Anna Kendrick Sports a Baby Bump in Brooklyn, Plus Henry Cavill, Ciara & More

By People Staff
December 17, 2019 06:00 AM

Bump in the Night

Anna Kendrick holds a fake baby bump as she shoots a scene for the HBO series, Love Life, in Brooklyn on Monday.

Suited Up

Henry Cavill attends the world premiere of Netflix’s The Witcher at Vue West End in London on Monday night.

Season's Greetings

Ciara Surprises Amazon Future Engineer Students at Paul Duke STEM High School on Monday in Atlanta.

Keeping It Casual

Ahead of his 56th birthday, Brad Pitt steps out in L.A. on Monday.

Pretty in Pink

Katy Perry goes all out on Sunday during a Qatar Live show at the Doha Convention Center.

Simply Mad

Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt share a smile at SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of Mad About You on Monday in N.Y.C.

Black & White

Brie Larson sports a smile while leaving Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Monday.

In the Bizz

Serena Williams gets chatty at Bumble Bizz’s First Movers Summit in Atlanta on Saturday.

Playing the Field

Marc Anthony, Javier Báez and CEO of LISC Maurice Jones hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at newly refurbished baseball field in Loiza, Puerto Rico, over the weekend, part of the Play Ball Again initiative to rebuild fields devastated by hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Party of Five

Jessica Alba’s cute crew — husband Cash Warren and their kids Honor, Haven and Hayes — join her on Sunday at the Baby2Baby Holiday Party presented by FRAME and Uber at Montage Beverly Hills.

Earth Angel

Mariah Carey performs onstage during her All I Want for Christmas Is You tour stop at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.

City Stroll

Gabrielle Union brightens up the N.Y.C. city streets as she makes her way through SoHo on Sunday.

Game Time

Tyrese Gibson and Idris Elba buddy up at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks basketball game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday.

Coordinating Couple

Sarah Hyland and fiancé Wells Adams make it a match on Sunday while out in L.A.

Furry Friends

Niall Horan and a penguin pal have a chat backstage at KISS 108’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 in Boston on Sunday.

Back in Time

George MacKay, Sarah Jessica Parker and Dean-Charles Chapman attend a special screening of 1917, hosted by Parker and presented by Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures, on Sunday in N.Y.C. 

No New Friends

Kylie Jenner supports Justin Bieber at T-Mobile Presents: The Biebers x LIFT L.A. x Inner-City Arts with Paddle8 at UTA Artist Space in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Have Mercy

Brie Larson and Michael B. Jordan crack up on Sunday during a conversation with the cast of Just Mercy in N.Y.C.

Out on the Town

Hailee Steinfeld steps out in an all-black ensemble on Saturday night in N.Y.C.’s  Meatpacking district. 

'Tis the Season

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos join Amazon in delivering smiles for the holidays with a shopping trip at Whole Foods Market before a visit to the Win family homeless shelter on Friday in N.Y.C.

Flying Solo

Orlando Bloom attends the Flaunt Magazine and Dunhill party celebrating “The Voyage Issue” honoring Bloom at Bourdon House in London on Sunday.

Star Sighting

Queen Latifah looks out into the audience while onstage during the ESSENCE + New Voices Entrepreneur Summit and Target Holiday Market at West End Production Park on Saturday in Atlanta.

Group Think

Hoda Kotb snaps a selfie with Cats stars Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift and Francesca Hayward during an interview for Today, airing Tuesday morning.

Pose Like a Boss

Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek and Rose Byrne attend an event for their movie Like A Boss in New York City on Saturday.

Major Milestone

Sean “Diddy” Combs and pals including Post Malone party the night away at Diddy’s 50th birthday bash, presented by Ciroc Vodka, on Saturday in L.A.

Music Royalty

JAY-Z and Beyoncé get glam for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ 50th birthday party presented by Ciroc Vodka in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

All Love

Cardi B, Mary J. Blige and Offset also party at Sean Combs’ 50th birthday bash presented by Ciroc Vodka in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

That's a Wrap

Katie Holmes is all smiles at the Frederick Wildman and sons ‘Wrappy Hour’ event in New York City on Saturday.

A Big Day

Chance the Rapper performs Saturday during day 1 of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Grease Is the Word

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John are reunited in West Palm Beach, Florida, where they dressed up as their Grease characters Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson for a movie sing-along event on Friday.

Hustling

Jennifer Lopez is spotted in Miami wearing all white as she hits the gym with fiancé Alex Rodriguez on Saturday.

Thir-Tay

Taylor Swift is surprised with a giant birthday cake onstage during iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 presented by Capital One in New York City on Friday night.

Just Chill

The Aeronauts star Eddie Redmayne heads to lunch in New York City on Saturday.

Hello, Sunshine!

Reese Witherspoon sports a bright smile in Los Angeles on Friday.

Man in Red

John Legend performs at the 2019 Global Citizen Prize at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Friday.

Shoulder On

Also at the event in London on Friday night, Connie Britton.

True Prints-ess

Selena Gomez waves to fans while leaving the NRJ radio station studios on Friday in Paris.

Friday Feels

Lea Michele struts her stuff through the streets of N.Y.C. on Friday.

Paw Patrol