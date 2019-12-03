Julia Roberts & Cate Blanchett Sparkle at the Fashion Awards in London, Plus Joe & Sophie, Shailene Woodley & More
Fashion Phenoms
Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett stun at the 2019 Fashion Awards after party on Monday at Royal Albert Hall in London.
Story Time
Paul Wesley stops by the Build Series to discuss Tell Me a Story on Monday at Build Studio in New York City.
Eyes on the Prize
Urban Luxe award honoree Rihanna poses with A$AP Rocky as they arrive at the Fashion Awards on Monday at Royal Albert Hall in London.
Puffed Up
Also there: Shailene Woodley, in a voluminous blue puffer dress from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s collaboration with Moncler.
Best Foot Forwards
Tilda Swinton arrives in a chic ensemble for Day Four of the Marrakech International Film Festival on Monday in Marrakech, Morocco.
Snow Day
Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner brave the cold as they step out in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Darling Duo
Filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson and husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson visit SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.
'Cheeky' Pose
Hustlers costars Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu go cheek-to-cheek for a photo at a special screening of the film hosted by Will Farrell on Sunday in New York City.
Mic Drop
Guest star Tiffany Haddish takes the mic during her interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Sunday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.
Salutations!
Ryan Reynolds salutes the camera at the 6 Underground press conference in Seoul, South Korea on Monday.
Airport Attire
Rihanna is seen on Saturday wearing a grey sweatsuit and a shearling jacket on her way to London after spending Thanksgiving in N.Y.C. with family.
Mad for Plaid
Rachel Brosnahan wears a plaid blazer to a screening of her hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at Scandinavia House on Sunday in N.Y.C.
I Spy…
Prince William uses binoculars during a trip to Kuwait City’s wetlands at the Jahra Nature Reserve on Monday in Kuwait.
Winter Wear
Matt Damon steps out in Los Angeles on Saturday wearing a beanie and a matching black vest.
Three’s Company
August Diehl, host Mark Rylance and Valerie Pachner arrive at the N.Y.C. Tastemaker for Fox Searchlight & Terrence Malick’s A Hidden Life special screening on Sunday.
She’s Got the 'Juice'
Lizzo brings the energy during 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2019, presented by Capital One, on Sunday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Go for the Jugular
Honoree Kristin Scott Thomas playfully pretends to attack her Rebecca costar Lily James with her Richard Harris award at the 22nd British Independent Film Awards on Sunday in London.
Sunday Shop
Melissa Gorga is seen wearing the JUDY x LAFD shirt as she arrives at her store Envy in Montclair, New Jersey on Sunday. 100 percent of the shirt’s proceeds will go towards the L.A. Fire Department Foundation.
Puppy Love
Joey King is seen cuddling up with a pup while out for breakfast on Sunday.
Talk & Text
Jaime Camil checks his phone while out and about in L.A. on Sunday.
VIP Table
Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Emma Thompson embrace for a sweet snap at the annual One Night Only event, hosted by Acting For Others at The Ivy, on Sunday in London.
Behind-the-Scenes
Bill and Hillary Clinton share a laugh backstage with actress Ali Stroker after her performance in Oklahoma! on Sunday at Circle in the Square on Broadway in N.Y.C.
Gown Goals
Georgia May Jagger and sister Lizzy Jagger stun on the pink carpet at the 2019 NGV Gala on Saturday at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia.
Concert for a Cause
Billy Porter hosts the Keep the Promise 2019 World AIDS Day Concert on Sunday at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre in L.A.
Luxe Lounge
Tessa Thompson hosts the first ever American Express Platinum House in celebration of Small Business Saturday on Saturday in N.Y.C.
Family Fun
Behati Prinsloo sits between brother-in-law Sam Levine and husband Adam Levine during the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks basketball game on Sunday at the Staples Center in L.A.
Big Apple Date
Emma Stone stepped out with her boyfriend Dave McCary after a shopping date in New York City.
Peace Out
Marion Cotillard was in good spirits at a screening during the 18th annual Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco.
Together Again
James Van Der Beek and his Dancing with the Stars pro partner Emma Slater reunited to attend dancer Keo Motsepe’s birthda celebration in Los Angeles.
Dog Dad
Nick Jonas took new puppy Gino for a walk in New York City.
Music Man
Rami Malek hosted the screening and reception of Rocketman with director Dexter Fletcher in West Hollywood, California.
Biebers Take Miami
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were arm-in-arm at a coffee shop in Miami.
Regal Star
Tilda Swinton attended the opening ceremony during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco.
Courtside Couple
Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton watched the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Washington Wizards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Darling Duo
Dascha Polanco and Diana Ross were all smiles at the Keep the Promise 2019 World AIDS Day Concert Presented by AIDS Healthcare Foundation in Dallas, Texas.
Queen of the Court
Mary J. Blige was decked out in Gucci at the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Giving Back
Sandra Lee helped prep, cook, deliver, serve and clean-up for 22,000 people on Thanksgiving Day with Citymeals on Wheels in New York City.
No. 1 Fan
Rihanna attended the UEFA Champions League group D match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.
Breaking Character
Tracy Morgan and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon hilariously took part in the “Cue Card Cold Read” segment in costume.
White Hot
Zendaya looked gorgeous at the GQ Men of The Year Awards 2019 in Sydney, Australia.
Cerulean Céline
Céline Dion performed her new song “Imperfections” during the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Most Musical
Debbie Gibson was all smiles on a float during the 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Pattern Maker
A colorful Hilary Duff steps out in Los Angeles on Tuesday.