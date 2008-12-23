Star Tracks - Tuesday, December 23, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

BABY BUNDLE

Naomi Watts keeps newborn son Samuel toasty while braving the New York City cold during an outing with daddy Liev Schreiber (not pictured) on Tuesday. The actress gave birth to her second son on Dec. 14.

JUST SAY SHUSH

Paris Hilton, who is reportedly planning to head to Aspen, loads up on some snow bunny essentials with her new BFF Brittany Flickinger at L.A. boutique Intuition on Monday.

ALL DECKED OUT

Attention-loving duo Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are buggying out as they pull up to The Hills finale party Monday at New York City's Tavern on the Green in a horse-drawn carriage. On the show that aired earlier, it was revealed that Pratt decided not to make their marriage legal until they could have a big wedding.

FRIENDS-IN-ARMS

Lauren Conrad sticks by Whitney Port at The Hills finale party Monday in New York City. But Port is saying goodbye to her castmates and hello to her own MTV reality show, The City, which premieres Dec. 29.

BACK IN ACTION

After her brief hospitalization, Samantha Ronson returns to one of her favorite pastimes on Monday: shopping with girlfriend Lindsay Lohan. The two hit up Barneys New York in West Hollywood.

SANTA BABIES

With a new baby in the household, Mark Wahlberg and fiancée Rhea Durham make time to treat their older kids Michael, 2, and Ella, 5 (not pictured) to a visit with St. Nick at The Grove in Los Angeles on Monday.

DINE & DASH

After doing some holiday shopping, High School Musical sweethearts Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens treat themselves to a meal for two Monday in Los Angeles.

MAKING MERRY

Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley make a festive pair as they step out for dinner at a friend's house Monday in Los Angeles.

SECRET SANTA

Pssst, Santa! A festive Eva Longoria Parker – in a très chic stocking cap – gives St. Nick an earful during her visit Monday to the Santa's Reindeer Round-up attraction at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

SUPER POWERED

Gisele Bündchen has her work cut out for her! The supermodel gets pedaling Monday at the Duracell Power Lodge in New York, where she rode a stationary bike to help power up batteries to be used to light the 2009 New Year's Eve display in Times Square.

PICK-UP ARTIST

PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Hugh Jackman takes daughter Ava, 3, for a brisk stroll Sunday in New York. The day before, the Australia star brought his children to see Shrek the Musical on Broadway.

GREEN WITH ENVY

It's a breeze for Katie Holmes (who recently celebrated her 30th birthday) to make a stylish statement as she braves the New York City winter in a chic pea coat and green bag Monday.

BRIGHT STAR

Decked out in winter white, Tori Spelling is full of cheer as she arrives Monday at a private residence in Los Angeles for a reported meeting for her second book, the follow-up to her best-selling memoir sTORI Telling.

LOVE MATCH

Reese Witherspoon and a similarly navy-clad Jake Gyllenhaal go hand-in-hand during a shopping trip Sunday in Brentwood. The couple recently celebrated the actor's 28th birthday over breakfast with Witherspoon's son Deacon.

MOVIE DATE

With their matching shades, Paula Abdul and an unidentified male friend stay under wraps after catching a movie Sunday at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles.

