Star Tracks - Tuesday, December 26, 2006
ALL THAT GLITTERS
Is a festive-looking Tara Reid! The actress, who recently spoke publicly about her plastic surgery, shows off her bikini-ready body while vacationing in St. Bart's on Sunday.
BOTTLES OF RED
Denise Richards – accompanied by daughter Sam, 2 – stocks up on a box of Opus One wine in Calabasas, Calif., on Sunday.
HOLIDAY CHEER
Seal and Heidi Klum, who became parents again when son Johan arrived on Nov. 22, check out the snowy streets of Aspen with their little bundle on Christmas Day.
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie visit with a Colombian refugee family in San Jose on Christmas Day. The couple is in the Costa Rican capital as part of Jolie's work as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations.
AND...ACTION!
All eyes are on Jessica Biel as she gets ready to play paddle ball while vacationing in Hawaii on Sunday.
SWEPT UP
Chris Henchy literally has his hands full with wife Brooke Shields! The couple enjoyed a little pick-me-up after dining in downtown New York City on Saturday night.
IT'S IN THE BAGS
Back from her European concert tour, Pink gets back to husband Carey Hart – and some last-minute shopping – during a Saturday outing along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. The singer is due back to work in January, when she joins Justin Timberlake on his North American arena tour.
FLYING SOLO
Vince Vaughn watches his step as he returns to Los Angeles over the holiday weekend. The actor, who split with Jennifer Aniston earlier this month, has been in London shooting the comedy Fred Claus since September.
HAIR DIARIES
Kate Bosworth – who went brunette for her role in Girl in the Park – returns to her blonde roots while shopping at Barneys in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
STAGING HER EXIT
Nicole Kidman leaves Belvoir Street Theater in her native Sydney after catching the final show of the musical Keating with her sister Antonia on Saturday.
CHEF'S SPECIAL
Jennifer Love Hewitt looks ready to get a leg up on serving holiday meals to the homeless at the Los Angeles Mission's Christmas with Meals on Friday. The Ghost Whisperer star, who has taken part in the annual event for several years, volunteered alongside other celebs including Melissa Joan Hart and Jason Ritter.
GOING SOLO
Kate Hudson shows off her boho style during a Christmas Eve outing in Santa Monica on Sunday.
LEI OVER
While cradling her cell phone, Paris Hilton turns the other cheek to try on some blush while shopping in Maui on Saturday. The previous day, the jet setter was in Tokyo to attend a press event.
PUT 'EM UP
Jack Nicholson isn't afraid to show his hands (in a pair of colorful gloves, of course) while vacationing in Aspen, Colo., on Sunday.