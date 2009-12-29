Star Tracks: Tuesday, December 29, 2009
PUPPY LOVE
Now that's a cozy twosome! Twilight actress Ashley Greene totes her bundled-up pup Marlo as they leave Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.
CARRIED AWAY
Mariah Carey arrives at Italy's Capri Hollywood International Film Festival in glamorous fashion Tuesday, riding in a cart with umbrella-toting husband Nick Cannon by her side. The singer-actress was honored with an award for her performance in the movie Precious.
BLADES OF GLORY
Easy does it! Heidi Klum trades the catwalk for the ice rink on Monday, helping daughter Leni, 5½, learn to skate while vacationing in Aspen, Colo. The supermodel's family – including new baby Lou – is spending the holidays in the ski resort town.
BASIC BLACK
A girl's gotta shop! Amy Adams – who's due with her first child with fiancé Darren Le Gallo this spring – indulges in a little retail therapy Monday on Melrose Place in Los Angeles.
THE COFFEE HUNTER
Gerard Butler skips the slopes for Starbucks on Monday, grabbing a winter warm-up in Aspen, Colo.
ENCORE PERFORMANCE
Catherine Zeta-Jones exits the stage door with a smile – and her autograph pen at the ready! – after performing in Broadway's A Little Night Music Monday night.
LUNCH BREAK
Keeping her burgeoning belly under wraps, an expectant Rebecca Gayheart steps out for lunch in West Hollywood on Monday. The actress and husband Eric Dane are expecting their first child together in early 2010.
COLD COMFORT
Following some bargain hunting in downtown Manhattan last week, Lindsay Lohan ventures out for another shopping trip on Monday, picking up some purchases at New York City's Intermix boutique.
SWING TOWN
Wheee! Baby Bronx, 1, gets into the swing of big city fun with parents Pete and Ashlee Simpson-Wentz on Monday. The family is in the Big Apple as Simpson-Wentz continues her run in Broadway's Chicago.
THE GOOD SON
Bradley Cooper gives his parents a helping hand at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday. The actor spent a cozy Christmas in L.A. with his family and girlfriend Renée Zellweger.
ON CALL
Who's on the other line? A fur-clad Angelina Jolie takes a break from filming Salt in New York City on Monday to chat on the phone. Last week, the actress and her family were spotted grabbing pre-holiday drinks at Manhattan's Café Metro.
MOMMY & ME
Far away from the drama surrounding her ex Jon Gosselin, Kate Gosselin and daughter Cara, 9, head out for an appointment on Monday in Reading, Penn.
TALL ORDER
Coffee break! Ashley Tisdale and boyfriend Scott Speer leave the Coffee Bean amp Tea Leaf in Toluca Lake, Calif., on Monday after grabbing some breakfast treats.
SNOW BUDDIES
LeAnn Rimes and beau Eddie Cibrian hit the slopes on Monday during their snowy getaway in Aspen, Colo. The country singer's divorce from Deane Sheremet was finalized last week.
EASY DOES IT
With the holidays behind them, Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott relax while out with children Liam, 2½, and Stella, 18 months (not pictured), in Encino, Calif., on Monday.