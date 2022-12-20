Jonathan Majors Shadowboxes in Manhattan, Plus Aubrey Plaza, Adam Driver, Whoopi Goldberg and More

Packs a Punch

Jonathan Majors
Creed III star Jonathan Majors gave N.Y.C. onlookers quite the show on Dec. 18, when he dropped his shopping bags and started shadowboxing for one photographer.

Nice Ride

Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza and Adam Driver get in character on Dec. 19 in Atlanta, where they are filming Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming sci-fi drama Megalopolis.

Mutual Fans

Whoopi Goldberg Billy Porter
On Dec. 16, Whoopi Goldberg and Billy Porter paid a visit to the cast of the Broadway production Ain't No Mo' in N.Y.C.

Show Time

Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves goes glam at The Lot at Formosa in L.A., where she performed in a special, one-night-only concert event hosted by Saks and American Express Platinum on Dec. 15.

Brothers & Booze

Justin Combs
Sean "Diddy" Combs' sons Justin Combs and Quincy Brown pose for a sibling photo at the #ThisIsHoliday Game Night event presented by their dad's Tequila company, DeLeón, in Los Angeles.

Twice as Nice

Lizzo
Saturday Night Live's Dec. 17 musical guest, Lizzo, performs her song "Break Up Twice" during the episode in N.Y.C.

Family Victory

Lionel Messi
Argentina's soccer superstar Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, celebrate his team's 2022 FIFA World Cup win with their family in Qatar on Dec. 18.

Courtside with Dad

Will Ferrell
Will Ferrell and his son Mattias, 15, watch the L.A. Lakers play the Washington Wizards on Dec. 18 at Crypto.com Arena.

Tight-Knit Cast

Cast of Euphoria
Euphoria costars Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya pose for a group photo at their show's For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles on Dec. 18.

Bright & Bold

Chloe Kim
Between her rosy hair and hot pink gown, Olympic snowboarding gold medalist Chloe Kim brings bold color to Unforgettable: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on Dec. 17 in Beverly Hills, California.

Date Night

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: (L-R) Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend UNFORGETTABLE: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on December 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Simu Liu and girlfriend Allison Hsu attend Unforgettable: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on Dec. 17 in Beverly Hills, California.

Man of Honor

Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx arrives at his birthday bash — hosted by eyewear brand Privé Revaux and held at L'Arc nightclub in Paris — looking ready to celebrate in aviator frames and a fuzz-lined coat on Dec. 17.

Staying Warm

Nick JOnas Priyanka Chopra
Looking cozy and chic in their wintertime apparel, husband and wife duo Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spend time out and about in Montclair, New Jersey, on Dec. 17.

Hands in the Air

Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough celebrates the Dec. 17 debut of her nightclub concert series at N.Y.C.'s Paradise Club.

Star Power

Ava Max
Ava Max strikes a pose during her 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball set on Dec. 18 in Sunrise, Florida.

Game Faces

Winnie Harlow
Rapper Coi Leray, YouTube star Jackie Aina and model Winnie Harlow snap a selfie courtside during the Lakers basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Los Angeles on Dec. 18.

All Hands

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Juliette Lewis attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Career Retrospective: Juliette Lewis at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on December 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)
Juliette Lewis strikes a pose as she attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Career Retrospective: Juliette Lewis event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on Dec. 17 in Los Angeles.

Music Man

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Stormzy attends "A Very #MERKY Christmas" hosted by Stormzy at Fairfield Halls on December 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Stormzy attends and hosts "A Very #MERKY Christmas" at Fairfield Halls on Dec. 16 in London.

Stepping Out

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: Issa Rae attends the Amazing Grace Conservatory 25th Anniversary Celebration "Home For The Holidays" Event at The Beehive on December 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images)
Issa Rae attends the Amazing Grace Conservatory 25th Anniversary Celebration "Home for the Holidays" event at The Beehive on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles.

Diva Darling

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: Mariah Carey is seen out on December 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Mariah Carey goes out and about in a fluffy white coat on Dec. 16 in New York City.

Rock On!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: James Hetfield of Metallica performs onstage as Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert (Paramount+) at Microsoft Theater on December 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV)
James Hetfield of Metallica performs onstage as Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert at the Microsoft Theater on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles.

Rock Star Status

Daniel Wagner, Jimmy Kimmel and Sam Kiszka at "Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert" held at the Microsoft Theater on December 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Jimmy Kimmel hangs with Daniel Wagner and Sam Kiszka of Greta Van Vleet at Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert at the Microsoft Theater on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles.

What's Crackin'?

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe pull a Christmas Cracker of Daniel Craig's face at a photocall for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at King's Cross St. Pancras Station on December 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe pull a Christmas Cracker of Daniel Craig's face at a photo call for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at King's Cross St. Pancras Station on Dec. 17 in London.

Call Me Maybe

Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks and son Truman Hanks get together at a photo call for A Man Called Otto in London on Dec. 16.

Set Dressing

Margaret Qualley
Margaret Qualley hits the set of And in New Orleans on Dec. 16.

Sheer Drama

Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde has some fun with fashion at the Babylon premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A. on Dec. 15.

Family Ties

Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie and mom Sarie Kessler attend the Babylon premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A. on Dec. 15.

Star Arrival

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt arrives to the premiere of Babylon at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A. on Dec. 15.

Laugh Out Loud

Lily Collins Ashley Park
Lily Collins and Ashley Park share a laugh at a special screening of season 3 of Emily in Paris at The French Consulate General on Dec. 15 in New York City.

Cuffing Season

Kate hudson
Another day, another red carpet for Kate Hudson, who attends the BAFTA: A Life in Pictures event in her honor in London on Dec. 16.

Action!

Emma Stone
Emma Stone gets into character for the upcoming film And in New Orleans on Dec. 14.

Around the Block

Jennifer lopez
Jennifer Lopez wears a black and red flannel while out and about in Los Angeles on Dec. 15.

Royal Outing

Prince William Kate Middleton
William, Prince of Wales and wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, take their kids Princess Charlotte and Prince George to the Together at Christmas carol service at London's Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15.

Living Legend

Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks is all smiles while leaving a photo call for his new film, A Man Called Otto, at the Corinthia Hotel in London on Dec. 16.

Peace Out

2 Chainz
2Chainz attends the Amazon Music Live Concert Series in Los Angeles on Dec. 15.

Raise the Roof

Macklemore
Macklemore performs onstage at iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena on Dec. 15 in Atlanta.

Daddy-Daughter Date

Tobey Maguire
Tobey Maguire attends the Babylon premiere with his daughter with ex Jennifer Meyer, 16-year-old Ruby, on Dec. 15.

Sign of the Times

Harry Styles
Harry Styles walking around in Los Angeles after returning from his world tour on Dec. 15.

Dancing Through the Holidays

Mickey Guyton
Mickey Guyton performs at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Dec. 15.

Fun in France

Kate Hudson Janelle Monae
On Dec. 15, Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe share a laugh while walking the carpet at the Paris premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Blush-Toned Beauty

Lily Collins
Buttoned up in a pink mini dress, Lily Collins steps out into the N.Y.C. evening on Dec. 15.

Big City, Bright Clothes

Kate Walsh
Kate Walsh stands out in a colorblock pantsuit at the New York City Emily in Paris pop-up event to promote the show's third season on Dec. 15.

Puffed Up

Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson looks ready to take on colder climates as she arrives at N.Y.C.'s John F. Kennedy Airport in an oversized parka on Dec. 14.

Classy Costars

Lucy Boynton
Lucy Boynton and Christian Bale attend the L.A. premiere of their Netflix film The Pale Blue Eye on Dec. 14.

Glamorous Greetings

Margot Robbie
In a shiny trench coat, Margot Robbie smiles, waves and shades her eyes with rectangular sunglasses in Los Angeles on Dec. 14.

Fluffy Flair

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez stays warm in a cozy fur coat and casual denim while shopping on Dec. 14 in Los Angeles.

White House Holiday

Gladys Knight
Gladys Knight sings at the U.S.-Africa Leaders' Summit Dinner on Dec. 14 in Washington, D.C., while President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris look on from seats in the audience.

Metro Metallics

Leni Klum
Mini-mom model Leni Klum shines in a full silver ensemble as she poses by subway turnstiles for an underground photo shoot in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Dec. 14.

Love on Stage

Kat McPhee David Foster
Husband and wife duo Katharine McPhee and David Foster continue their live concert series, The Kat & Dave Show, in Vancouver on Dec. 14.

Color in the Cold

Allison Brie
Winter has hit L.A., and Alison Brie is dressing accordingly! In a colorful fleece jacket and a beanie, the actress steps out for a stroll on Dec. 13.

Understated Elegance

Stephanie Hsu
Stephanie Hsu poses in a black flared jacket and matching skirt while attending the WrapWomen's Power Women Summit on Dec. 14 in L.A.

Hot Pants

Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone brings some sparkle to the premiere of Netflix's new horror flick, The Pale Blue Eye, on Dec. 14 in L.A.

My Movie, My Mind

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez goes glam in New York City while attending a private screening of her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, hosted by the Rare Impact Fund, on Dec. 14.

Minty Fresh

Lily Collins arrives at Drew Barrymore show on December 14, 2022 in New York City
Lily Collins goes green on Dec. 14 for a visit to The Drew Barrymore Show in N.Y.C.

Suit Yourself

Sarah Michelle Geller attends TheWrap's 5th Annual Power Women Summit at Fairmont Miramar - Hotel & Bungalows on December 14, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Sarah Michelle Gellar has a '90s moment at TheWrap's 5th Annual Power Women Summit at Fairmont Miramar - Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica on Dec. 14.

Keep It Cool

Janelle Monae departs ABC Studios on December 14, 2022 in New York City
Janelle Monáe continues her stylish Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery press tour with a visit to ABC Studios in N.Y.C. on Dec. 14.

High Note

ACM New Female Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson attends a Ribbon Cutting ceremony officially opening the new Nashville headquarters at ACM Headquarters on December 14, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
Lainey Wilson attends a ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opening the new Nashville headquarters of the Academy of Country Music on Dec. 14.

Boston Strong

Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics
Ben Affleck brings son Samuel to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics game at Crypto.com Arena on Dec. 13.

In the Dark

Billie Eilish performs onstage at The Kia Forum
Billie Eilish has a moody moment during her performance at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Dec. 13.

To Boot

*EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner looks stunning in a white dress, pink knee-high fluff boots, and a black fluffy handbag all by Alexander Wang
Kylie Jenner stuns in a white dress and knee-high, feathered boots for a family holiday dinner at Casa Vega restaurant in Studio City, California, on Dec. 13.

Two of a Kind

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin SAG New York Screening of Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building'
Steve Martin and Selena Gomez get together at a SAG New York screening of their Hulu series Only Murders in the Building on Dec. 13.

Major Moment

Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Nafessa Williams, Tamara Tunie, Clive Davis attend the New York premiere of Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody
Star Naomi Ackie gets a greeting from Clive Davis, with Stanley Tucci, at the Dec. 13 premiere of Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody at AMC Lincoln Square in N.Y.C.

LBD Life

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the G. Label by goop Holiday Cocktail Event
Gwyneth Paltrow gets glammed up for the G. Label by goop Holiday Cocktail Event in Los Angeles on Dec. 13.

The Voice

Chris Martin (L)and Mandana Biscotti attend The Academy screening of "The Voice Of Dust & Ash" at Sea Containers
Chris Martin and director Mandana Biscotti get together at the London premiere of The Voice of Dust & Ash on Dec. 13.

Wish Come True

Salma Hayek, left, and Antonio Banderas attend the premiere of "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"
Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas don shades of blue for the N.Y.C. premiere of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Dec. 13.

Singing for Equality

Cindy Lauper
Cyndi Lauper performs on the White House's South Lawn in celebration of President Joe Biden's signing of the Respect for Marriage Act on Dec.13.

Pretty Belle

Penelope Cruz
Penélope Cruz is in good spirits at the L'immensita photo call at Cinema Pathe Beaugrenelleon in Paris on Dec. 13.

Laid Back

EDdie Redmayne
Eddie Redmayne attends a special screening of The Good Nurse hosted by Dior at The Charlotte Street Hotel in London on Dec. 13.

Sunsoaked

Kate Upton
Kate Upton and husband Justin Verlander soak in some warm weather while vacationing in St. Barts on Dec. 11.

Going for a Stroll

Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford is all smiles while walking with hubby Rande Gerber in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Dec. 13.

Golden Girl

Gisele
Gisele Bündchen shines bright in a gold ensemble while attending an event for jewelry brand Vivara in São Paolo, Brazil, on Dec. 12.

All Bundled Up

Ashanti
Ashanti isn't letting the frigid N.Y.C. weather get her down, smiling while leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan in New York City on Dec. 13.

Match Made in Heaven

Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldaña and husband Marco Perego attend the Hollywood premiere of Avatar 2: The Way of Water at Dolby Theatre on Dec. 12.

Happy in Love

Tom Hanks Rita Wilson
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson pose for photographers at the El Peor Vecino Del Mundo (A Man Called Otto) premiere in Madrid on Dec. 12.

In Black and White

Janelle Monae
Janelle Monáe rocks a cool ensemble while out in Midtown Manhattan on Dec. 13.

Breaking Barriers

Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba poses with The Honest Company's newly appointed CEO, Carla Vernón, on Dec. 12. Vernon is the only Afro-Latina CEO for a publicly traded company in the United States.

Bust a Move

Khalid
Khalid performs during iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2022 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Dec. 12.

Special Night

Glen Powell Joe Jonas
Glen Powell and Joe Jonas attend a special screening of Devotion hosted by J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath at Bad Robot in Santa Monica on Dec. 12.

Out and About

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber runs errands in Los Angeles on Dec. 12.

Man's Best Friend

Justin Theroux Kuma
Justin Theroux wears matching puffer jackets with his dog Kuma while braving the frigid temperatures around Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Dec. 12.

