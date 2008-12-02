Star Tracks - Tuesday, December 2, 2008
KISSY FACE
Holding tightly to her precious cargo, Nicole Kidman plants a smooch on her almost-5-month-old daughter Sunday Rose while walking through Paris with husband Keith Urban on Tuesday.
'CIRCUS' PERFORMER
She's celebrating her 27th birthday under the Big Top! Britney Spears is the ringmaster in the middle of the action during her performance on Good Morning America inside the Big Apple Circus tent at New York's Lincoln Center on Tuesday. It's a big day for the singer, who also released her sixth album, Circus.
THE NEWLYWEDS
Newlyweds Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag – who eloped in Cabo San Lucas – return to Los Angeles from their Mexican honeymoon on Tuesday. Although they didn't invite friends or family to the ceremony, the couple's wedding will be available for all to see on an upcoming episode of The Hills.
MOUSTACHE MAN
Brad Pitt – still sporting a 'stache for his role in Inglourious Basterds – is joined on the red carpet by partner Angelina Jolie Monday night for a screening of his new movie, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button in New Orleans.
LEADING LADY
A glamorous Beyoncé (in Zuhair Murad) is escorted by her real-life leading man Jay-Z to the New York City premiere of Cadillac Records on Monday. "It taught me a lot about being a superstar and being a gutsy woman," Beyoncé told PEOPLE about playing legendary singer Etta James.
TIE ONE ON
Justin Timberlake reunites with his equally dapper Black Snake Moan costar Samuel L. Jackson at the 23rd Annual American Cinematheque Awards on Monday in Beverly Hills, where Jackson was honored for his achievements in film.
TEAM 'SPIRIT'
Paz Vega, Scarlett Johansson and Eva Mendes share a few laughs in Madrid during a press event Tuesday for their new movie The Spirit. The Sin City-style action film (both were directed by Frank Miller) opens on Christmas Day.
SWEPT AWAY
A windswept Anne Hathaway goes with the flow after a taping of The Daily Show on Monday in New York City, where she discussed New Year's resolutions with host Jon Stewart.
WHEEL GOOD TIME
With Mom's keys in hand, Isla Fisher's 13-month-old daughter Olive (with fiancé Sacha Baron Cohen) is ready to take her tiny car for a spin Monday in their Hollywood Hills neighborhood.
JINGLE BELLE
Kim Kardashian gets a jump on her holiday shopping in New York on Monday with stops at the upscale Louis Vuitton and Bergdof Goodman stores as well as something a little more affordable – one of the Big Apple's street vendors.
AUSSIE MATES
Nicole Kidman stands by her man, Keith Urban, at the Paris premiere of Australia on Monday. The film costars PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, Hugh Jackman – but Kidman recently disputed his claim to the title, saying, "Keith is my sexiest man alive."
TRUNK SHOW
Dressed for a night on the town (Little black dress and gold-cuff bracelet? Check!), Shannen Doherty gets her Cadillac in order in West Hollywood on Sunday.
'KISS' SCENE
Penélope Cruz is chic in a Chanel suit at the opening of "A Diamond Is Forever Unbreakable Kiss" mistletoe installation, which the actress hosted Monday in New York City's Madison Square Park. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, which took place on World AIDS Day, benefits the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
PUPPET MASTER
Say hello to her little friend! Four Christmases star Kristin Chenoweth makes a new pal – literally! – during a visit Monday to the Muppets Whatnot Workshop inside New York's FAO Schwarz, where guests can build their own Muppet.
ALL ABOUT 'ME'
Lily Allen happily hits the street Monday after a visit to the BBC's Radio 1 studios in London to chat about her upcoming album, It's Not Me, It's You (out in early 2009).