Star Tracks - Tuesday, December 5, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

NAUGHTY OR NICE?

Credit: Henry Flores/Buzz Foto

Simple Life team Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie can hardly wait to tell hipster Santa Claus their wish list at the Marc Jacobs store in West Hollywood on Monday.

ON HIS OWN

Credit: Mullen/JFX images

While estranged wife Reese Witherspoon has been making some high-profile public appearances since their split, Ryan Phillippe emerges in Studio City, Calif., where he maintained a low profile on Monday.

QUEEN OF THE HILL

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Fox/Getty

Gwen Stefani gets some help from her Harajuku girls and one little lamb on stage at Monday's Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The singer performed her new Sound of Music-inspired single "Wind It Up."

ALL 'HEART'

Credit: Tammie Arroyo/AFF

Carrie Underwood kisses up to one of her five statuettes at the Billboard Music Awards on Monday night. The American Idol champ was one of the night's big winners, including taking home country album of the year and country artist of the year.

SINGLED OUT

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Fox/Getty

A week following his divorce announcement from wife of nearly four months Pam Anderson, Kid Rock hits the stage at the Billboard Music Awards to perform ZZ Top's "Tush" with group of the year, Nickelback.

A 'DREAM' TEAM

Credit: Paul Hawthorne/AP

The leading ladies of Dreamgirls – (from left) Jennifer Hudson (in Marc Bouwer), Anika Noni Rose (in Carmen Marc Valvo) and Beyoncé (in Elie Saab) – make a heavenly trio at the film's New York premiere Monday night. Later that evening at an after-hours party at Gin Lane, Jamie Foxx, who also stars in the film, grabbed a mic and shouted, "We are now watching a star – Jennifer Hudson – that's being born," as Hudson made her entrance to the bash.

'GOOD' TIMES

Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty

George Clooney, Cate Blanchett and new dad Tobey Maguire make a stunning trio at the Hollywood premiere of their thriller, The Good German, on Monday. Clooney had an emotional moment during the evening when he was asked about the passing of his pet pig, Max.

CHILLING OUT

Credit: James Ambler/Splash News

A solo Sienna Miller braves the New York City winter in her customary boho duds during a Monday stroll. Miller, who recently split with Jude Law, has been spending time in the Big Apple to finish shooting Factory Girl.

SWEET EMOTIONS

Credit: Simon Ferreira/Startraks

Engaged pair Tony Parker and Eva Longoria enjoy a close encounter on the set of Desperate Housewives in Los Angeles recently. As for popping the question, Parker recently told PEOPLE it's something he's been considering for a while. "I've wanted to do this for some time," he said. "I am so happy."

HOUSE CALL

Credit: GIULIO MARCOCCHI/SIPA

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo trades in her scrubs for casual chic at the opening of the Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum in Westwood, Calif., on Sunday. The actress recently got engaged to beau of three years, music producer Chris Ivery, who accompanied her to the event.

TWICE AS NICE

Credit: Andrew Rocke/INF

Diddy leads the way for girlfriend Kim Porter, who is expecting twin girls later this month, while the couple get some fresh air in New York on Monday. In case there is any doubt what the proud parents think about the impending birth of baby girls, Porter's shirt proclaims, "Lil' Miss Diddys."

A SPANISH 'HOLIDAY'

Credit: CORDOBA/ENFOQUE/SIPA

It's all work and no play for Cameron Diaz, who takes her film on the road – jetting off to Madrid for the Spanish premiere of The Holiday on Monday.

THE WEB HE WEAVES

Credit: Albert Ferreira/Startraks

Andre "3000" Benjamin displays his own unique style to stave off the winter chill at the New York premiere of Charlotte's Web on Sunday. Benjamin voices Elwyn the Crow in the live-action adaptation of the classic children's story.

READY, SET, FLY!

Credit: Dakota/Photo Image Press

Hugh Grant attempts to soar down the New York City streets on Sunday, as he continues shooting his latest film Music and Lyrics By, which costars Drew Barrymore.

THAT'S A WRAP!

Credit: Flynet

Charlize Theron takes a break on the Vancouver set of her latest film The Battle in Seattle recently. The film reunites Theron with boyfriend Stuart Townsend (they starred together in 2002's Trapped), who is directing the film about the 1999 World Trade Organization protests.

By People Staff