tracks: Tuesday, December 6, 2011
THE RIGHT MARK
Carrie Underwood sparkles while writing her autograph on a guitar at Monday's American Country Awards in Las Vegas, where the singer took home three awards.
A LAUGHING MATTER
New Year's Eve costars Lea Michele and Ashton Kutcher can't contain their excitement at the movie's premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on Monday.
GANGSTER LEAN
Ryan Gosling gives a sexy gaze while filming for his upcoming movie The Gangster Squad in Santa Monica, Calif., on Monday.
DAPPER DUO
Meanwhile, Michele's Glee costar, Mark Salling, suits up alongside New Year's Eve star Zac Efron at the Monday night premiere.
SHOPPING RUN
A dressed-down Zoe Saldana pauses from her busy schedule to do some personal shopping at the Chanel store on Monday in Beverly Hills.
DADDY DAY CARE
She's got your smile! Will Smith spends some quality time with his giggly gal, daughter Willow, 11, while leaving their N.Y.C. hotel on Monday.
CULTURE VULTURE
Hugh Jackman steps out for a little art appreciation Monday, attending the opening of photographer Russell James's multimedia art exhibition, "Nomad Two Worlds," in New York City.
BIG SMILE
Minka Kelly makes a casual cool exit after getting her nails done with a pal in Beverly Hills on Monday.
RELATIVELY SPEAKING
She and partner Brad Pitt may not be married like Shrek and Fiona, but Angelina Jolie puts family first, stepping out Monday in New York City with Pitt's parents, Jane and Bill.
BABY ON BOARD
Pregnant Maggie Gyllenhaal covers up for a Monday school run with 5-year-old daughter Ramona in Brooklyn, New York.
BEAUTY GURU
Taking a break from filming The Longest Week, Olivia Wilde looks classy in polka dots at the launch of Revlon's new eye makeup line in N.Y.C. on Monday.
BOND IS BACK!
He means all business: Daniel Craig takes 007 to new heights while stepping back into the role of James Bond for the third time in Skyfall on Monday in London.
TALL ORDER
After making an appearance on Live! with Kelly to promote Martha Marcy May Marlene, Elizabeth Olsen takes stylish strides in New York City on Monday.
SUITS YOU!
Flashing a close crop with his trademark stubble, Bradley Cooper lives up to his Sexiest Man Alive title in a stylish three-piece suit at Sunday's Moet British Independent Film Awards in London.
SHIPPING OUT
Dakota Fanning continues looking like a demure Victorian lady as she films the title role in the upcoming period romance, Effie, in Venice, Italy.