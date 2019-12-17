Anna Kendrick Sports a Baby Bump in Brooklyn, Plus Henry Cavill, Ciara & More

Bump in the Night
Anna Kendrick holds a fake baby bump as she shoots a scene for the HBO series, Love Life, in Brooklyn on Monday.
Suited Up
Henry Cavill attends the world premiere of Netflix’s The Witcher at Vue West End in London on Monday night.
Season's Greetings
Ciara Surprises Amazon Future Engineer Students at Paul Duke STEM High School on Monday in Atlanta.
Keeping It Casual
Ahead of his 56th birthday, Brad Pitt steps out in L.A. on Monday.
Pretty in Pink
Katy Perry goes all out on Sunday during a Qatar Live show at the Doha Convention Center.
Simply Mad
Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt share a smile at SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of Mad About You on Monday in N.Y.C.
Black & White
Brie Larson sports a smile while leaving Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Monday.
In the Bizz
Serena Williams gets chatty at Bumble Bizz’s First Movers Summit in Atlanta on Saturday.
Playing the Field
Marc Anthony, Javier Báez and CEO of LISC Maurice Jones hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at newly refurbished baseball field in Loiza, Puerto Rico, over the weekend, part of the Play Ball Again initiative to rebuild fields devastated by hurricanes Irma and Maria.
Party of Five
Jessica Alba’s cute crew — husband Cash Warren and their kids Honor, Haven and Hayes — join her on Sunday at the Baby2Baby Holiday Party presented by FRAME and Uber at Montage Beverly Hills.
Earth Angel
Mariah Carey performs onstage during her All I Want for Christmas Is You tour stop at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.
City Stroll
Gabrielle Union brightens up the N.Y.C. city streets as she makes her way through SoHo on Sunday.
Game Time
Tyrese Gibson and Idris Elba buddy up at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks basketball game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday.
Coordinating Couple
Sarah Hyland and fiancé Wells Adams make it a match on Sunday while out in L.A.
Furry Friends
Niall Horan and a penguin pal have a chat backstage at KISS 108’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 in Boston on Sunday.
Back in Time
George MacKay, Sarah Jessica Parker and Dean-Charles Chapman attend a special screening of 1917, hosted by Parker and presented by Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures, on Sunday in N.Y.C.
No New Friends
Kylie Jenner supports Justin Bieber at T-Mobile Presents: The Biebers x LIFT L.A. x Inner-City Arts with Paddle8 at UTA Artist Space in Beverly Hills on Friday.
Have Mercy
Brie Larson and Michael B. Jordan crack up on Sunday during a conversation with the cast of Just Mercy in N.Y.C.
Out on the Town
Hailee Steinfeld steps out in an all-black ensemble on Saturday night in N.Y.C.’s Meatpacking district.
'Tis the Season
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos join Amazon in delivering smiles for the holidays with a shopping trip at Whole Foods Market before a visit to the Win family homeless shelter on Friday in N.Y.C.
Flying Solo
Orlando Bloom attends the Flaunt Magazine and Dunhill party celebrating “The Voyage Issue” honoring Bloom at Bourdon House in London on Sunday.
Star Sighting
Queen Latifah looks out into the audience while onstage during the ESSENCE + New Voices Entrepreneur Summit and Target Holiday Market at West End Production Park on Saturday in Atlanta.
Group Think
Hoda Kotb snaps a selfie with Cats stars Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift and Francesca Hayward during an interview for Today, airing Tuesday morning.
Pose Like a Boss
Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek and Rose Byrne attend an event for their movie Like A Boss in New York City on Saturday.
Major Milestone
Sean “Diddy” Combs and pals including Post Malone party the night away at Diddy’s 50th birthday bash, presented by Ciroc Vodka, on Saturday in L.A.
Music Royalty
JAY-Z and Beyoncé get glam for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ 50th birthday party presented by Ciroc Vodka in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
All Love
Cardi B, Mary J. Blige and Offset also party at Sean Combs’ 50th birthday bash presented by Ciroc Vodka in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
That's a Wrap
Katie Holmes is all smiles at the Frederick Wildman and sons ‘Wrappy Hour’ event in New York City on Saturday.
A Big Day
Chance the Rapper performs Saturday during day 1 of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.
Grease Is the Word
John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John are reunited in West Palm Beach, Florida, where they dressed up as their Grease characters Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson for a movie sing-along event on Friday.
Hustling
Jennifer Lopez is spotted in Miami wearing all white as she hits the gym with fiancé Alex Rodriguez on Saturday.
Thir-Tay
Taylor Swift is surprised with a giant birthday cake onstage during iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 presented by Capital One in New York City on Friday night.
Just Chill
The Aeronauts star Eddie Redmayne heads to lunch in New York City on Saturday.
Hello, Sunshine!
Reese Witherspoon sports a bright smile in Los Angeles on Friday.
Man in Red
John Legend performs at the 2019 Global Citizen Prize at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Friday.
Shoulder On
Also at the event in London on Friday night, Connie Britton.
True Prints-ess
Selena Gomez waves to fans while leaving the NRJ radio station studios on Friday in Paris.
Friday Feels
Lea Michele struts her stuff through the streets of N.Y.C. on Friday.