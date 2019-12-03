Julia Roberts & Cate Blanchett Sparkle at the Fashion Awards in London, Plus Joe & Sophie, Shailene Woodley & More

By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
December 03, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 146

Fashion Phenoms

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett stun at the 2019 Fashion Awards after party on Monday at Royal Albert Hall in London.

2 of 146

Story Time

Dominik Bindl/Getty

Paul Wesley stops by the Build Series to discuss Tell Me a Story on Monday at Build Studio in New York City. 

3 of 146

Eyes on the Prize

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Urban Luxe award honoree Rihanna poses with A$AP Rocky as they arrive at the Fashion Awards on Monday at Royal Albert Hall in London. 

4 of 146

Puffed Up

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Also there: Shailene Woodley, in a voluminous blue puffer dress from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s collaboration with Moncler.

5 of 146

Best Foot Forwards

Dominique Charriau/Getty

Tilda Swinton arrives in a chic ensemble for Day Four of the Marrakech International Film Festival on Monday in Marrakech, Morocco. 

6 of 146

Snow Day

Splash News Online

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner brave the cold as they step out in N.Y.C. on Monday.

7 of 146

Darling Duo

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson and husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson visit SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.

8 of 146

'Cheeky' Pose

Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

Hustlers costars Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu go cheek-to-cheek for a photo at a special screening of the film hosted by Will Farrell on Sunday in New York City.

9 of 146

Mic Drop

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Guest star Tiffany Haddish takes the mic during her interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Sunday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

10 of 146

Salutations!

Seokyong Lee/Penta Press/Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds salutes the camera at the 6 Underground press conference in Seoul, South Korea on Monday.

11 of 146

Airport Attire

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Rihanna is seen on Saturday wearing a grey sweatsuit and a shearling jacket on her way to London after spending Thanksgiving in N.Y.C. with family.

12 of 146

Mad for Plaid

Paul Zimmerman/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan wears a plaid blazer to a screening of her hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at Scandinavia House on Sunday in N.Y.C.

13 of 146

I Spy…

Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Prince William uses binoculars during a trip to Kuwait City’s wetlands at the Jahra Nature Reserve on Monday in Kuwait.

14 of 146

Winter Wear

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Matt Damon steps out in Los Angeles on Saturday wearing a beanie and a matching black vest.

15 of 146

Three’s Company

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix

August Diehl, host Mark Rylance and Valerie Pachner arrive at the N.Y.C. Tastemaker for Fox Searchlight & Terrence Malick’s A Hidden Life special screening on Sunday.

16 of 146

She’s Got the 'Juice'

John Parra/Getty

Lizzo brings the energy during 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2019, presented by Capital One, on Sunday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

17 of 146

Go for the Jugular

David Fisher/Swarovski/Shutterstock

Honoree Kristin Scott Thomas playfully pretends to attack her Rebecca costar Lily James with her Richard Harris award at the 22nd British Independent Film Awards on Sunday in London.

18 of 146

Sunday Shop 

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Melissa Gorga is seen wearing the JUDY x LAFD shirt as she arrives at her store Envy in Montclair, New Jersey on Sunday. 100 percent of the shirt’s proceeds will go towards the L.A. Fire Department Foundation. 

19 of 146

Puppy Love

MEGA

Joey King is seen cuddling up with a pup while out for breakfast on Sunday.

20 of 146

Talk & Text

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Jaime Camil checks his phone while out and about in L.A. on Sunday.

21 of 146

VIP Table

David M. Benett/Getty

Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Emma Thompson embrace for a sweet snap at the annual One Night Only event, hosted by Acting For Others at The Ivy, on Sunday in London.

22 of 146

Behind-the-Scenes

Jenny Anderson

Bill and Hillary Clinton share a laugh backstage with actress Ali Stroker after her performance in Oklahoma! on Sunday at Circle in the Square on Broadway in N.Y.C. 

23 of 146

Gown Goals

Wendell Teodoro/Getty

Georgia May Jagger and sister Lizzy Jagger stun on the pink carpet at the 2019 NGV Gala on Saturday at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia.

24 of 146

Concert for a Cause

Rachel Luna/Getty

Billy Porter hosts the Keep the Promise 2019 World AIDS Day Concert on Sunday at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre in L.A.

25 of 146

Luxe Lounge

Samantha Deitch/BFA.com

Tessa Thompson hosts the first ever American Express Platinum House in celebration of Small Business Saturday on Saturday in N.Y.C.

26 of 146

Family Fun

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Behati Prinsloo sits between brother-in-law Sam Levine and husband Adam Levine during the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks basketball game on Sunday at the Staples Center in L.A.

27 of 146

Big Apple Date

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Emma Stone stepped out with her boyfriend Dave McCary after a shopping date in New York City.

28 of 146

Peace Out

JALAL MORCHIDI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Marion Cotillard was in good spirits at a screening during the 18th annual Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco.

29 of 146

Together Again

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

James Van Der Beek and his Dancing with the Stars pro partner Emma Slater reunited to attend dancer Keo Motsepe’s birthda celebration in Los Angeles.

30 of 146

Dog Dad

Gotham/GC Images

Nick Jonas took new puppy Gino for a walk in New York City.

31 of 146

Music Man

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Rami Malek hosted the screening and reception of Rocketman with director Dexter Fletcher in West Hollywood, California.

32 of 146

Biebers Take Miami

Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were arm-in-arm at a coffee shop in Miami.

33 of 146

Regal Star

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Tilda Swinton attended the opening ceremony during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco.

34 of 146

Courtside Couple

London Entertainment/SplashNews.com

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton watched the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Washington Wizards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

35 of 146

Darling Duo

Rick Kern/Getty Images

Dascha Polanco and Diana Ross were all smiles at the Keep the Promise 2019 World AIDS Day Concert Presented by AIDS Healthcare Foundation in Dallas, Texas.

36 of 146

Queen of the Court

James Devaney/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige was decked out in Gucci at the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

37 of 146

Giving Back

Haile Sebastian

Sandra Lee helped prep, cook, deliver, serve and clean-up for 22,000 people on Thanksgiving Day with Citymeals on Wheels in New York City.

38 of 146

No. 1 Fan

Giorgio Perottino/Getty Images

Rihanna attended the UEFA Champions League group D match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

39 of 146

Breaking Character

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Tracy Morgan and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon hilariously took part in the “Cue Card Cold Read” segment in costume.

40 of 146

White Hot

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Zendaya looked gorgeous at the GQ Men of The Year Awards 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

41 of 146

Cerulean Céline

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Céline Dion performed her new song “Imperfections” during the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

42 of 146

Most Musical

Zuma/SplashNews.com

Debbie Gibson was all smiles on a float during the 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

43 of 146

Pattern Maker

Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC

A colorful Hilary Duff steps out in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

