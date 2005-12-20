Star Tracks - Tuesday, December 27, 2005
HIPSTER DAD
Kevin Federline totes eldest son Kaleb, 1, in Orange County, Calif. He was there to visit his children with actress Shar Jackson, including Kori, 3, before the Christmas holiday.
WELL LINKED
Newlywed Matt Damon puts some swing into his Christmas vacation in Miami, where he and wife Luciana Bozan own a home.
CALI KIDS
You can take the girl out of the O.C., but you can’t take the O.C. out of the girl: Mischa Barton – wearing a short-sleeved jacket – hangs in Aspen with her sister and boyfriend Cisco Adler last week.
MAUI WOWIE
A very Hilton Christmas: Paris and Nicky Hilton flaunt their bikini bodies while playing in the surf in Maui.
SEPARATE WAYS
Days after divorce papers were officially filed, Jessica Simpson indulges in some retail therapy with mom Tina in West Hollywood on Thursday while Nick Lachey does some shopping of his own across town. Simpson was expected to spend Christmas in Hawaii with her family, while a source close to Lachey says he will be in L.A.
MEET THE PARENTS
Gwen Stefani and husband Gavin Rossdale share an intimate moment in Miami Beach on Thursday. The previous night, the "Hollaback Girl" singer announced she was expecting her first child during the last stop of her concert tour in Ft. Lauderdale.
DINNER DATE
Jennifer Aniston leaves the West Hollywood restaurant Il Sole after dinner with friends on Wednesday. The actress's new movie, Rumor Has It ..., opened on Christmas Day.
FLY BOY
Liftoff-ready in aviator shades, Brad Pitt heads to a flying lesson at the Santa Monica Airport on Tuesday. He's been taking lessons since October and has a good mentor: Girlfriend Angelina Jolie is already a licensed private pilot.
GOLD RUSH
Cameron Diaz browses the baubles at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. According to one observer, the In Her Shoes star treated herself to a $7,000 ring.
DENIM DUO
Kate Hudson and husband Chris Robinson, who favor comfy old jeans, still love a shopping spree: The couple leaves upscale Los Angeles clothing store Maxfield laden with bags on Saturday. Next up for the actress: starring in the comedy You, Me and Dupree with Owen Wilson and Matt Dillon.
DECISIONS, DECISIONS
What's a girl to buy? Lindsay Lohan makes the hard choices at a Stella McCartney boutique in West Hollywood after having a late dinner with her younger sister Ali and pals on Wednesday.
FRIENDLY EXES
Pamela Anderson gets a helping hand from former husband Tommy Lee after dining at a West Hollywood sushi restaurant on Tuesday. The rocker is in discussions to guest star on Anderson's sitcom Stacked in the near future.
VENTI GOOD
Ashley Olsen refuels with an extra-large iced coffee in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. The actress is back in California from Manhattan, where she's in her sophomore year at New York University.
FAMILY VACATION
Catherine Zeta-Jones leads the way for 5-year-old son Dylan (with actor Michael Douglas) as the two hit the slopes in Aspen on Wednesday. The mountain resort town has been an annual holiday trek for the family – which also includes 2-year old daughter Carys – since Douglas proposed to his wife there in 1999.
EX FACTOR
Nicollette Sheridan searches for the perfect Christmas tree with singer Michael Bolton in Los Angeles recently. The pair, who dated seriously from 1992 to 1995, were later spotted dining at the Ivy in Beverly Hills. Sheridan split from fiancé Nicklas Soderblom in October.